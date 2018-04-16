Rio Tinto's Interest In Grasberg Hangs In The Balance

Image source: Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Rio Tinto Limited (NYSE:RIO) interest in Grasberg dates back to 1995 when it acquired a 16% equity stake in Freeport. The company also agreed to pay $100 million of exploration spend in return for a 40% interest in Grasberg's exploration acreage. RIO also contributed $750 million to expand the operation. It was formalized into a joint venture allowing RIO 40% of the additional metal produced and 40% share in reserves (called the "Metal Strip Agreement").

RIO subsequently sold down its stake in Freeport for $882 million but the JV remained. The metal strip agreement is expected to fall away in 2023. Hence, any reduction in Freeport's equity ownership of Grasberg would impact RIO's attributable share of production after year 2023.

In this equity research, we will validate the market speculation that divesting Grasberg assets should prove positive for RIO's free cash flow and valuations.

Company Overview

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Rio Tinto Limited is engaged in processing, mining, and exploration of diversified metals and mineral resources. RIO comprises of five principal product groups: Iron Ore and Energy, Copper and Coal, Aluminum, Diamonds and Minerals. Projects include Oyu Tolgoi, Simandou, Benga and Pilbara.

Operational Underperformance

Grasberg's operating track record has been weak over the last decade. Grasberg has only met or exceeded its sales guidance twice in the last ten years, i.e. 2007 and 2009.

Apparently, Grasberg succumbed to a host of issues including: (1) a significant fall of ground fatality in 2013; (2) Geotechnical issues; (3) Export bans in 2014 and 2017; (4) Labor strikes and productivity issues; (5) Delays to the final exploitation of the high grades at the base of the open pit; and (6) Government's pressure to renegotiate contract of work.

Source: Company data, Barclays Research

Divestment

A possible sale of Grasberg by RIO would prevent the risk of fund outflows to finance its smelter. RIO has been receiving a minimal share of copper production from Grasberg. But still, RIO is obliged to fund 40% of all capital expenditures (equivalently $0.2 billion per annum) until 2023. Hence, divesting Grasberg from RIO's portfolio would lead to increase RIO's near-term free cash flow.

Source: Company data, Barclays Research

RIO experienced operational woes from 2001 to 2010. The company's free cash flow from Grasberg continued to be negative although Grasberg delivered substantial production and positive free cash flow.

Source: Company data, Barclays Research

Country Risk

An exit strategy from Indonesia would enhance RIO's country risk profile. The company's risk profile is high due to the lack of direct control over Grasberg. Mining regulators in UK are investigating RIO's activities in Guinea which has the possibility to be charged with an enormous fine.

Source: Barclays Research

In Indonesia, a number of foreign resources companies have left the country over the last fifteen years as a result of rising regulatory uncertainty, royalties, taxes, mandatory divestment and other local requirements. The remaining mining companies in Indonesia such as Eramet and Vale are facing rising threats. The Fraser Institute in its 2016 survey ranked Indonesia as 99th out of 104 on policy perception and 78th out of 104 on investment attractiveness.

Source: Company data

Financial Soundness

RIO had a strong 2017 operating performance with a further $1 billion share buyback. The additional $1 billion share buyback for 2018 delivers a total cash return of $9.7bn as compared to free cash flow generation of $9.5 billion and asset disposals of $2.7 billion. The $9.7 billion cash return is equivalent to 113% of net income and 79% of free cash flow available after asset disposals. It is also equivalent to 10% of free cash flow yield on current share price.

RIO Spot FCF Yield vs. Share Price

Source: Barclays Research, Bloomberg

Earnings before Income Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ((EBITDA)) was $18.6 billion with a net income of $8.6 billion and a lower tax rate for the year. Dividends paid amounted to $2.9 per share delivering a 60% payout ratio. The intense free cash flow performance caused a drop in net debt to $3.9 billion, largely improving due to the $1.3 billion lower cash tax. Subsequently, the balance sheet became unleveraged with 0.21X Net Debt to EBITDA ((ND/EBITDA)) and gearing ratio of 7%.

Source: Company data

Stock Valuation

Analysts noted that the stock is "ridiculously" cheap. On spot prices, P/E multiples currently sit at 8.8X while Enterprise Value to EBITDA ((EV/EBITDA)) is at 5.0X. It reflects a combination of negative views on China demand and the lack of investor confidence that the management will hold the line on capital expenditures or mergers/acquisitions.

However, the market is confident that RIO will deliver superior cash returns onwards no matter what the iron ore price does. There is no danger of new capex projects being approved before 2019 and the opportunity for M&A has already passed.

Source: Barclays Research

My Takeaway

The disposal of Grasberg would significantly impact RIO's growth rates starting 2023. It is estimated that RIO's overall production would be capped at 800,000 tons per annum which is down from 1 million tons per annum. Barclays estimated the 5-year CAGR in production would slip to 3.9%, while the 10-year CAGR would decrease to 3.6%. To offset this lost production, RIO plans to replace it through the resolution underground mine in Arizona which is a potential 600,000 tons per annum development.

The permitting process has been ongoing for two years and it would take at least another five years. There are also significant technical risks which need to be mitigated. The construction and ramp-up period would be eight to ten years. Hence, it is unrealistic to expect production until the back end of the next decade.

On financial soundness, I believe the main driver of capital expenditure for RIO would be higher iron ore maintenance capex estimated at $5 per ton versus previous $3.8 per ton. The principal driver of the increase is higher Pilbara maintenance capex. This reflects RIO's ageing fleet, mines and infrastructure. Half of this higher capex is being spent on growing volumes.

None of the increase in capital guidance was due to new growth projects, just purely maintenance. Compared to other peers like Vale, the increase is attributable to the inclusion of unapproved growth capital with a lower level of certainty over spending.

On the brighter side, the higher capital expenditures underpin a positive outlook for equity shareholders given that balance sheets are deleveraging further and setting up potential for further capital returns.

In my opinion, RIO will continue to see tight supply/demand balance for high grade/low impurity metal products. I'm also confident that the demand for Chinese steel industry is highly profitable currently. The state of the Chinese economy exhibits positive early indicators for 2018. Europe and the U.S. are also improving.

Despite the welcoming news in China, I believe that higher cash costs are starting to come through among the diversifieds. Rio Tinto, Glencore and BHP Billiton cash costs are starting to flatten out especially for Australian iron ore.

On the other hand, aluminum raw materials prices are expected to rise. Other diversifieds have specific operational issues putting pressure on costs given the high fixed cost base, more particularly for BHP. Higher oil prices, mining inflation, and a weaker US dollar are the key factors to watch by investors. Analysts have a consensus estimate of approximately 2% per annum unit inflation cost over 2018 as a result.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Gold News business journalist, Hans Centena. Gold News is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions. If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about my investment research, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.