Cash Or EM?

Taking into account current valuation differences, sources of savings, and looking out 5-10 years, there is a compelling case for US investors to increase their emerging market allocation.

Excluding the managed volatility QE period and comparing EM to the S&P, we see that mean returns and volatility of returns are FAIR between the two over 20-year periods.

As the US enters the post QE period and volatility for US asset classes begins to return to normal, it is worth comparing US equity return distributions to EM.

Since January, US equity investors have begun to realize that things are finally changing. As the Federal Reserve drains money out of the bond market by reversing QE, there has been much discussion about the return of "normal volatility". Meanwhile, many SA authors and readers have discussed the pros and cons of "taking risk off the table" by increasing their cash position versus a traditional "buy and hold" approach. Given that many of the perceptions of increased risk in US equity markets are based on stretched valuations and emerging market valuations are much cheaper, an alternate approach to take risk off the table might be to take different risk, especially if it has a potential to be less than perfectly correlated with the US.

We begin by comparing 20-year periods for the US market, represented by the S&P 500, but exclude the period of managed volatility/QE and the zero interest rate period (therefore, using 1990-2010 for the US). For EM, we use the MSCI emerging market index, which represents 85% of freely floating emerging market public equity and use all available data for MSEM.

Figure 1 S&P YOY Return Distribution

Figure 2 MSEM YOY Return Distribution

Clearly, the conventional wisdom that EM is more volatile is born out by the annual return distributions. The table below compares means and standard deviations.

Figure 3 Means & Vols for 1-Year Holding Periods

Index Mean Vol. Ratio S&P 500 7.7% 18.2% .42 MSEM 12% 28.1% .43



Figure 3 shows that EM investors get a higher mean return in exchange for the volatility and that the ratio of mean to volatility is about the same. Astute readers may ask "What about skew?", "What about longer holding periods?" and finally "what about correlation?"

Let's look at Figure 4.

Figure 4: 3-Year Holding Period Returns

Over 3-year holding period, MSEM shows much greater positive skew. The risk of substantial drawdowns between the two is similar. The red line is the median, which is significantly lower than the mean for MSEM but almost the same for the S&P 500. For short holding periods, the median matters more; for longer holding periods, the mean begins to dominate, especially considering that tail risk is similar. This shows that long-term investors should at least seriously consider EM as an asset class.

The topic of correlation, especially in a historical analysis, is difficult. While short-term correlations have varied greatly (for example, in 2009, there was basically no diversification benefit, whereas, in 2017, EM outperformed substantially and showed significant diversification benefit), there are reasons to believe that past correlations won't help us think through the potential diversification benefits of EM at all.

Figure 5: Savings Rates

Source: IMF World Saving

In Figure 5, we can see that high growth Asian countries, which now form a significant portion of EM, have the highest savings rates (together with oil exporters). As their economies become a larger and larger part of the global economy, their savings and its flows across borders will tend to impact asset correlations. Historical correlations reflect the weight of US capital flows: as risk-aversion grows in the US markets, so does risk-aversion in overseas markets. The weight of US capital flows in the past also reflects another belief of conventional wisdom: that when liquidity is added to the system, such as by the Fed in the US, the extra money cascades into higher and higher risk classes, creating a surge in EM investment that will be reversed when the liquidity is withdrawn.

The problem with this conventional thinking is two-fold: 1. Relative value metrics (Figure 6 below) show that most likely the surge in liquidity affected developed markets, resulting in gross overvaluations, particularly in the US. 2. Liquidity is not a static phenomenon as new savings are added to the system each year. As Figure 5 and some arithmetic (multiplying savings rates times the GDP numbers below in Figure 6) shows, the global stock of savings is now coming from EM at least as much as it coming from the US.

Perhaps the most compelling reason to revisit our EM allocation comes from the last figure.

Figure 6: GDPs and Market Cap to GDP Ratios

We can see that China, Brazil, India, and Russia together are already larger than the US in the size of their economy. Throw in the rest of EM and we're talking about 1.5 times the size of the US economy. But by and large, their market-cap to GDP ratios (which we can think of as a country-wide Price to Sales measure) are not only much lower than the US' but even within their own historical ranges are overwhelmingly in the lower half of their distributions. This means EM is CHEAP.

During the correction of Jan.-March 2018, we began to see the first signs that EM capital flows and risk-aversion may finally start to march to their own drumbeat, as traditional EM betas to the S&P 500 began to diverge. This would be consistent with EM flows being driven at least as much by the investments EM investors make with their savings as by US flows.

Figure 7: EM Beta in 2008-2009 Versus 2018

Combining the relative overvaluation of US markets, the 3-year return distributions, the very likely decrease in correlations going forward, and the higher dividend yields available in EM, there is a compelling case for all US-based investors with an investment horizon of 10 years or longer to significantly increase their exposure to EM. We generally recommend 25% to our own clients who are in the 10-year horizon bucket (typically age 45-55) and 35% to those in the really long horizon bucket (under age 45) but have upped these to 30% and 50% in the current environment, where US Shiller PEs, market cap to GDP and a number of other metrics suggest that 5-10 year returns will disappoint those with a target rate of return of 10% a year.

