Roche Stumbles On Combo Trial Halt, Should You Still Buy?

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has recently suffered a setback with an immunotherapy combo trial in a phase 2 study treating patients with colon cancer. This is where the study noted of there being patient deaths. The study was halted because of it, but I continue to remain bullish on Roche. That reason being because the phase 3 study using the same combo treating patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer remains unaffected by this trial halt. For that reason, I believe that this will not in any way hinder Roche's prospects in the cancer immunotherapy space. That's why I believe that Roche remains a buy.

Trial Halt

The trial that was halted is known as the MODUL study. This was a phase 2 study that recruited patients with maintenance therapy for first-line treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The patients were treated with a combination of Roche's PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor Tecentriq and Exelixis (EXEL) MEK inhibitor Cotellic. The reason for the halt occurred after an independent monitoring board reviewed data from cohort 4. It noticed that there were 4 patients deaths in the study that warranted further review. The problem is that one of the patients died as a result of treatment with Roche's combo drug. This was a case where one patient died due to cardiotoxicity. Where does Roche go from here? Well, I must admit that the situation with respect to this study population is not looking good. However, not all is lost. The next step is for independent monitoring board to determine what is the next best step for this study.

Other Avenues

The halt of the phase 2 MODUL study noted above is devastating, that can't be ignored. However, as Roche noted before none of the other studies have been affected at all. That especially bodes well for the IMblaze370 phase 3 study, which recruited patients with with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) who have received at least two prior chemotherapy regimens. This phase 3 study also makes use of the Tecentriq and Cotellic combo. With this study continuing to recruit, then the halt of the other study is not so bad. Even then, nobody knows what will happen to the phase 2 MODUL study. That still remains a big question mark, but what is known is that all other trials that make use of this combo are not affected at all. As long this and other combination studies are not affected, that will allow Roche to make a name for itself in the cancer immunotherapy space. The two top contenders are Merck (MRK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). That means that Roche needs other Tecentriq combos to succeed if it has any hopes of making a comeback towards these big pharmaceutical companies. That's because Roche needs Tecentriq to rack up additional indications so that it can become relevant in the cancer immunotherapy space. Especially, since it had a setback last year for Tecentriq when it posted mixed results in treating patients with lung cancer.

Conclusion

Yes, the phase 2 MODUL trial was halted for now but it is still being evaluated. There has been no final decision on what is to take place next with respect to this phase 2 study. The worst case scenario is the trial could be terminated. That highly depends upon what the independent monitoring board decides is the next best course of action relating to this study. As I stated above, all other Tecentriq combination therapies have been unaffected by this. That means that Roche still has a shot with a Tecentriq combo in the metastatic colorectal cancer space. It's just that the same combo will test patients who have been previously treated with two chemotherapy regimens. The risk is that the phase 3 study could end up failing. If that happens, that will further devalue Roche's prospects in the cancer immunotherapy space. It is already hard enough as it is with Merck's Keytruda and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo being in the way. Still, I wouldn't count out Roche quite yet. I believe that it will finally achieve its desired outcome by combining a lot of its key cancer products. For that reason, I believe that Roche remains a buy.

