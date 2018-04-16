Diamond Offshore Drilling: Preparing For A Recovery

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) looks like an attractive buy at current levels as its share price trades at historically low levels, while the underlying fundamental environment is improving. Its share price has been decimated in recent years due to the global financial crisis weighing on global growth, as well as the oil price decline from 2014-2016. Management sees a potential turnaround in its fundamental operations, and it has gained further flexibility by bolstering its balance sheet. I am buying stock in the name as a potential long-term value play.

Price Action

Its share price has largely collapsed since the financial crisis. This is due to both a slowdown in global trade and growth, as well as the 2014-2016 collapse in oil prices. Offshore drilling is a cyclical business, which can weigh on the company's fundamental operations during periods of weakness. With DO trading near historic lows now however, it looks like an interesting value play.

Management is seeing signs of recovery in dayrates, and a turnaround in demand for offshore drilling. Over the last few months, the $16.5 price level on its chart had acted as strong resistance. Over the last week this resistance was broken, and it looks as if the stock has upside momentum alongside a recovery in the price of oil. I am buying stock in the name as its share price momentum looks to be accompanied by strengthening fundamentals, while it trades at historically depressed levels.

Fundamental Narrative

DO looks attractive at current levels as it improves its balance sheet and increases operational flexibility amid a challenging, yet stabilizing macroeconomic environment. Over the last year, DO secured roughly 88 months of additional backlog, while making key strategic decisions to help ensure the company is best positioned for the eventual recovery. For example, during the past summer, DO refinanced its 2019 bonds. Given the continued uncertainty in the offshore drilling market, it made sense to bolster its already best-in-class liquidity, according to management. With no new-build capital expenditures and its next bond maturity not until 2023, the company remains well-positioned to weather this ongoing downturn. DO also has an untapped revolver and continues to build cash on its balance sheet.

Its contracting activities are also improving, signaling strength in the underlying offshore market. Over the last quarter, DO secured approximately 48 months of backlog across five rigs: the Ocean Valiant, the Ocean Guardian, the Ocean Apex, the Ocean Monarch and the Ocean Valor, according to management. All of the backlog secured on these rigs will generate positive margin which is a testament to the quality of its assets and its customer service in a continually challenging market. Management had this to say about its new contracts:

"The fourth generation Ocean Valiant was extended by Maersk for approximately 550 days keeping the rig contracted until February 2020. Not only were we able to keep the rig on contract, but also the extension was awarded at a premium to the already solid dayrate."

And

"And the third generation Ocean Guardian was awarded a 120-day contract by Chevron in the UK. This contract will commence immediately following the [indiscernible] campaign. And with this win the rig has secured work for the 2018 drilling season in the North Sea. We are pursuing other opportunities for the rig in both the winter and next season and are optimistic on her outlook."

Both the Guardian and Valiant operate in the North Sea, which is beginning to show signs of a recovery. There have been some improvements with major operators sanctioning new offshore developments. Specifically, there is a recovery in demand in certain mode asset category segments such as the North Sea, according to the earnings call. Utilization looks to be improving with positive implications for an eventual recovery in dayrates. Of the almost 100 floaters that have been scrapped since the beginning of the extended oil price downturn, over 85 were in the moored asset class. This should help to incubate a recovery and utilization in a market segment that has now started to tighten at current oil prices and explains why DO is looking to proactively reactivate the moored fifth-generation Ocean Endeavor, according to management.

Over the next year, 25 of DO's drillships are expected to roll-off contract and there are not enough opportunities currently in the pipeline to absorb these rigs. Utilization in this asset category will likely track down, and although the number of tenders for drillships has increased, competition remains fierce as indicated by recent fixtures at below cash breakeven, according to the earnings call. Management thus believes that the most distressed asset class is that of the sixth-generation dynamically positioned drillships, which is one of the reasons DO embarked on Pressure Control by the Hour. DO's push to have a mixed asset fleet has led to its number of contract awards over the last year, a further testimony to its strategy.

Over the longer-term, management believes in the viability of offshore as onshore alone cannot meet the looming supply gap. The recent reduction in offshore drilling and the subsequent decline in sanctioning should eventually lead to a supply shortfall. For example, in 2016 only 11 billion barrels of production were sanctioned globally, compared to total global consumption of 34 billion barrels. This deficit in project sanctioning will eventually lead to increasing rig demand, according to management. DO estimates that over 550 rig years of work will be required between 2021 and 2025, very close to the number of years demanded during the last peak from 2010 to 2014. With offshore drilling being a cyclical business, the unprecedented recent downturn is starting to show signs of a recovery.

Below is a chart of DO's revenue, earnings per share, as well as the spot price of Brent Crude Oil. The three metrics correlate strongly positive, with the recent downturn in oil prices weighing on DO's operations. With the number of fundamental drivers above, the recent turn around in the price of oil should eventually influence DO's top- and bottom-line growth, leading to a reversal higher in its operations. Investor sentiment is already beginning to increase in anticipation of this, leading to a rise in its share price.

Conclusion

DO looks like an attractive buy at current levels as it share price trades at historically low levels, while the underlying fundamental environment is improving. Its share price has been decimated in recent years due to the global financial crisis weighing on global growth, as well as the oil price decline from 2014-2016. Management sees a potential turnaround in its fundamental operations, and it has gained further flexibility by bolstering its balance sheet. I am buying stock in the name as a potential long-term value play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.