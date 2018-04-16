IYH: The U.S. Demographic Shift ETF

When you think of the areas of the economy that have the largest "moat" and are most important to humankind, healthcare is near the top of that list. Everyone wants to live a happy, healthy and long life, and healthcare allows people to do so better than ever before. Continuous improvements in healthcare are essential to preventing pain and suffering as well as keeping the economy strong. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) offers a low-cost package of blue-chip healthcare providers, biotechnology names, and medical equipment suppliers in IYH - the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. This gives it a very reasonable price to earnings, even though many of the companies within the fund have little to no earnings to speak of. Instead they are takeover targets, with drugs in phase 2 and 3 clinical trials.

That risky portion of the ETF is stabilized by blue-chip health companies like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH). This gives the fund an overall stable profile with a beta slightly above the S&P 500 at 1.08. It should be a strong core holding if you want to play a very long-term outlook, as in the shorter term, the sector has been under pressure. The potential for lower drug prices is there, as the 99% need to be able to afford these medications to make the most money. Here is a table with all of the ETF fundamentals that are important to keep in mind.

ETF Fundamentals

ETF Name iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) P/E Ratio 22.80 P/B Ratio 3.93 Distribution Yield (As of April 6 2018) 1.12% Management Fee 0.44% Assets Under Management $1.81 Billion Number of holdings 119 Top 10% Holdings Weighting 48.63%

As noted above, the fund has a mix of different types of equities ranging from medical equipment to large health conglomerates to small revenue-less biotech firms. This creates elevated price to earnings and price to book ratios for the fund. It also prevents the fund from having a large yield, so those looking for a larger dividend may want to look elsewhere such as the VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) which sports a 1.87% yield. This dividend is paid out on a quarterly basis, giving you that nice boost to income. It is important to note that this ETF has a relatively high fee for a BlackRock fund at 0.44%. It gives you extremely impressive exposure to a specific area in a global fund with a larger portion of small-cap names versus its competitors. The main competition is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) which has a lower fee of 0.13% but a more concentrated exposure to stocks. XLV has just 61 holdings while IYH has more small- and mid-cap companies. IYH has nearly double the holdings at 118 in total. Both of these funds have performed very similarly over the past three- and five-year periods making it difficult to see how the additional biotechnology lean helps IYH. In periods of market strength, I would expect IYH to outperform its competitor due to the volatile nature of biotech companies in comparison to the rest of the fund. Much of the growth will be in the biotech names, as you can see in the chart below comparing the fund to SPY and XBI.

IYH data by YCharts

As you can see above, SPY has outperformed the health sector due to a dismal late 2015 and early 2016. However, the demographic changes and secular growth should continue in developed markets. Biotechnology has a place in any portfolio, and those looking for a safer way than the S&P Biotech ETF would do well here. This fund instead tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index, using a passive approach to try to replicate this index. It succeeds at that admirably, as it is only 0.5% off the index over a five-year period. As you can see in the chart below, the large number of baby boomers retiring from 2016 to 2036 will put a substantial charge in the healthcare system. Not only is the number of Americans over 65 growing at a staggering pace, but also the life expectancy is increasing as well. This means more people alive in their old age requiring expensive drugs on a consistent basis. This increase in human life span and quality of life is going to be continuing going forward in the United States. Spending also is expected to continue to increase at a fast pace over the next decade. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare recently projected that:

"Healthcare spending will on average rise 5.5 percent annually from 2017 to 2026 and will comprise 19.7 percent of the U.S. economy in 2026, up from 17.9 percent in 2016. By 2026, health spending is projected to reach $5.7 trillion."

Drug pricing is expected to increase by up to 6.3% per year, which would be a large boon to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms. Much of this could vary on the political front, so do keep an eye on the political background if you hold these going forward. All this said, the healthcare industry in North America will be one of the best places to park money for both income and growth potential.

Aging US population

Conclusion

If you want a long-term holding for the next 20 years, you could do much worse than IYH. While it has a moderately high fee for a long-term hold, it provides a reasonable yield, with good upside potential. Demographics continue to push these companies higher, and it should outperform the S&P 500 over the long term. The political environment aside, this ETF should perform admirably, with strong secular growth. While you have other options of ETFs to consider in this space, BlackRock is an exceptional manager and IYH would be a great holding in any balanced equity portfolio. Its funds follow the index without loss of capital with great liquidity to boot. Just be sure to note that it holds many S&P 500 companies and will move with that index over shorter time frames.

