Should The SEC Start Looking Seriously At Some Of Elon Musk's Public Statements? (Podcast)

Many of Musk's targets for his company have come and gone without being achieved.

Every time of late that Tesla's (TSLA) stock has looked like it would wind up getting materially weaker and drop well under $300 per share, comments from CEO and chairman Elon Musk have reassured the market and temporarily put a bid under the stock.

Recently, Musk has made proclamations that not only will Tesla not need to perform another capital raise this year but also that the company would be cash flow positive in Q3 and Q4 of 2018. Both of these statements were seen as positives by the market and they both helped Tesla's stock remain over the key technical level of $300 per share, which it has toyed with breaking over the last week.

TSLA Price data by YCharts Production targets and guidance have come and gone for Tesla in the past, often times with the company not even coming close to achieving its stated targets. On top of that, a new lawsuit that was detailed this weekend on Zero Hedge stated that some of these targets, including ones associated with the Model 3, may have been known to be unreasonable by Musk or the company at the time that they were disclosed to the public.

This podcast asks the question of whether or not the SEC should start to look at Elon Musk's statements more closely. It also asks whether, if Musk's key production and cash flow targets that he has set for 2018 are not met, it should result in regulators investigating a potential misleading of shareholders or the public.

Quoth the Raven #19 - If Tesla Raises Capital or is Not Free Cash Flow Positive This Year, the SEC Should Go After Elon Musk

