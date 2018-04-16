Amazon's Shareholders Have Not Thought About This

Investment Thesis

Amazon's (AMZN) stock has a huge fan base. With some invested in the stock, irrespective of its valuation, and 'in it for the long run'. This is understandable given management's strong alignment with its shareholder.

Nevertheless, I argue that in spite of strong alignment, that its shares are so overvalued that it leaves no room for execution mishaps - and when these inevitable mishaps occur, other shareholders, with 'weak hands' might cause its shares to tumble - quite significantly.

Insider Alignment

If I was to ever consider investing in Amazon, I would do it knowing that Jeff Bezos owns no less than 16.9% of this mega-cap. And while this might not be seen as astronomical, it is, it is so much concentrated-ownership, that even the biggest passive index, Vanguard, only owns 5.3% of Amazon.

In fact, allow me to tell you that I follow many companies, and I have never seen a CEO of a public company earning cash salary of less than $85K. In actuality, the whole executive team's cash salary, there was no one with a cash salary above $180K, is remarkable. So, how does management get paid, through stock, several million shares of stock - which is absolutely fine, in my opinion. If the stock does not stay up, their package is not worth much, but if the stock keeps appreciating, then shareholders and executives are happy.

All Important Growth

The annoying fact that destroys a wonderful story, in this case, is Amazon's free cash flow capabilities are nowhere near where they should be to support shareholders' expectations of growth. I know before you say it in the comments that Amazon 'is investing for growth'. By the way, so too are many other companies – investing for growth. Furthermore, here is another fact; Amazon has a 5-year CAGR of 24% and a 3-year CAGR of 26%. Further, in an effort to reach some common ground with readers, I'm happy, to continue our discussion with the higher of the two growth rates, the 3-year CAGR of 26%. And here is the thing; this rate of 26% is lower than its 10-year CAGR – which only makes sense. Amazon's growth would have clearly been stronger when the company was smaller, more nimbly run, as well as leaner. That is common sense. As a company matures, it takes more revenue to move its needle.

As a brief example, think of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B), Warren Buffett, has for years been warning that its growth would slow down, and that size is the enemy of the shareholder. Yet, investors, logical most of the time, are not thinking particularly logically when it comes to Amazon's valuation.

Valuation

If I have not yet fully alienated readers in the section above, I'm sure to do so now. Here is some blasphemy. Amazon's valuation, as the table above depicts, is higher than it is compared with its own 5-year average. Amazon's 5-year average P/S ratio, stands at 2.5 (when it was a younger, more nimble company and as already discussed above, growing faster), yet presently, as it is bigger, more followed by all, it is priced with a P/S ratio of 4 - 60% more expensively than its 5-average. I chose to discuss its P/S ratio because it is less volatile than Amazon’s cash flow from operations.

Furthermore, I also chose to discuss its P/S ratio, so that there is little argument with readers, about Amazon 'using its cash to reinvest back into itself', because revenue is the raw amount of fees 'recognized' by the company - it is gross; before any amounts are redeployed back into the company.

Moreover, readers might be questioning why I included Microsoft (MSFT) in the above table. Well, I included Microsoft, because Microsoft's Cloud competes closely with Amazon AWS. I use the terms, competing closely loosely - as I reported here (article still free for now) - the two companies are exposed to the same secular tailwinds, yet they have, for now, minimal overlap, as Microsoft is targeting more established enterprises, while Amazon is targeting mostly consumers and start-ups. Nevertheless, for the purposes of our discussions here, the same secular tailwinds are present, and the two companies both have a strong market share in this space. Amazon leading with roughly 62% of market share, while Microsoft has 20% market share. On the other hand, Microsoft's Azure has had several quarters of growth at +85% vs. AWS who is ‘only’ growing at +45%.

Takeaway

Amazon is a tale of two companies. One the one hand, there is phenomenal insider alignment. And this gives strong fuel to its shareholder base, seeing how management is aligned with them. On the other hand, as I have argued, its shares currently trade so expensively, with growth unable to keep pace with shareholders expectations.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

