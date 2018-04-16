Washington Prime Group: The Sky Is Falling!

Retail has been out of favor, the entire sector has been rocked by several highly publicized bankruptcies and mass store closings. Dubbed the "Retail Apocalypse", the failure of well-known stores and poor performance of many retail brands has been the topic of discussion throughout 2017 and early 2018.

The landlords of these companies have not been immune. Mall REIT stocks have been pushed down by a combination of retail fear and tough operating conditions.

Having completely exited retail, I started dipping my toe into the troubled waters in 2017. In May/June, I started a position in Washington Prime Group (WPG) as the price dropped below $8. Almost 1-year later, my initial position is roughly breaking even after dividends, although thanks to averaging down, I am sitting on a small unrealized gain.

With a position that I know is risky, it is important to always keep a finger on the pulse and be prepared to exit. Especially at points where an exit can lead to a small profit. Several SA authors that were once bulls have become bearish on WPG.

Ian Bezek recently wrote about his exit, eating a small loss. Brad Thomas, once a vocal WPG bull, sold in early 2017 and has published several bearish articles over the last year. Most recently, he suggests that a dividend cut is (likely) coming.

How is my investment thesis holding up? Is it time to get cold feet and be thankful that I can exit a falling knife situation with a small profit, or is this the time to buy when others are fearful?

The Case For A Dividend Cut

The dividend cut from CBL Properties (CBL) caught many investors by surprise. That has stoked fears that WPG might do the same. While their reported AFFO was $1.63 in 2017 easily covered the $1.00 dividend, it has been pointed out that WPG's number does not account for capex.

WPG is guiding for $100-125 million in development capex and $70-80 million in recurring maintenance capex. Traditionally, only recurring capex is subtracted for AFFO. That would be an impact of $0.31-0.36/share. If you subtract that from their $1.48-1.56 guidance, that brings AFFO down to $1.12-1.25. Putting their payout ratio at 80-89%. Much tighter coverage than implied by WPG's method of calculating AFFO, but still covered.

While WPG does not make adjustments for non-cash items to their AFFO, they do provide the numbers for those wishing to create their own AFFO calculation. In my opinion, an adjustment for maintenance capex is essential. The others are not since if you run all of them it is close to a wash.

However, bears argue that the development capex should also be considered in calculating AFFO. After all, we know that WPG has a lot of anchor stores that will have to be redeveloped over the next 3-5 years. It is not unreasonable to expect that the $100 million+ capex rate is going to persist for the foreseeable future. If you consider the $0.45 to $0.55/share that WPG plans on spending on redevelopment, then WPG is not covering their dividend.

Since issuing equity is not on the table, the cash flow deficit will have to be made up through debt. On paper, reducing the dividend might look like an attractive option to immediately increase cash flow available for capex and reduce dependence on debt.

The Case Against A Dividend Cut

First, WPG is not in a position where they must cut their dividend. They recently recast their $1 billion revolving credit facility and term loan with no increase in rate. Additionally, in August of last year, they were able to issue $750 million in notes at a yield to maturity of 6.222%.

These moves have substantially reduced their 2019 maturities and started lessening their 2020 maturities. WPG only has one $8.75 million mortgage maturing in 2018. In 2019, they have $143.9 million in mortgages maturing, but $94 million of that is on the Rushmore Mall in Rapid City, which is one of the malls I expect will have its keys handed to the lender.

The balance of the 2019 mortgages are spread across the better performing open-air centers, and WPG should have plenty of options to refinance, pay off or even add on to the mortgages depending on their needs.

WPG does not have any unsecured debt maturing until the $250 million in 3.85% notes on April 1st of 2020. As of December 31st of 2017, WPG had $195.5 million in mortgage debt maturing in 2020. However, they paid off the $86.5 million mortgage on The Outlet Collection in Seattle in January. That leaves them with less than $110 million maturing in 2020.

The bottom line is that WPG has been proactive in managing their debt and has handled the majority of maturities through 2020. They should not have any cash flow squeezes caused by maturing debt.

All signs suggest that WPG has access to enough liquidity to easily cover their planned redevelopment through debt. If redevelopment provides the increased cash flows predicted, WPG will not have to worry about adding a bit to the debt levels. WPG has $3.5 billion in debt, is adding $50-75 million/year for development going to materially change their debt profile? No.

The key for WPG will be whether or not the $100-125 million per year that they are spending actually converts into growing EBITDA and FFO. If it does, then the additional debt is inconsequential. Credit agencies will look positively on growing EBITDA and the growing FFO will provide more stable dividend coverage and eventually much higher equity prices.

If the spending does not convert into growing EBITDA and FFO, then WPG is a terrible investment which should be avoided. In my mind, money spent on redevelopment is not fundamentally different than funds spent on acquisitions.

What Is Likely

WPG has little to gain from cutting the dividend. For one thing, it would hamper their ability to use the tactic of handing properties off to lenders. As a REIT, WPG is required to pay out 90% of their taxable income or be subject to tax penalties.

Taxable income creates a floor for how much WPG could cut the dividend. With WPG looking at handing off at least one and up to three properties, a dividend cut could limit their ability to do so since it creates a taxable event.

We know WPG was walking the line on the 90% rule in 2017. In 2018, taxable income will put some limit on how low the dividend could be cut. I find it unlikely that WPG would put themselves in a position where they were unable to turn a mall over to a lender due to tax issues, just to save $50 million on the dividend. In 2019 or 2020, that might change as taxable income decreases.

Additionally, WPG is well aware of the two largest and highest probability bankruptcies they might contend with in 2018. In the Q4 conference call, Mark Yale said:

Between cash on hand including our pro rata share of JVs and capacity on our recasted credit facility, we've nearly $600 million of current available liquidity. In terms of further department store redevelopment capital spend, we have forecasted what the potential needs would be if required to address all the Sears and Bon-Ton spaces in our portfolio. Assuming, Seritage takes care of their 11 locations and we bring in partners to assist named mixed use components, we're estimating our share of capital investment to be approximately $300 million to transition these locations within our Tier One and Open Air portfolios.

Their 2018 guidance already takes into consideration the range of impacts from the Bon-Ton (BONT) bankruptcy. Mark goes on to describe the timetable as 3-5 years. No matter how much money is available, redevelopment takes time, so the expense will be spread out over that period of time. WPG will not have a $300 million bill the day SHLD liquidates, it will be an expense spread over the time it takes for SHLD to move out, a new tenant to be found and months of construction.

There is certainly no guarantee that WPG will maintain their dividend, and it would be prudent for investors to contemplate an eventual dividend cut. If you are the kind of investor who is going to sell the day a cut is announced, you should probably avoid WPG. It is a redevelopment story and redeveloping is often a painful process full of surprise expenses. That said, I disagree that a dividend cut is "likely".

Sears & Bon-Ton

Bon-Ton has already filed for bankruptcy and it is widely anticipated that Sears will file for bankruptcy at any time. So far, there have been a couple of events that are noteworthy for WPG investors.

First, WPG agreed to a deal for a sales-leaseback with SHLD for 4 stores. That deal should close in the next month or two. The second bit of news occurred when it was reported that WPG was part of an investment group considering making a bid on Bon-Ton, with the intent of keeping the company operating.

If you read the recent articles by Ian Bezek and Brad Thomas, you will see they both take a negative view of the Bon-Ton news.

Both of these deals have rather straight-forward explanations. Of the 42 Sears stores in the WPG portfolio, they only owned 14 of them. The sale-leaseback deal not only provides WPG with additional rent it gives them the power to close down the stores on their time-table. This will provide WPG the ability to shop the space around to other tenants and put all of the framework for renovations in place before closing the stores, minimizing the time the location is dark.

I believe the motivation behind the Bon-Ton offer is similar. If WPG has the opportunity to join the group and have influence over which Bon-Ton stores close, when they close and which stay in operation, why would they pass it up?

At this time, the structure of the deal and the extent of WPG's involvement is unknown. It is worth noting that this is not the first time a REIT has bid on a bankrupt tenant. In 2016, Simon Property Group (SPG) and GGP Inc. (GGP) teamed up with several other partners to purchase Aeropostale (NYSE:ARO). Many other REITs have engaged in various lending structures to keep tenants afloat through hard times.

The whole topic could be moot as some reports this morning suggest the entire deal might be scuttled after the judge ruled the group could not be reimbursed for $500,000 in due diligence costs. (If so, you have to wonder how much skin WPG really had in the deal if a mere $500,000 ends it). The auction is scheduled on Monday, April 16th, so we will have more clarity then.

Most likely, WPG simply saw an opportunity to have a little control over the pace of store closures for pennies on the dollar. The amount of investment WPG is looking at in the deal is likely minimal.

Conclusion

What we know is that WPG has a significant amount of redevelopment expenses headed their way. They are doing what they can to gain control over the timetable of store closings, but ultimately, many of those decisions are in the hands of others.

The dividend is covered by AFFO, although if you deduct maintenance capex, coverage is quite a bit tighter than company filings suggest. It is likely that WPG will be cash-flow negative when you take into account the funds required for redevelopment.

In a previous article, I laid out my thesis in a nutshell:

Retail bankruptcies and store closings have been skewed towards older, once dominant retailers. Some will modernize, others will go out of business.

New retailers and those that modernize will continue to exist and will continue to pay rent.

WPG has enough cash flow and a strong enough balance sheet to handle redevelopment capex.

By culling the weakest malls from its portfolio and redeveloping others, WPG will emerge with a stronger asset base.

When FFO growth returns, the market will reward WPG with a higher multiple.

The dividend helps to de-risk my investment

As things sit today, the bankruptcies occurring are not terribly surprising. Meanwhile, some mall retailers are starting to see things turn around like Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) and Ross Stores (ROST).

WPG continues to have enough liquidity to fund their renovations and they have been proactive in making deals that give them the flexibility to renovate on their schedule.

Additionally, WPG continues to eliminate non-performing malls. They have been very aggressive at turning the keys over to lenders and are likely to have a few more this year. They are not trying to redevelop everything for the sake of propping up FFO. This is a management team willing to make the decision to cut a loss and focus on the best properties.

The dividend has reduced my risk and has reduced my cost basis. I believe the dividend is safe for another year, although I am prepared for the unpleasant surprise if it comes.

Ultimately, the fundamental question is whether WPG's renovations will lead to growing cash flow. That is a question that will be answered with time, and clearly, there are plenty of skeptics right now.

So far, I have seen nothing that negates my initial thesis. I will continue to hold and will consider averaging down if there is another drop. The sky is falling, it is called rain and it is expected when you are redeveloping on a massive scale. It is not a reason to panic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG, SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.