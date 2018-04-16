Buy This Top-Notch Commercial Mortgage REIT For Its Solid 9.2%-Yield

The dividend has a high degree of dividend safety for a nine percent yielder.

Strong fundamentals in the CRE market (demand for loan originations) support an investment in Starwood Property Trust.

One of the best companies to buy for a high-quality income portfolio is Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD), in my opinion. The commercial mortgage REIT benefits from strong demand for loan originations, and the lending business has significant interest rate upside. Starwood Property Trust is moderately valued on a run-rate core earnings basis. I recommend investors to add the REIT on major dips as the dividend has proven to be sustainable. An investment in Starwood Property Trust yields 9.2 percent.

Starwood Property Trust - Business Overview

Starwood Property Trust is the largest commercial mortgage REIT in the United States with an equity value of $5.4 billion. Starwood Property Trust runs three major business segments: Lending, Investing & Servicing, Property and it invests in everything from first mortgage loans to CMBS.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: Starwood Property Trust Investor Relations

By far the biggest segment - both in terms of assets and core earnings contribution - is the lending business. The lending business consolidates 64 percent of assets and contributes just a little bit less than half (48 percent) of Starwood Property Trust's core earnings.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

The lending business largely contains investments in first mortgage loans, 73 percent, while mezzanine loans account for 7 percent of assets. First mortgage loans are primarily variable rate, setting Starwood Property Trust up for net interest income gains in a rising rate environment.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust has allocated more funds to floating-rate assets in recent years, which will serve the commercial mortgage REIT well as long as interest rates are moving up. A whopping 93 percent of Starwood Property Trust's loans were linked to floating rates at the end of the December quarter.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust's net interest income is set to improve, thanks to the REIT's floating-rate exposure in the lending segment. Management expects that a 100 basis point increase in LIBOR will boost net interest income by $0.07/share annually going forward.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

Interest rate upside is not the only reason why investors may want to consider Starwood Property Trust, though.

The commercial mortgage REIT profits from strong fundamentals in the CRE market which has led to a steady increase in demand for loan originations throughout 2017, and 2018 could be an equally impressive year.

Starwood Property Trust's total loan originations surged from $3.2 billion in 2016 to $4.2 billion in 2017, reflecting an increase of 29 percent. Importantly, all new originations throughout 2017 were 100 percent floating rate.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

As long as the CRE market remains in shape and interest rates are going up, Starwood Property Trust is a promising income vehicle.

Starwood Property Trust has more than enough cash available to make new investments in either one of its business segments.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

Loving The Dividend

Starwood Property Trust has a moderately safe dividend since the REIT has regularly overearned its going $0.48/share quarterly dividend rate with core earnings. Consistent dividend coverage is a signature characteristic of a high-quality income vehicle, and the REIT's excess dividend coverage could point at a dividend raise in 2018/9.

Starwood Property Trust has rather good dividend coverage stats for a high-yield income vehicle.

See for yourself.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

Valuation

Starwood Property Trust's shares sell for a reasonable run-rate core earnings multiple of 9.5x. Shares also go for a premium to book value.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

There are a couple of risk factors that could negatively affect the investment thesis:

1. A downturn in U.S. real estate and dropping commercial real estate values;

2. A recession in the United States;

3. A decline in interest rates;

4. Increasing tension between the U.S. and China that could lead to more protective tariffs.

Your Takeaway

I cannot help but like Starwood Property Trust. The CRE market creates demand for origination growth and the REIT has sufficient finance capacity to take advantage of the growth opportunity. Starwood Property Trust has rather good dividend coverage stats for a nine percent yielder, and the company has interest rate upside which - in the best case scenario - could yield a dividend hike. Shares are cheap on a core earnings basis. I am a buyer. Buy for income and capital generation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STWD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.