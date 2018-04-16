Adobe: A Well-Oiled Machine

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) has been rapidly increasing both its revenue and efficiency over the past few years, which has resulted in significant growth in their earnings. At the moment the company’s valuation is rather high when considering only current performance, but with no signs of slowing down, the stock’s current price will look like a steal in a couple of years.

Over the past three years Adobe’s earnings per share have grown by over 415%, from under $0.8 per share to its current levels of $3.76 per share (TTM). In that span of time, the stock’s price has grown from under $80 a share to over $224 per share, which represents over a 196% increase. The growth in earnings has been spectacular and it should continue in the following years.

The fact that the rise in EPS was almost double that of the rise in price resulted in their P/E ratio reducing by over 50%. The company’s P/E ratio, which used to be at over 120, is now at just below 60. While a P/E ratio of 60 is still high, even for a tech company, it's great to know it has dropped considerably.

Adobe’s huge EPS increase has come both because they have substantially increased their revenue, and because their profit margin has expanded. In the same span of time as the chart before, Adobe’s revenue has grown from around $4.35 billion, to almost $7.7 billion, a 77% increase. Adobe has managed to create one of the most fascinating product portfolios, and they have transformed the majority of their sales into cloud-based subscription revenues, both of which are great news for future revenue.

Adobe’s Net Profit Margin is currently at 24.4%, which indicates that for every dollar of revenue, 24 cents end up as earnings for the company. At the moment their profit margin is almost three times higher than three years ago, which is a very encouraging sign, and a sign the company has been more efficient. The combination of increasing revenue and profit margins is a recipe for success.

Adobe has also been making a more efficient use of its resources, generating better returns across the board. The return on equity (23.1%) reveals how much profit a company generates with the money invested by shareholders. On the other hand, the return on invested capital (18.76%), gives us a sense of how well a company uses its money to generate returns. Finally, the return on assets (13.45%) tells us how efficient a company is at utilizing its assets to produce earnings. The three numbers show Adobe is making good use of its resources to generate money, however the trend is what I consider most important. The fact that they have steadily increased their returns on all three metrics is a good indication management has been making better use of its resources each year, and that their increased revenue is not just a result of increased assets, equity or investment.

In the past few years, Adobe’s Quick Ratio has been around 2. Their current quick ratio of 2.039 implies it can repay over two times its short-term liabilities using only its most liquid assets. A lower quick ratio could indicate the company might struggle to repay its short-term obligations, but too high of a quick ratio would mean they’re not fully maximizing their current assets. A quick ratio of around 2 is a great indicator that the company will have no trouble paying their short debt, but also that they are not just sitting around in mountains of cash with no purpose.

Another good indicator for the company is the fact that their debt to equity ratio was reduced from over 0.28 to around 0.217. This hints that the company has been using its own resources rather than debt as the main source to finance its projects. While having debt is by no means bad, the fact that the company has immensely grown over the past few years without amounting huge levels of debt is a great sign of their performance.

In the chart above are the projected diluted EPS for Adobe. For 2018, Finbox expects EPS of $6.34, and for 2022 of $10.11. This last projection would imply a CAGR of 24.5% for the next five years. For comparison, Finviz expects a similar growth of 26.1% yearly. For 2027 Finbox expects EPS to be around $12.91, which would imply a CAGR of 14.3% for the next 10 years. Adobe has grown at a very fast pace over the last few years, and expectations are they will continue their accelerated growth.

In an article by Fahad Saleem titled, "Adobe Sensei: The Most Powerful AI Platform You Can Use Right Now," we can see the importance of Sensei, the technology that powers intelligent features in Adobes products, to its future. The author explains that by using deep learning and contextual algorithms, Sensei can, for example: understand the tone and intent of documents, write summaries, edit the color/lighting/contrast in photos, suggest marketing strategies, etc. Having such a powerful tool is extremely helpful, and the recently announced partnership with NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) should be a big boost for Sensei's development. The partnership’s goal is to extend the availability of Sensei APIs and to expand the ecosystem of developers, data scientists and partners.

Combining NVIDIA's best-in-class AI capabilities with Adobe's leading creative and digital experience solutions, all powered by Sensei, will allow us to deliver higher-performing AI services to customers and developers more quickly. We're excited to partner with NVIDIA to push the boundaries of what's possible in creativity, marketing and exciting new areas like immersive media. - Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO, Adobe.

The companies plan to work on optimizing Sensei AR services for NVIDIA hardware, and to provide new features and improved performance. They also plan to market Sensei AI services to NVIDIA’s customers and support Adobe’s cloud infrastructure. The partnership should help maximize Sensei and all the products that employ it, as well increase revenues for both companies.

Adobe continues to create more and more products, all of which continue to attract customers, keeping their revenue growth at high levels. The company is capitalizing on their cloud-based subscription model while increasing margins and revenue, which has led to higher returns. They have financed their amazing growth without heavily relying on debt and have made strategic moves like the development of Sensei and their partnership with NVIDIA with an eye towards the future. Although their valuation is high at the moment, their expected growth more than compensates for it.

