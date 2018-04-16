GE: The Opaqueness Continues

GE wants to sell assets amid rumors of capital adequacy issues. How big is the capital hole and why not raise equity?

How did the accounting missteps happen and did they make prior year results look better than they should have been?

Per Reuters General Electric (GE) will restate two years of earnings:

General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Friday it took a $4.24 billion equity charge and reduced earnings for the last two years by 30 cents a share, figures in line with expectations the company set earlier this year when it said it would comply with new accounting standards. The accounting change prompted GE to recast two years of past financial statements to reflect lower income and asset values under the new standard, and those will be reflected when GE reports first-quarter results on April 20. The value of GE’s contract assets are being written down, but that does not change the value of the long-term contracts GE has, nor does it affect GE’s cash flow or earnings estimates for 2018, GE said.

The adjustment could make the Q1 earnings call less confusing, but management still needs to explain how the accounting missteps happened. I had the following takeaways concerning the company.

Will New Management Team Communicate Better?



The earnings restatement raises as many questions as it does answers. Was this a new accounting change or something the company already knew about? What impact did the accounting change have on prior years' earnings? If the accounting change was a known issue then by not implementing it GE overstated prior years' earnings; it could have made the company's financial performance and the prior CEO look better than they actually were.

GE is known for having best-in-class internal controls and business practices. In the past competitors modeled themselves after GE and former CEO Jack Welch. I find it incredulous that GE's internal controls have deteriorated this far this fast. If management knew about the change in accounting standards then why didn't it apply them two years ago? Was it incompetence or willful neglect, and what is going to change going forward?

After disappointing Q3 2017 results the new management team vowed to win back investors' confidence, and make the company's financial reporting business metrics less opaque:

I am conscious of the fact that size and scale drive complexity. The company has many strong franchises but a number of other businesses which drain investment and management resources without the prospect for a substantial reward. We will have a simpler, more focused portfolio. To date, we've identified $20 billion plus of assets that we will exit in the next one to two years. We are also reviewing potential further optionality with other assets in our portfolio ... Doing these three things well, redefining our culture, a back to basic approach to running our businesses better and reducing our complexity, these things will return to us our ultimate purpose.



Heading into Q1 2018 results I still do not understand how GE expects to create long-term value for shareholders. Management stated Power, Healthcare and Aviation were core businesses. Market chatter suggests the company is now in the market to sell its industrial gas engine business, which is part of Power. If Power is core then why attempt to sell off a piece of it? Is GE that strapped for cash?

How Much Capital Does GE Need?

In Q4 Fitch downgraded the industrial giant, citing a deterioration in GE's operating and financial performance, and the erosion in margins and cash flow. Outside of the diminution in GE's segment income I could not ascertain the company was actually in need of more capital. Management has identified $20 billion in assets it wants to sell. The rationale is that these assets are "non-core." My intuition tells me GE needs to raise capital and selling non-core assets is an avenue to do it without alarming investors.



Asset sales raise capital, but the gains are after-tax. The company will also have to forego future earnings from those assets. Moreover, when a seller is desperate to sell, oftentimes the only assets buyers want are the most attractive properties with the best growth prospects. What will GE's earnings growth look like post asset-sales?

If the company needs capital then wouldn't the most productive route be through an equity raise? With the stock trading sub-$14 an equity raise would be highly-dilutive to the stock. In selling assets management is intimating GE has a capital hole that needs to be filled, or its future cash flow will be dismal. I would rather that management be transparent and tell us the bad news now rather than giving it to us piecemeal.

At the end of 2016 GE had a pension shortfall of $30 billion. There has been no input from management since the shortfall drove headlines earlier this year. In attempting to sell assets while not directly addressing the pension shortfall, management leaves it up to investors to assume the worst case scenario. How much is GE's pension fund under water by? How does GE plan to close its capital hole and will it impact its credit rating?

The facts are that [i] GE's segment profits are in free fall, driven by the diminution in Power, [ii] cash flow is in decline as upstream dividends from GE Capital dissipate, [iii] there are talks of pension shortfalls and reserve requirements at GE Capital's insurance operations, [iv] debt downgrades will likely spike interest costs and [v] GE suddenly wants to hive off "non-core" assets. I deduce that the company has a huge capital hole it is not telling investors about. In my opinion, management is not providing the level of transparency it promised during its Q3 2017 earnings call.



Conclusion

Questions still remain about what gave rise to the earnings restatement and the company's capital adequacy requirements. Sell GE until management can make its operations less opaque.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.