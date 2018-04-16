Sand In My Shoes: 7 Reasons I Bought Walmart

Recently the earnings report of one of them caused the stock to fall back to where I think it is now selling for a fair price.

I also like to buy stocks of companies that meet several of my criteria and are currently selling for a fair price.

I like to buy the stocks of companies that I do business with, if possible.

I like to buy stocks whose products or services I know and use, which is why I own shares in Southern Company (SO), the major utility in this area. My wife, my son, and I all own iPhones, so I recently purchased Apple, Inc. (AAPL). I can't seem to get out of a Home Depot Inc. (HD) store for less than a hundred bucks so I grabbed some of that stock.

I like to make my son breakfast before school every morning, and sometimes I'll make him Spam and eggs. Yes I do. He likes Spam and eggs some mornings! Anyway, that magnificent product is sold by Hormel Foods Corp (HRL), which we also own. (The fetching Mrs. Soule does not enjoy Spam and eggs, by the way.)

Buying what I know

Looking at my spending habits it is truly astonishing how many times a certain retailer appears on my credit card statement. Of course I'm talking about my neighborhood Walmart (WMT). I don't think I made it there today, which is actually a little bit remarkable. And it looks like it isn't just me that frequents the store several times a week. For the quarter ended January 31st, comparable sales in their U.S. stores were up 2.6%.

I can't remember the last time I was in "my" store and there weren't at least a half dozen people checking out, and I mean actively checking out, not standing in line. The self check-out terminals, of which my store has eight, are always in use and many times there is a line for them. This is empirical evidence, yes, but it indicates to me that the sales are very strong at Walmart. This is also borne out in the numbers as their $420 in sales per square foot far exceed Target Corp's (TGT) $290 per square foot. (Source: Morningstar; subscription login required.)

Since the beginning of the year, the story has not been pretty for the stock. I actually thought the quarter was pretty strong, but take a look at the chart below and focus on late February when they announced earnings.

WMT data by YCharts

Why did they take such a hit you might ask? Well, from what I can gather the market was disappointed in Walmart's e-commerce number, the growth in the 4th quarter was only 23%. If you read through the 4th Quarter Earnings Call Transcript just about every analyst asked a question about the e-commerce side of the business. I got tired of reading it, and frankly am a little surprised these professionals couldn't think of anything better or more important to talk about.

As a percentage of sales, their e-commerce is only in the mid-single digits (approximately $23 billion out of a total of $500 billion in revenue for FY18). Analysts estimate that on-line sales could make up 10% of their total revenue by 2022.

Personally I liked Walmart's e-commerce platform. This past holiday shopping season I made three on-line purchases. I know, I'm a caveman. Two of them were at Walmart. I like the fact that I could pickup my package in store - free shipping! - and their return policy is fantastic. I also make use of their "Savings Catcher" program and saved about $45 last year - which I used to purchase about half of one of my bride's gifts using their e-commerce platform. About a week ago when I was checking on my most recent Savings Catcher receipt I almost accidentally purchased a can of Lay's Stax chips. I didn't, but I was a little bit surprised at how easy it was to nearly buy something that my son and I do eat quite frequently. (That's a Pepsico Inc (PEP) product by the way, forgot about that one).

Well anyway, let's quickly walk through the guidelines I have for purchasing my dividend growth stocks and see how Walmart stacks up. The seven reasons I purchased WMT are as follows:

Reason #1 - Revenue Per Share Increasing

Table created by author with data from Marketwatch.com

For a company the size of Walmart, the important thing is to see the revenues growing. The 2.7% rate is not going to blow anyone away, but this company does continue to find ways to grow sales. Excellent.

Reason #2 - Book Value Per Share Increasing

Table created by author with data from Marketwatch.com

So despite the past three years being relatively flat, book value per share has still grown just fine from 2014 levels. Again, excellent.

Reason #3 - Quality Rating

Walmart has an A++ (the highest) rating for financial strength from ValueLine, and a 1 for their safety ranking, also the highest. I am not surprised, and this is excellent once again.

Reason #4 - Debt to Free Cash Flow

For this guideline, I am looking to see how much free cash flow the company generates compared to the sum of the liabilities on their balance sheet. In other words, how long would it take to repay all of their debt if the company took every dollar of free cash flow and directed it to their debt.

Table created by author with data from Marketwatch.com

In WMT's case, it would be less than seven years. Obviously they are not going to do this, but it is an interesting exercise and the direction of the number is also important. I would say the overall trend of these numbers is down, meaning they are producing more cash flow and their leverage to do so is not increasing. This is a great sign to me.

Reason #5 - FCF and Payout Ratio

When I say payout ratio here I am referring to the total dividends paid as a percent of free cash flow. My desire is to see a growing stream of free cash flow that matches the dividend increases the company is paying out.

Table created by author with data from Marketwatch.com

Not only is Walmart a dividend champion (more on that in a minute) but they are still only paying out roughly a third of their free cash flow in the form of dividends. I absolutely love this.

Reason #6 - Common Shares Outstanding

I like to see a company that has a share buyback program, but I don't necessarily want to see them purchasing so much stock that it appears they are engaging in financial engineering. It appears to me that WMT is purchasing about the right amount of stock, reducing their float by 1.7% per year on average. They certainly have the free cash flow to do this. In 2018 they had $18.3 billion of free cash flow and they used $8.3 billion for share buybacks.

Table created by author with data from Marketwatch.com

Reason #7 - Show Me the Money!

As I type this, WMT is yielding just a hair over 2.4%. That is not spectacular and you won't get wealthy collecting a 2.4% yield. However, Walmart has raised their dividend 44 years in a row. A little over 20 years ago they were paying a tenth of what they are paying now. So just for fun, if they continue on this trajectory and the dividend twenty years from today is ten times what it is now, you will be receiving over $5 per share per quarter. Of course there are no guarantees and I don't expect that will happen, but I would be quite happy with that kind of dividend growth. The five year dividend growth rate is 5.4%.

WMT Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

On April 11th I purchased 25 shares of WMT for $2,158.70 ($86.15 per share). As I type this the stock is down a little bit from when I bought it, but given the seven reasons above I feel pretty comfortable with the purchase and look forward to seeing that dividend raised many times in the future.

Bonus reason! The company has almost $60 billion in current assets, most of that is inventory, but their current assets make up more than 20% of the total market cap of the company. And as we saw above they are adding more cash at a terrific rate each and every quarter.

I hope you found this article helpful and informative. I know I just touched on several important factors and would be happy to discuss them further in the comments section. If you liked what you read please follow me for more articles like this. And please, if you really liked what you read feel free to share this article on social media. Thank you for reading and good luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, HD, HRL, PEP, SO, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.