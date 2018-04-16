Hecla Mining: Production Surprises Bolster Bullish Thesis

We believe these production numbers will provide a boost to earnings but we will have to wait a few weeks for the financial report.

We recently called for a deep value buy in Hecla Mining (HL) after it got clobbered following its announcement that it was purchasing Klondex Mining (KLDX). Ahead of this dropoff, Hecla shares had been under long-term pressure from an ongoing strike at Lucky Friday, one of the miner's premier locations. This weighed on production and earnings, while subsequently weighing on the stock, resulting in a 40% drop before the decline stemming from the Klondex purchase announcement.

As the strike continues, and the Street reacts to the aftermath of the announcement, we believe it is prudent to continue watching the company closely. In this column, we will specifically hone in on the most recent production numbers and discuss these results in light of our call, especially considering that the stock has appreciated 11% since we named it a deep value play.

Recent price action

As you can see, shares have appreciated nicely since we highlighted the stock:

We believe this action was driven in part by the realization that shares had fallen a bit too much, attracting value buyers. We also are cognizant of the positive price action in precious metals in recent weeks that was stemming from immense volatility in equity markets driven by a potential trade war between China and the U.S. Simply out, fear often helps precious metal prices.

With the fear that was brewing, metals gained and volatility spiked in recent weeks. While the mining stocks sometimes will trade with the overall market, this time around the miners of precious metals saw benefits in their share prices as the Street bid up equities in the sector. Despite the positive price action in precious metals, we have to focus on the fundamentals of each specific company that we recommend. Under this framework, we are turning to the just announced production numbers as supportive evidence for our long thesis on the stock.

Production down thanks to Lucky Friday, but ahead of our expectations

It is our opinion that the just announced production numbers support our bullish stance on the company. Production in Q1 2018 showed an expected decline relative to Q1 2017 at least for silver, given the strike at Lucky Friday:

The year-over-year numbers are impressive for gold, but were also better than we expected overall. In Q1 2018, silver production was 2,534,095 ounces, surpassing our expectations that we outlined previously for 2.47 million to 2.52 million ounces on the back of the Lucky Friday strike. Of course, overall this is a decline of nearly 25% year-over-year, but it was better than expected. This result compares with silver production of 3,369,426 ounces in Q1 2017.

While silver production was better than expected (despite being down), we were pleased to see gold production came in 3% higher than a year ago at 57,808 ounces, rising from 56,113 ounces in 2017. This was at the highest end of our expectations for 1-3% growth here in Q1. On a normalized basis, silver equivalent production was 10.7 million ounces. The question is why was production mostly better than we expected?

Explaining the higher production versus our targets

Hecla's mines are performing well due to the strength of operations at the mines, particularly with higher throughput volume. That said, the grade of ore processed led to some issues. To better understand these overall numbers, let us discuss the operating mines' performance.

We know the strike continues at the Lucky Friday mine. Despite the strike, there is still ongoing production from salaried staff. Still, the pinch from the strike was felt at this property as production came in down 85% from last year. Overall, 99,780 ounces of silver were produced for the first quarter. Besides this limited production, there was little in the way of capital improvements while negotiations continue with unionized workers. As such, there were limited shipments of concentrate in the first quarter, and a noticeable decline in byproducts generated. While this news was negative, we were mostly pleased with the progress at other locations.

At the Greens Creek mine, we saw 1.91 million ounces of silver and 13,118 ounces of gold produced. Back in 2017, production was slightly higher on both accounts. Overall, the decline in gold weighed a bit, as it declined from 14,022 ounces. This 6.4% decline gold production, when compared to the first quarter of 2017, was due to lower ore grades. These lower grades stemmed from locations of the property where mining was done. The mine sequencing led to declines, but this was partially offset by higher mill throughput. The mill operated at an average of 2,349 tons per day, up from an average of 2,190 tons per day thanks to improved efficiencies. As 2018 progresses, we anticipate this higher throughput will continue, while expecting ore grades to normalize.

Casa Berardi mine is a gold mine (little to no silver is produced here). We were thoroughly pleased with the progress made here. Most notably, we saw the highest throughput ever at 3,873 tons per day. This is up substantially from the 3,262 tons per day last year. That is impressive, and was a record high. With this higher throughput, gold production was up 12.2% to 40,177 ounces. Much of the success is due to the development and progress made at the East Mine Crown Pillar pit where 10,655 ounces were produced in the quarter.

Finally at San Sebastian, which has only been online for a handful of quarters overall, we were pleased with the results. It was anticipated there would be a decline thanks to ongoing development at the site, but higher-grade ore was processed at the mine. Here are this property, 0.5 million ounces of silver and 4,513 ounces of gold were produced in the quarter. Although silver and gold production as compared to the first quarter of 2017 were lower at San Sebastian, both still exceeded our estimates for the quarter due to the amount of higher-grade stockpile material processed. Throughput was low, at 382 tons per day, down from 407 tons per day.

Forward expectations

As you can see, there have been some ups and downs across properties. However, as a whole, we were pleased with the results of production. Based on these results we are modifying our production outlook. We now expect silver production to total 9.75 to 10.5 million ounces of silver, and 220 to 235 thousand ounces of gold. We believe that the company will hit the top end of this range if throughput remains strong, but the ore grade will be a huge determinant. Now it comes down to how costs look.

We will have to await the full quarterly release to get financial data including costs, but we want to remind readers that the company is looking to reduce production costs. This can be done by controlling input costs and labor (and obviously the strike is saving on some of those costs). It remains to be seen if the company will be able to reduce costs at other properties, but we are highly encouraged.

We will update our cost projections for the year following earnings. We believe cash costs will approximate $2.20-$2.40 per ounce in 2018 for silver, while we are projecting gold costs of $775 to $810 per ounce (all net of by-products). Both estimates are based 2017 cash costs and expectations that the company can reduce its costs. With these same considerations, we have solid expectations for all-in sustaining costs. We are looking for $12.60 to $12.80 per silver ounce and $1075 to $1100 for gold. We see both production and costs moving in favorable directions because of improved throughput at the company’s properties and ongoing savings initiatives.

Finally, we want to add that when Lucky Friday comes back online (fully), we expect the impact to sales to be double-digit positive over 2017 (assuming the strike ended this year). Moreover, we anticipate that profitability will remain a focus, while labor costs will undoubtedly rise thanks to better contracts for workers.

All things considered, we continue to be bullish on the name.

