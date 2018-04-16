J.C. Penney: Lots Of Surprise Potential In 2018

J.C. Penney doesn't get any credit for its accomplishments in the last several years.

Investors don't like retail companies right now, offering contrarian-minded investors an entry into the stock at a very low sales multiple.

J.C. Penney (JCP) is an interesting spec play in the retail sector for 2018. The retailer saw its stock price drop precipitously lately as the company lowered its comp guidance in 2017, and investors remain cautious about mall-focused department store chains. However, J.C. Penney is in a good position to perform well in 2018, especially when considering its merchandise initiatives that could lead to comp and earnings surprises. J.C. Penney is a bargain on a price-to-sales basis, potentially offering investors the opportunity to earn high risk-adjusted returns.

J.C. Penney's business contracted in 2017 as the department store chain closed underperforming stores in an effort to control operating expenses and to rationalize its department store portfolio.

J.C. Penney's share price suffered from increasingly negative investor sentiment in 2016/7, dropping from $10 two years ago to just $3 today.

Source: StockCharts

In 2017, J.C. Penney reduced its 2017 comparable same-store sales guidance from a range of -1 percent to +1 percent to a guidance range to -1 percent to 0 percent in the second half of 2017, which caused a steep stock sell-off.

The department store operator ultimately saw 2.6 percent comparable same-store sales growth in the fourth quarter and a 0.1 percent increase in comparable same-store sales in 2017. For 2018, J.C. Penney has guided for its comparable same-store sales to fall into a range of 0.0-2.0 percent, suggesting that the department store chain is a little bit more optimistic about 2018 than it was about 2017.

Surprise Potential

J.C. Penney has surprise potential in 2018 as far as earnings and comps are concerned, in my opinion. For one thing, earnings expectations are so low now that it won't take much for J.C. Penney to beat them. A good indicator that investors have become too bearish about the department store operator is J.C. Penney's price-to-sales ratio, which is incredibly low.

At the time of writing this article, J.C. Penney's shares sell for a fraction of what competing retailers such as Macy's (M) and Kohl's (KSS) demand in terms of sales multiples. Though J.C. Penney has had its fair share of problems in the past (sales drop, unprofitable stores, poor free cash flow), I think investors have become too bearish about the retailer.

JCP PS Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Second, I think the retailer has potential to surprise to the upside in 2018 since it invests aggressively in some of its most promising segments: J.C. Penney's salon and beauty businesses.

The company runs aggressive merchandising campaigns that has sparked the opening of 70 new Sephora locations in 2017 and a re-branding of its successful salon business.

Source: J.C. Penney Investor Presentation

Further, I think J.C. Penney simply does not get the credit it reserves. If you compare the downsized, more capital-efficient J.C. Penney of today to J.C. Penney four, five years ago, there is a dramatic difference to be noted.

J.C. Penney today is a much less levered retail company with improved profitability and a smaller store portfolio.

J.C. Penney has come a long way in the last four years indeed. Unfortunately, the company's valuation doesn't reflect this.

Source: J.C. Penney

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

A couple of risk factors could negatively affect J.C. Penney's investment proposition as I laid it out here:

1. The retailer could disappoint in terms of comps, or could downgrade its comp guidance in 2018;

2. J.C. Penney sees an unexpected rise in costs and/or drop in free cash flow;

3. A major retail competitor files for bankruptcy;

4. The U.S. slides into a recession.

Your Takeaway

J.C. Penney is in a good position to surprise to the upside in 2018. The company has restructured its business hard, and even though the retailer saw only a slight increase in 2017 full-year comps, the company finished the year off with a 2.6 percent comp increase in the fourth quarter. The U.S. economy is in robust shape, and J.C. Penney is growing those parts of its business that find high customer acceptance, such as its beauty stores and salons. J.C. has made some real progress in the last several years in terms of restructuring its business, but the valuation multiple doesn't reflect this. Buy for capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.