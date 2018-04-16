PTT Public Company: Turning The Corner

It is entrenched within the Thai economy, and the stock is attractively valued at this time.

Bangkok, Thailand-based PTT Public Company Ltd. (OTCPK:PETFF) (OTCPK:PUTRF) (OTCPK:PUTRY) reported its 2017 Q4 earnings on February 27, and the results showed improvement from the declining revenue and fluctuating net income results that the gas/petroleum development and exploration firm have reported over the past five years.



Year

Revenue (฿)

Revenue ($)

Net Income (฿)

Net Income ($)

2013

2.84 trillion

91.1 billion

92.9 billion

3 billion

2014

2.61 trillion

83.7 billion

58.11 billion

1.9 billion

2015

2.03 trillion

65.1 billion

19.94 billion

639.7 million

2016

1.72 trillion

55.2 billion

92.79 billion

2.9 billion

2017

2 trillion

64.2 billion

133.52 billion

4.3 billion

What is behind the turnaround? The 2015 drop in net income can be attributed to the slumping crude oil costs at this time, which consistently pushed down Thailand's inflation index every month in 2015. The situation was severe as Thailand relies on oil imports for 80%+ of its energy needs. Somkiat Triratpan, the Ministry of Commerce's head of trade policy and strategy, remarked that:

The oil price is a key risk factor for inflation...Inflation should be back to positive in 1Q, but there's uncertainty because oil prices are lower than our estimate.

However, with the OPEC cartel having agreed to cut oil production in September 2016, followed by a similar cut agreed by non-OPEC oil producing countries in December 2016, and the weakening US dollar, have all combined in PTT Public Co.'s favor, and investors have been paying attention.

Despite the surge, PTT Public Co. is still quite cheap. It currently trades for around ฿550 ($17.60) per share on the SET (Stock Exchange of Thailand), where it trades under the ticker PTT, and offers a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The dividend fluctuates as PTT Public Co. has a policy of paying a dividend no lower than 25% of net profit after the required reserve funds have been deducted. A dividend has been consistently paid since 2001, the year PTT Public Co. went public.



Given that PPT Public Co. is the largest company on the SET with a market capitalization of ฿1.3 trillion ($38.3 billion), is the sole operator and owner of gas transmission pipelines and GSPs in Thailand, the largest refinery group in Thailand with stakes in 3 of 6 refineries in the country, the largest petrochemical producer group in Thailand with stakes in 6 of 8 major petrochemical plants, the leading oil marketing business in Thailand with 1,627 retail stations and 40% of market share by sales volume, the current valuation makes it seem like an attractive proposition. The fact that the Thai government has a 64% ownership stake further underscores how essential PPT Public Co. is to the Thai economy.



For American investors who do want to initiate a position here, it would be best to look at investing directly on the SET rather than using the Pink Sheets offerings, as none of these have any sponsorship from PPT Public Co. itself, and the Pink Sheets quotes are all unsolicited. For those who do want to go directly to the SET, bear in mind that there is a 10% withholding tax on dividends.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

