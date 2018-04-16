Sum Of The Parts Has Carrizo At 32% Upside

Investment Thesis

The following research report details the investment thesis of long Carrizo Oil and Gas (CRZO). During the peer benchmarking process, an opportunity to short Resolute Energy was discovered and because of the market cap requirements, the short opportunity is incorporated into the primary long Carrizo thesis. As explained below, Carrizo is fundamentally undervalued, despite being able to generate a positive return per BOE on a discounted basis and having acreage that is valued well above their current market cap. Research suggests a conservative 32% upside in Carrizo.

Background of Carrizo

As detailed on Carrizo’s website, they are a Houston-based energy company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas focused on proven, producing oil and gas shales in the Eagle Ford in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in West Texas. Carrizo currently holds 78,500 net acres in the core volatile oil window of the Eagle Ford and 43,600 net acres in the Delaware Basin.

2017 marked a turning point for the company as they completed their asset divesture program, selling their Utica, Marcellus, DJ Basin, undeveloped Delaware and non-core Eagle Ford acreage for $546.3MM while purchasing additional Delaware basin assets for $648MM. Carrizo is now a pure Texas operator.

Carrizo and Peers Analysis Methods

The operators used for benchmarking Carrizo are Resolute Energy (REN), RSP Permian (RSPP), Matador Resources (MTDR), and Sanchez Energy (SN). Peers where selected based on relative size and exposure to the Delaware basin and Eagle Ford shale, along with cap structure. Resolute and Sanchez where selected based on similar cap structure while RSP Permian (pure play Permian) and Matador (Permian and Eagle Ford) where selected based on their basin exposure.

Carrizo and the peers selected where evaluated by applying a combination of petroleum engineering and financial modeling techniques. Engineering analysis was performed on well production and design data gathered from well files and FracFocus. Financial modeling was applied to data gathered from SEC filings and used in conjunction with the engineering analysis to support the undervalued long Carrizo thesis.

PE Valuation and Market Perception

At their core, Carrizo is a turnaround story as they begin operating as a pure Texas operator. Despite divesting their Utica, Marcellus, and DJ Basin acreage while increasing their Delaware acreage, Carrizo continues to trade, relative to PE’s, at a substantial discount to their peers. The market has continued to discount Carrizo because of their $1.62B net debt position, lower than expected closing prices for their asset sales, cash flow issues, and an anticipated double digit rise in service cost. Although these concerns are warranted, they have been overblown. In regards to their leverage, Carrizo has been able to refocus on more economical basins to aid in the reduction of their debt and improve cash flow, while Resolute trades at a PE that is roughly 3x of Carrizo’s even though Resolute’s debt nearly exceeds their market cap. Furthermore, Carrizo has the acreage and reserves to continue to improve the company, while Resolute only has 21,100 acres, hardly enough acreage to earn nearly a $1B market cap. In regards to service costs, double digit increases are not restricted to Carrizo, as oil prices rise above $60/bbl., all operators will be experiencing similar increases in service costs which is supported by recent reports from Parsley Energy and EOG Resources. Based on PE valuations alone, adjusting Carrizo’s PE to a conservative 20x results in a share price of $24.45 representing a 67% upside from current levels.

Acreage and Standardized Reserves Valuations of Carrizo and Peers

Understanding that PE’s alone do not support a long thesis, a closer study of Carrizo’s underlying acreage and reserves revealed that despite the $1.62B in net debt, Carrizo’s is trading well below what they would be valued at based on current acreage prices and reserve valuations. By looking back at the recent transactions in the Delaware basin and Eagle Ford shale in both the private and public markets, an acreage valuation was assigned to Carrizo’s holdings and used to determine an equivalent share price net of debt. Since not all acreage is created equal, the relative acreage values differ across Carrizo’s peers and are marked.

The equivalent share price obtained reflects an estimate of what an acquiring company could expect to pay net of debt for Carrizo and their peers. Our undervalued these is further supported by the evaluation of Carrizo against their peers on the basis of share prices derived from current acreage valuations. Based on recent sales, Carrizo’s acreage is estimated to be valued at $25,000 per acre which translates into a share price of $19.36 and represents a 32% upside due to revaluation.

Additionally, the value of leasehold acreage depends on the cash flow of the reserves below. By including the share price based on the standardized value of reserves, net of debt, a range of Carrizo’s estimated value begins to solidify. Based on past studies, oil and gas companies that trade at or below a 3x multiple to their standardized reserves is considered to be undervalued. There are cases where companies are priced at a deep discount to their standardized value such as Sanchez Energy and in almost all of these cases, the discount is due to issues surrounding leverage, cash flow, and $/BOE metrics. These two valuation methods also assist in identifying disconnects between the value of the company and the value as perceived by the market, Resolute exhibits one of these disconnects. Based on standardized reserves, Carrizo is priced at a meager 34% premium or roughly 1.3x, the lowest of the group. By adjusting Carrizo’s multiple to the 200% or 3x level, the equivalent share price is $34.28 or 2.2x their current share price. In order to verify that Carrizo’s discount is attributed to mispricing, rather than an underlying issue with financials, a closer look at the $/BOE and financial performance is required.

Return per BOE and NPV per BOE

Carrizo’s $/BOE metrics consist of Revenue/BOE, OpEx/BOE, and CapEx/BOE. OpEx/BOE is defined as the costs per volume of production associated with lease operating, taxes, SG&A, interest, and other. CapEx/BOE is defined as the cost, net of acquisitions, to grow and develop PDP and PUD reserves. The two assumptions made are,

1) CapEx/BOE is best represented by a y/y change in PDP and PUD reserves for mid-caps and smaller E&P’s, rather than a 5 or 10-year average that is commonly used for large-caps and

2) Based on reserves revisions and reclassifications, roughly 50% of PUD reserves will be developed. Since CapEx/BOE contains assumptions and has the largest effect on NPV, Monte Carlo simulation is used to test the ranges of probable CapEx/BOE figures and the resulting P50 value is used.

The first spot check is the return per BOE, Carrizo demonstrates that they return $4.94 for every developed BOE under their current cap structure while Resolute loses $3.65/BOE. Carrizo does have a cash flow issue but does their cash flow issues warrant a discount that essentially values Resolute, a company that loses $3.65/BOE, at 2.4x Carrizo’s price? Two methods to look at the PV of cash flows are, on a reserve basis and on a per well basis. The production is pulled by operator for wells as far back as 2014 which are filtered by completion types, normalized by lateral length and downtime, binned into operator defined basin areas, then correlated with well logs to verify producing zones. Once the basket of wells is identified, they are used to build the type curve which will serve as the analogue for the NPV calculations which are forecasted over a 50 year well life. At strip oil prices, Carrizo breaks even at $0.47/BOE on a reserve basis compared to Resolute who loses $4.58/BOE, Carrizo is actually creating value by acquiring and developing reserves.

In order to evaluate the well economics, the CapEx/BOE is converted into a well CapEx based on the net wells the company has drilled and completed for the year. The well CapEx derived this way will always be higher than the investor presentations because we are including the whole cash amount used, rather than just the D&C number. On a per well basis, Carrizo returns $5.39/BOE while Resolute lost $5.16/BOE. With positive returns in all three categories, going forward, Carrizo will have the acreage and production to narrow the gap in free cash flow while Resolute will struggle to deliver value.

Summary

Based on an acreage valuation of $25,000 per acre, Carrizo’s acreage value, net of debt, translates into a share price of $19.36 which represents 32% upside from current levels. At flat commodity prices, when combined with a 2018 conservative estimate for 6% organic growth (Carrizo’s guidance ~8%), estimated FCF yield of -19% which assumes that Carrizo’s 2018 FCF is -$200MM (Carrizo’s guidance FCF neutral), a 67% multiple expansion from 12x to 20x which is still below Carrizo’s peers, and a revaluation of 32% due to Carrizo’s acreage value, the one-year IRR is 86% or $27.29 per share. The market has mispriced Carrizo by assuming their cash flow and cap structure is worse than reality and have ignored the value of Carrizo’s acreage and reserves.

