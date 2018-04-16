General Electric: Share Price Shifts, But Consistent Value

One of the most heavily covered stocks on Seeking Alpha, General Electric Company (GE), has had a number of news items which have caused the share price to bob up and down over the past month. However, while the stock may have had some change, the company's value as an investment has been undimmed throughout.

On March 27, the stock rose over 5% on speculation that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) - which had previously held General Electric in its securities portfolio until August 2017 - was contemplating buying a stake in General Electric again. The rumors were strong enough for the stock to rise a further 3% the following day. It will be May until this is confirmed one way or the other, but the effect on the stock price was notable.

Equally notable was the stock's -2% tumble on April 3 in light of the negative commentary from analysts such as J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa, a longtime General Electric bear who feels that the ratings agencies are complacent in the case of General Electric, and who said that the company's fundamentals will need to show sustained improvement for him to re-evaluate his bearishness.

Tusa was not the only bear opining on General Electric. Stifel analyst Robert McCarthy cut his FY18 EPS estimate from $0.98 to $0.95, his FY19 EPS estimate from $1.10 to $1.05, and his price target on General Electric shares from $15 to $13. Oppenheimer's Christopher Glynn is more balanced, opining that though the balance sheet liability "mechanisms remain interesting/fairly constructive" that General Electric continues to walk a fine line in addressing insurance revenue requirements and pension deficits.

However, it seems that such bearishness is now beginning to dissipate. General Electric stock has risen 5% on the trading week ending April 13, as options traders seem to think that the bottom is in. Indeed, April 12 saw call options for General Electric double that of puts, so while bearish sentiment is still prevalent with regard to General Electric, it may well be the case that confidence in this venerable blue-chip is starting to return.

Image from Business Insider.

Part of the reason for the tentative rise in confidence was the announcement on April 13 that General Electric would take a $4.2 billion equity charge and reduce earnings for the last two years by $0.30 per share. These actions were consistent with the announcement earlier this year that they would adopt new accounting standards, and the follow-through on this can be seen as grounds for confidence.

Confidence in General Electric has been my standpoint from my first article on the company back in December, and has remained so up to this point. While many jettisoned the stock in light of the cornucopia of issues that hit the company last year - the problems with the power generation segment, weakness in the oil and gas markets, the 50% dividend cut, and the negative public perception that management (especially former CEO Jeff Immelt) created - the long-term reality is that General Electric is going nowhere.

Indeed, Immelt's successor, John Flannery, is seeking to position General Electric to become more successful going forward by focusing the company on aviation, healthcare, and power, seeing these as the industries which will provide long-term growth for General Electric. 'Long-term' is the key term for General Electric, as Flannery stated in November 2016:

I'm not trying to run the company for the reaction on Monday and Tuesday or Wednesday of this week... We have a long-term plan. We have a lot of work to do. We've reinvented ourselves many, many, many times

Investors would be wise to do the same regarding General Electric. Instead of following the market, which turned bullish on the news of Berkshire Hathaway's interest, bearish on the comments of various analysts, then bullish again in the past week, a long-term investor would be wise to ask themselves if a globally dominant conglomerate with a market capitalization of $120.46 billion that has been profitable for the past six years and is in the midst of a focused turnaround is worth including in their portfolio. The revenue figures confirm this profitability.

Year

Revenue ($)

2012

144.91 billion

2013

144.27 billion

2014

117.24 billion

2015

115.92 billion

2016

119.87 billion

2017

120.47 billion



This profitability underscores the fact that General Electric has a number of well-performing sectors which receive little attention amid the glut of negativity surrounding the stock. The $31 billion pension liability, for example, is not nearly as big an issue as it appears, since this year General Electric plans to make a $6 billion debt funded pension contribution, and rising interest rates will reduce its pension obligation by several billions - as General Electric indicated in its 2016 Annual Report.

Furthermore, while the power generation segment has performed weakly, cost-cutting would easily improve its profitability even if its revenues remained weak. Aviation and healthcare - the other two segments which are the focus of the company going forward - are two of the strongest, and as General Electric is the largest jet engine manufacturer, aviation in particular will perform well. Indeed, for 2017 aviation grew margins 100 basis points while healthcare grew margins 70 basis points and also grew revenues 5%.

For those who would consider General Electric, the recent surge has not made it any less of a bargain. General Electric currently trades at just over $13 a share with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and offers a dividend yield of 3.56%. An investor buying now should be quietly pleased several years later with their decision - this investor certainly thinks so.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a market professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.