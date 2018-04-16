Lanny's Recent And Accidental Stock Purchase - Citizens & Northern

You read that tile right! I may have accidentally purchased a dividend stock last week. Long story short, on Tuesday, April 10th, a trade went through that relates to my lack of paying attention to my own account set-up strategies. Not only did the purchase go through, it happened to be on a day that the market was doing well, so it wasn't even a timely purchase at all, either! I ended up purchasing $606.00 worth of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) on Tuesday, April 10th. Let's see the summary below.

It all started last year in 2017. Sharebuilder/Capital One Investing has, what they call, a "Sharebuilder plan". This "plan" allows automatic trades, that are set at Monday by 5:00 PM, to have an order go through on Tuesday for lower commission, as well as the ability to purchase partial shares. In August of 2017, I had the plan set up to automatically buy shares of Citizens & Northern, which is a $1.2/$1.3B bank that I have been purchasing shares into (as we all know) throughout the last few years. The plan that was set up, was to buy shares, whenever I had $606 in my Roth IRA account. Unless I turn this plan off, it will buy shares, each and every time that my account has the capital. I typically keep the account at/near $0, so it's never a concern. Well, I funded my Roth IRA and had never turned the plan to "off" last year. You can guess what happened… Let's just say, Bert & I were working out at our office building's gym and I received an e-mail, followed by a, "What the F* did I just buy?!", statement from me. The e-mail I received was a trade confirmation for $606 of CZNC! Dangit!

The stock purchase - Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern is a community-bank based in Pennsylvania. It increased its dividend earlier this year by $0.01, from $0.26 to $0.27. This was a 3.84% growth rate, and its annual dividend per share is $1.08. The price point that I purchased it was at $24.25 per share. Therefore, the yield at time of purchase was 4.45%, which is well over my average yield in the portfolio, at least one positive here! I estimate annual earnings, based on Q4 and the add-back of tax reform, to be at least $1.36, at the low level; which that doesn't consider that the tax rate will be effectively lower. This currently equates to a payout ratio of 79%. Now, my experiences after Q1, I have seen corporate tax rates around the 17%. Using that, earnings could be $1.50 per share for the year. Therefore, this calculates to a 16.16 price to earnings ratio and a payout ratio of 72%, which definitely is better.

Therefore, my $606 hard earned dollars, purchased 24.9858 shares at $0.00 commission, due to having a free trade credit. These 24.9858 shares produced an additional $26.98 in forward dividend income. I have updated my portfolio page to reflect this purchase.

Proof:

Stock purchase summary and conclusion

Now, there's a fun story. I now own, amongst all my accounts, almost 361 total shares that produce ~$390 annually or ~$97.50 per quarter. This will add, now, almost 4 additional shares upon reinvestment per quarter. How crazy is that? Though this was due to my lack of paying attention, the purchase ends up not being too bad and in the end - I own the bank for a reason and why not own more shares? This was purchased in my Roth IRA account, which would be beneficial for two reasons - the higher dividend yield and in case, in the future, they are acquired; as that's the direction of community banking, at this time.

What does everyone think of this purchase? Find some humor in my accident? Has this happened to you, before? Anyone else buying up community banks? Thank you again for stopping by everyone and talk soon! - Lanny