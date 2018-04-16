You Should Renew Your Investment Once This One Reaches 5%

Not too long ago, I wrote an article about a controversial holding; Enbridge (ENB). As a current shareholder, I’m bullish for ENB and I believe it will complete its projects and keep raising its dividend by double digits. In the comment section, many highlighted how Enbridge has a troubled history with managing environmental risks (notably the Kalamazoo river spill). I can’t say that I’m proud of what ENB did in the past, but let’s be honest; we all need and use pipeline services in our daily life. Therefore, we need those pipeline companies, and we might as well benefit from their growth by cashing their dividend.

Having said that, I found a great alternative in the utility sector for more conscious investors. Algonquin Power (AQN) is a Canadian based utility company focusing on clean and renewable energy. The stock has been taking a hit since the beginning of the year with a drop of 13% ytd (as of April 16 th). It’s time to pick-up some shares as it nearly yields 5%. The best part is that management, like Enbridge, also promised a 10% dividend growth rate going forward.

Understanding the Business

Algonquin Power is a classic utility with assets in both Canada and U.S. After the completion of the acquisition of Empire District Electric Company in early 2017 through Liberty Power, AQN has boosted its electric clients by 182%. It now serves 762,000 for electricity, natural gas and water across 25 provinces and states.

Source: AQN 2007 annual report

Algonquin Power is divided in 2 divisions; Liberty Power and Liberty Utilities. As the name suggests, Liberty Power produce electricity while Liberty Utilities distributes electricity, natural gas and water services.

Source: AQN investors’ presentation

The company currently manages over $10 billion in assets that are heavily invested in renewable energy productions such as hydroelectric generators, solar panels and turbines. In fact, AQN is all about producing renewable energy with a focus on wind energy as it generated nearly 68% of its power division revenue last year.

Growth Vectors

Source: Ycharts

As it is the case with many utilities; solid growth is coming from outside the company. The company was showing about 120,000 clients back in 2013 and now serves 762,000. AQN achieved such impressive growth pace mainly due to acquisitions. Their largest acquisition to date was realized in 2016 and completed in early 2017: Empire District Electric for $3.4 billion.

AQN also has several projects on the table. They are not as impressive as the $22 billion in projects projected through 2020 by Enbridge, but AQN still has $7.7 billion (CAD) going through 2022. Projects includes other acquisitions, but also pipeline replacement s(does that ring a bell?) along with organic CAPEX.

While AQN still shows a double-digit earnings growth potential for the upcoming years, the company must remain cautious about raising interest rates (we’ll discuss that in a minute) and how it will deploy its capital.

Dividend Growth Perspective

The company has successfully increased its dividend for the past 7 years. It’s only 3 years short of the Achievers showing a minimum of 10. You can download the new list of Achievers here. It is less impressive than ENB with its 25 consecutive increases, but the future looks bright.

Source: Ycharts

The reason why you see the dividend line going up and down is due to currency fluctuation. Keep in mind that while AQN is a Canadian company, 93% of its EBITDA is realized in the U.S.

If the stock is dropping and the yield is reaching close to 5%, should you worry about the company’s ability to distribute its money? Not at all. The company currently shows a payout ratio of 85%.

Source: AQN investors’ presentation

As many projects start generating cash flow, AQN expects to raise its dividend by 10% CAGR while its EPS should grow at a faster rate. You can then expect a single-high digit dividend growth rate for the next decade.

Potential Downsides

Rising interest rates will affect AQN’s future profitability. As any other utility company, AQN uses leverage to support its growth. The company is currently showing about 50% of its capital structure from long-term debt and the rest is coming from the equity market. Those companies are continuously refinancing a part of their debt while seeking for additional financing for new projects. The company posted solid growth since 2012, this may slowdown after their next round of projects in 2022.

AQN didn’t drop as much as ENB on the market for a single reason: its projects are less risky than Enbridge’s. ENB’s dividend growth plan is based on the extension and replacement of pipelines. This is a touchy subject not to say the least. However, AQN still runs pipelines and is not sheltered from spills.

Valuation

When a whole sector drops, it is often the opportunity to catch shares of companies that do well and that are penalized for nothing. Is it the case with AQN with a drop of 13%? Let’s take a look at the company’s PE history:

Source: Ycharts

Unfortunately, this graph doesn’t tell us much. The stock has been valued at various multiples over the past 10 years and the market doesn’t seem to know where the stock should be traded at.

I usually prefer using the dividend discount model to determine the fair value of a stock. For AQN, I’ve used the US dividend and expect an 8% annualized growth rate for the first 10 years. Then, I dropped it to 5% to remain conservative. In fact, I’ve used the very same growth assumptions than I did in my Enbridge article:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $0.47 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 8.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $18.70 $14.83 $12.26 10% Premium $17.14 $13.60 $11.24 Intrinsic Value $15.58 $12.36 $10.22 10% Discount $14.03 $11.13 $9.20 20% Discount $12.47 $9.89 $8.18

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Good news! It seems that AQN is trading about 20% below its fair value. This is probably your chance to catch a solid utility!

Final Thought

For the time being, I will keep my ENB shares. I like the higher yield and growth potential this company shows. However, I think that AQN is another great dividend paying stock that investors should consider. What’s your favorite between ENB and AQN? Or do you have both?

Disclosure: I hold ENB in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.