2 Small Biotechs To Buy This Week

We take a look at these two names in depth in the paragraphs below.

Knowing too much of your future is never a good thing.”― Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief

Today, we look at two small biotech 'Busted IPOs' that have attractive risk/reward profiles at current trading levels.

First up is Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI). This 'Tier 4' concern is a Massachusetts based clinical stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of first-in-class treatments directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. The company's expertise involves the intracellular communication between the nucleus and the cytoplasm. The stock currently has a market cap just north of $675 million and trades just under $14.00 a share.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Website

As you can see from the chart above, the company's pipeline has several 'shots on goal'. Earlier this week Karyopharm's main drug candidate selinexor received Fast Track status for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior lines of therapy. A Phase 3 study should be enrolled by the end of this year for this indication. First results should be out in 2019. This company should also release data for selinexor in a Phase 2b study against Quadruple Refractory Multiple Myeloma by the end of this month.

Karyopharm owns all rights to Selinexor and Eltanexor outside Asia. It entered a deal with Ono in the fourth quarter of 2017 which could bring $193 million in milestones and tiered royalties on any commercialized sales from these two compounds

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Since March 2nd, six analyst firms including RBC Capital, Jefferies and Cantor Fitzgerald have reiterated Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered have ranged from $18.00 to $26.00 a share.

In late January Biogen (BIIB) acquired the company's compound 'KPT-350' and other assets for the treatment of certain neurological and neurodegenerative conditions for $10 million upfront and up to $207 million in milestones as well as tiered royalties on net sales that could reach low double-digits if commercialization is achieved.

The company held cash, cash equivalents and investments as of the end of 2017 of just over $175 million. Its total opening expenses for the year were approximately $135 million. Karyopharm registered for a mixed $250 million shelf offering in late January.

Verdict:

It seems a good time to accumulate a stake in this name within a diversified biotech portfolio if you have not already done so. The shares have pulled back recently from previous highs offering an attractive entry point. Given the possibility of an upcoming secondary offering, acquiring a half stake now with the additional accumulation happening after that capital raise would seem a prudent move.

Some things are destined to be -- it just takes us a couple of tries

to get there.” ― J.R. Ward

Company Overview:

Immune Design (IMDZ) is a Seattle, Washington based clinical stage immunotherapy concern focused on the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidates are immune-oncology therapies designed to activate the body’s natural ability to create tumor-specific cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) in vivo to fight cancer through distinct mechanisms. This 'Busted IPO' has a market capitalization of approximately $175 million and trades just over $3.50 a share.

Pipeline:

The company has several wholly owned and partnered programs within its pipeline, which can be seen by clicking here.

We will take a look at the company's two most important compounds below.

CMB305 for Soft Tissue Sarcoma {STS}

CMB305 is a prime-boost agent that is derived from both discovery platforms. The “prime” (LV305) is generated by the ZVex platform and triggers the generation of CTLs. The “boost” (G305) evolves from the GLAAS platform and initiates the production of CD4 T helper lymphocytes that expand the number and function of existing CTLs. This “boost” has the effect of increasing the “long-term memory” of the immune system, making short-term dosing more effective. These co-agents target tumors expressing the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen and have shown promising early results in the treatment of certain STSs.

Specifically, CMB305 is targeting synovial sarcoma and myxoid round cell liposarcoma, both rare forms of STS. Synovial sarcoma forms in the joints and has a dismal prognosis. The five-year and ten-year survival rates for patients with grade 3 tumors or metastatic disease is less than 25% and 15% respectively. Synovial sarcoma afflicts ~2-3 per 100,000 annually. Myxoid round cell liposarcoma is a malignant cancer that usually occurs in the deep-seated soft tissues of the extremities that affects ~1 in 769,000 per year. The five-year survival rate is ~74%. ~50% of people with synovial sarcoma and ~90% of patients with myxoid round cell liposarcoma express the NY-ESO-1 protein. Current treatments are highly toxic with up to 37% experiencing Grade 3 or 4 adverse effects.

The company released Phase 2 data a month ago that showed a median overall survival rate of just under two years. This data compares favorably to the reported survival rate for approved second line agents, which are only 12.4-13.5 months for a diverse set of STS patients, and 11.7 months for synovial sarcoma patients specifically.

A key Phase 3 trial should initiate early this summer.

G100 for Follicular non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL)

Follicular NHL is expected to afflict ~15,000 Americans in 2017, mostly over the age of 50. This lymphoma occurs in many lymph node sites throughout the body, as well as in the bone marrow. It generally responds well to treatment, but is difficult to cure.

G100 is a derivative of the GLAAS platform and is designed to attack antigens released during tumor decomposition, which typically occurs during chemo or radiation treatment. It is injected directly into the tumor, although in pre-clinical testing, G100 was shown to inhibit growth in un-injected tumors, known as the abscopal effect.

The company disclosed further data on a Phase 2 trial that showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 54% for a combination of G100, pembrolizumab and low dose radiation. This compares favorably to a straight pembrolizumab monotherapy which has an ORR of just over 10% or one of G100 and low dose radiation which produce an ORR of 15% in Phase 2 testing

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company ended 2017 with just under $145 million in cash on hand (most of its market cap) after a just over $85 million secondary offering in October of last year. Immune Design's R&D and other operational costs in 2017 came to approximately $60 million.

The company has received little in the way of analyst commentary in recent months. In September, RBC Capital initiated the shares as an Outperform with a $20 price target. In late January, Cowen & Co. assigned a Buy rating to IMDZ. On March 15th, Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating and $8 price target on Immune Design.

Verdict:

This Tier 4 concern has several 'shots on goal', is well funded, is targeting lucrative niche markets and has solid if sparse analyst support. It has an attractive risk/reward profit and merits a small position within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

Author's note: If you would like to get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just become a real-time follower to the Busted IPO Forum by clicking here; hitting the big, orange "Follow" button; and selecting the "real-time alerts" option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long imdz,kpti.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.