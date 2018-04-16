How North America's Largest Automobile Factory Produces Bargains: Volkswagen Jetta

All that said, VW is launching an all-new Jetta sedan, which starts under $20,000. My test concluded that it sets a new benchmark for what you get for $20,000.

The same thing goes for VW’s factory in Tennessee, where the decline in Passat sedan sales has been balanced by the new Atlas SUV and its booming sales.

In Volkswagen’s case, its Mexico factory has managed the decline in sedan sales by increasing SUV sales just as much, avoiding any negative impact.

I contrast an automobile factory in which only a sedan is being made with one in which both sedans and SUVs are being made.

The automobile sales numbers are seeing a huge shift away from sedans and in favor of SUVs and crossovers.

There are only two car factories in North America with annual unit output of more than 600,000, and they are both fairly similar in size: Close to, or a little under, 650,000 units per year. They are:

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) in Tennessee.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) in Mexico.

These two factories are of approximately equal size and output. It's not important for the purpose of this article to get into some photo-finish analysis of which one is a hair bigger than the other, month-by-month. However, for the sake of context, let me first mention which cars are made in the Nissan factory in Tennessee before I get into the main subject of this article - Volkswagen. Nissan makes six different vehicles in the largest car factory in the United States, as measured by unit volume:

Nissan Rogue.

Nissan Pathfinder.

Nissan Altima.

Nissan Maxima.

Nissan LEAF.

Infiniti QX60.

Two interesting things of note about that list:

This is the only Infiniti model made in the U.S. The Nissan Rogue is such a big product - ca 400,000 a year sold in the U.S. per year - that this market also is supplied from factories in Japan and Korea. Of these six vehicles, three are "cars" and three are SUV-crossovers. This will be important, as you will read in this story below.

As for the Volkswagen factory in Mexico, it produces four major nameplates:

VW Golf (including the station wagon).

VW Beetle (including the convertible).

VW Tiguan ("Allspace" in some markets).

VW Jetta.

As in the case of Nissan, Volkswagen also sells some versions of these cars that are made elsewhere. For example, the eGolf, Golf R and Tiguan Limited are all made in Germany.

Some of the models made in this plant have had a rough recent performance. Here are the U.S. sales numbers for the first quarter of 2018:

VW US sales 1Q 2018 1Q 2017 change Golf 1913 3342 -43% Golf GTI 5126 5605 -9% Jetta 14610 24563 -41% Beetle 2516 2364 6% Beetle convertible 1362 1544 -12% TOTAL 25527 37418 -32%

As you can see in the table above, U.S. sales of the "cars" (non-SUVs) made in Volkswagen's Mexico plant were down 32% in 1Q 2018. That's a huge problem - if you are General Motors (NYSE:GM) in Lordstown, Ohio.

Say what? What does that have to with anything?

As Phil LeBeau of CNBC illustrated the other day, U.S. annual sales of the Chevrolet Cruze - which is a direct competitor to the Volkswagen Jetta - have been falling from 273,000 in 2014 to 184,000 in 2017: here.

That's a decline of 33%. So far in 2018, GM's Cruze U.S. sales are down by an additional 26%: here.

The main difference between GM's Lordstown, Ohio, plant, and Volkswagen's Mexico plant is that the GM plant in Ohio makes only one car - the Chevrolet Cruze. So when demand for this car plummets, you have to lay people off. On April 13, GM communicated that it is reducing its Lordstown, OH, production of the Chevrolet Cruze from two shifts to one, laying off 1,500 workers: here.

But if you look at the table above, pertinent to Volkswagen in Mexico, you see a very similar decline to GM's Lordstown, OH, produced car. Why hasn't Volkswagen had to lay anyone off?

The answer is in Volkswagen's mixed-production factory. VW doesn't only make these small cars, sedans and hatchbacks, in this facility. It also makes an SUV, which commenced U.S. sales in the middle of 2017. This is the long-wheelbase version of the Tiguan - which also is exported to some non-American markets as the "Allspace" version of the Tiguan.

For the first quarter of 2018, VW sold 22,098 Mexico-built Tiguans in the U.S. market. That compares to zero a year ago. When you add those 22,098 Tiguans to the 25,527 other cars in the table above, you get to 47,625 units - or a whopping 27% total increase over 1Q 2017!

So there you have it - GM's U.S. Cruze sales were down 33% in recent years, plus another 26% so far this year - resulting in layoffs, because the factory doesn't produce anything else. In contrast, while Volkswagen's equivalent "sedan" models were down just like GM, it also produces a key SUV in the same factory, which more than made up for the sharp car/sedan decline.

GM lays off (in this plant), whereas Volkswagen hires, all "thanks" to the shifting car-vs-SUV mix. Of course, GM also is doing very well in its plants where it produces SUVs, but that's another story.

But wait, there's more!

You may say: "Aha, but that's just one example!"

And you're right. That is just one example. So guess what? I have another example.

And this example is Volkswagen's plant in Tennessee, which is a lot younger (2011) and smaller than the VW plant in Mexico. Until 2017, it produced a single car, the Passat - a large sedan. So how are U.S. sales of this sedan going?

In a word, terrible. U.S. sales of the VW Passat declined 47% in 1Q 2018, from 18,267 units to 9,762: here. If this were a GM Lordstown, Ohio, kind of situation, it too would mean layoffs, to be sure.

But just as with VW's Mexico plant, another factor has moved in to change the story. Volkswagen's large SUV, the Atlas, went on sale in May 2017, and it is made in that same Tennessee factory as the Passat. In 1Q 2018, it scored 15,132 U.S. unit sales, more than making up for the decline in the U.S. Passat sales.

Therefore: No need to lay people off in that VW factory either.

This is indeed the secret to managing the decline in sedan sales, in favor of greater public demand for SUVs: Make both in the same factory. As sales volumes of one declines, the other is likely going to increase. No trauma for the workers, suppliers or shareholders. Just a smooth adjustment of the production mix over time.

If consumer preferences should ever return from SUVs to sedans - perhaps as a result of increasing energy prices yet again - the argument would work just as well. As a manufacturer, you want the flexibility you get by producing a mix of SUVs and sedans in the same factory. Mercedes says the same argument goes for gasoline/diesel cars vs. electric cars as well: You need the flexibility, because it's impossible to predict future demand. That's why Mercedes intends to spread its electric vehicle production around, among its factories worldwide.

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta

As we saw in the table above, U.S. sales of the VW Jetta were down 41% in 1Q 2018. In 2017, they were down only 4%, from 121,102 to 115,808. The most recent decline is most likely based on the arrival of an all-new (2019 model year) generation of Jetta, which will start arriving in U.S. dealerships in late May 2018.

If I had to describe this all-new VW Jetta in a word, it would be this: Bargain. Basically, its base price is $19,395 including the $850 delivery fee. Add $800 for the eight-speed automatic transmission, and you have pretty much everything you want.

Yes, you get cloth seating - no leather - but you get LED lights plus a few things that you can't even get in a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 no matter the price: AM radio, Android (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Auto and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) AirPlay. Spring for the $25,265 SEL version and you also get Sirius XM satellite radio, also a feature not available in Tesla Model 3. Plus a long list of other goodies, many of which used to be unavailable on an $80,000 luxury car only a handful of years ago.

The 2019 VW Jetta is built on the same platform as the Audi A3, which starts at $32,925 including $975 delivery charge. With this all-new attempt from the ground up, the 2019 VW Jetta takes a major step to closing the gap between it and other sedans that have historically been considered larger, more luxurious and more refined.

For example, the shape of the new Jetta dashboard has less in common with VWs of the past, and adopts a look that's more in line with the newest Mercedeses. This is a $20,000 car, folks!

The 1.4 liter turbo engine is an evolution of something that had already been introduced in the previous generation Jetta, but the 8-speed automatic transmission is all-new. It shifts so smoothly that you think this were a larger and more powerful engine.

Unlike other so-called "compact" sedans, this Jetta has a seat and seating position, including foot space, that reminds the driver more of a larger and more luxurious German car. Add the seamless Android Auto functionality, class-leading steering and handling, and you have a winner in the "small" sedan space. Its main competitor is the outstanding Honda Civic, and it's not obvious which of the two takes the top spot in the segment.

Will this all-new Jetta turn around Volkswagen's fortunes in the U.S. sedan market? Given the consumer preferences shifting in favor of SUV-crossovers, that would be a tall order. What's clear is that with this all-new 2019 Jetta, Volkswagen has left no stone or effort uncovered.

And if the sedan market continues to decline, despite VW's best efforts, the factory in Mexico will happily continue to allocate a greater percentage of its output to SUVs - thereby avoiding the fate of GM's factory in Lordstown, OH.

