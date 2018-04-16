PUBG Corp.'s Copyright Infringement Complaint Is Unlikely To Affect NetEase

Video games are constantly evolving products which can be easily modified to defeat allegations of cloning.

Tencent, as the global publisher of the recently-launched mobile versions of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds do not want competition from Knives out and Rules of Survival.

I agree, Rules of Survival and Knives Out were intentionally created to bring the PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds experience to mobile last year. Copying the PC gameplay was necessary.

NetEase (NTES) made an easy $24 million in February net sales from its Knives Out mobile battle royale game. Knives out was inspired by PUBG Corporation’s $30 PC/console game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. The free-to-play Knives Out Android/iOS versions tout 200 million registered players. NetEase has also released the PC version of Knives Out late last month.

The early success of Knives Out is why South Korea-based PUBG Corporation filed suit against NetEase. By releasing a PC version, NetEase is clearly positioning the free-to-play Knives Out to better compete against PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds both on the PC and on mobile platforms.

The PC/console versions PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds had combined monthly sales of$103 million. NetEase, therefore, knows that its mobile battle royale games need PC versions to maximize their lifetime monetization.

Yes, NetEase Got Inspired By PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

South Korea-based PUBG Corporation accused NetEase of illegally copying crucial game elements unique to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. PUBG Corporation said NetEase’s Knives Out and Rules of Survival battle royale games copied the gameplay, art style, buildings, vehicles, weapons, clothing, landscapes, parachute drop, and the decreasing battle area of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

NetEase has denied it but it did imitate some of those things listed by PUBG Corp. However, it was a marketing necessity. NetEase had to duplicate features so it could effectively bring the real PC PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds experience to the mobile platform. Knives Out and Rules of Survival (150 million registered players) would not have been successful if they did not offer the same feel/style of the original PC version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

After the PC version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds sold 10 million units within 6 months, NetEase rush-released the Android/iOS versions of Knives Out and Rules of Survival.

Why PUBG Corporation Has A Weak Case

I have been a gamer since my 1996. I do not think copying art style, game genre, or fight-enhancing features from another successful game have been ruled as copyright infringement. PUBG Corporation will have a very hard time proving its case against NetEase.

The bottom line is PUBG Corporation is also guilty of taking inspiration from older battle royale games. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds also copied the best ideas from other battle royale games like DayZ, Ark Survival of the Fittest, and H1Z1. Minecraft’s servers already host battle royale games for many years now.

The obvious unoriginality of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is why PUBG Corporation did not dare sue Epic Games when it released its own battle royale gameFortnite: Battle Royale last year. Tencent owns 40% of Epic Games and 5% of Bluehole Studios, the parent company of PUBG Corporation. We can guesstimate that Tencent might be behind PUBG Corporation’s legal harassment against NetEase.

Tencent is also 100% owner of Riot Games, the developer of the PC game League of Legends. Riot Games sued the Chinese developer of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang last year. Riot Games alleged that Moonton copied elements of League of Legends when it made the mobile MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. The case has not prospered at all. After the copyright infringement from Riot Games, Moonton only tweaked the graphics style of Mobile Legends so it doesn’t look like League of Legends.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang remains operational. Sad but true, in spite of Tencent’s best efforts, Mobile Legends is really out-grossing Arena of Valor. Arena of Valor was Tencent’s international version of its hit Chinese MOBA game Honor of Kings. Arena of Valor is an embarrassing flop for Tencent Games.

Why NetEase Is Anathema To PUBG Corp. And Tencent

NetEase’s fiercest rival, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is the exclusive global/China publisher of the mobile versions of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Tencent launched PUBG Mobile last month. Tencent is the ultimate beneficiary if PUBG Corporation obtains legal victory over NetEase’s Knives Out and Rules of Survival. NetEase is going to make it difficult for PUBG Mobile to maximize monetization. Knives Out and Rules of Survival already 350 million of combined registered players.

Tencent’s 40% stake in Epic Games also benefits if NetEase’s mobile/PC battle royale games are shut down by a court order. NetEase is beta-testing a copycat version of Epic Games’ Fortnite. NetEase’s FortCraft is almost 1:1 mobile port of Fortnite. Epic Games has yet to make a public or legal complaint about FortCraft. However, I know Tencent is not happy about FortCraft.

The thing is NetEase is likely to release a PC version of FortCraft. The PC/console versions of Fortnite raked in $126 million in February. FortCraft is only on mobile now but once it is released on the PC/console platforms, I don’t think Fortnite can consistently do $100 million/month from PC and console versions.

After the Android/iOS FortCraft versions get out of beta testing and start offering in-app purchases, it might also replicate the 3-week gross sales of $15 million of Fortnite iOS.

Conclusion

I still rate NTES as a BUY. Seeking Alpha readers should consider betting on NetEase. The copyright infringement suit is not going to derail the international growth of NetEase. This Chinese firm knows how and when to exploit loopholes in the video games industry. NetEase acts fast to exploit popular game genres that aren't protected by copyright.

Tencent’s PUBG Mobile is going to have a hard time competing against the mobile battle royale games of NetEase. The monetization from the PC versions of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite are also under threat from NetEase’s Knives Out and Rules of Survival.

FortCraft is likely to gain the 150 million – 200 million registered players achievements of Rules of Survival and Knives Out. Going forward, Tencent/PUBG Corporation/Epic Gamers will have to compete with three cross-platform battle royale games from NetEase.

My buy rating for NTES is also fortified by its very healthy balance sheet. NetEase has zero long-term debt and is $7.53 billion in cash & equivalents. NetEase doesn't have international subsidiaries (Supercell, Epic Games, etc..) like Tencent has. However, NetEase still managed to do consistent growth in annual revenue and gross income.

