A California Lawsuit Tosses Another Wild Card Into The Tesla Pile

Within hours after I boarded my flight for Italy, four more amazing Tesla developments came to light.

I vowed to take the week off from Tesla (TSLA) while I’m enjoying Italy. But, with a full day behind me, and a promising dinner ahead, I’m taking a few minutes to scratch out some notes about four fascinating developments.

The Lara Kolodny Story about Tesla’s Parts Pile

CNBC’s tech reporter, Lora Kolodny, has done some of the most intrepid investigatory work on Tesla. On Friday, she filed a story called Tesla ships flawed parts from suppliers to a local machine shop for fixes, and they’re piled up outside.

Based on information from current and former Tesla employees, Kolodny reported that several machine shops in the Fremont area are now being tasked with reworking defective parts for the Models S, X, and 3. The article includes photos of large stacks of parts in the yard of one of the machine shops.

(Tesla parts stacked up in the yard of JL Precision in San Jose, California. Photo courtesy of CNBC.)

From the article:

Current and former employees from the company's Fremont, California, and Sparks, Nevada, factories blame Tesla for spending less time to vet suppliers than is typical in auto manufacturing. These people said the company failed to perform comprehensive statistical variance testing — used by car makers to estimate the percentage of parts that will fail to meet product specifications — with some vendors before embarking on Model 3 production.

Sure, there will always be non-conforming parts, but the magnitude of Tesla’s problems appears to be extraordinary. It’s another reminder of the danger of skipping a rigorous production parts approval process (or PPAP).

I haven’t yet had the opportunity to discuss the Kolodny report with my frequent collaborator, CoverDrive (he with the deep engineering background and the uncannily accurate earnings forecasts), but it appears to be altogether in line with his warnings about the consequences of short-cutting PPAP.

My guess is that we have not heard the end of such stories. More likely, we are only at the beginning.

Musk's Tweet Undoes His Brilliant Trick

For the past several weeks, I have believed that Elon Musk had pulled off another brilliant trick. He had managed to concentrate the focus of analysts and journalists and investors on the Model 3 production rate.

Why was that brilliant? Because the Model 3 production rate is sure to improve. And by focusing on that rate, Musk managed to divert everyone’s attention from the terrible truth that even at a full Model 3 production rate, Tesla will be losing hundreds of millions of dollars each quarter.

Musk had offered a financial metric, but it was not profitability. Rather, it was the easily manipulated metric of “positive operating cash flow,” and that only for Q3.

So, with Musk having so brilliantly shifted everyone's attention away from profitability, I was stunned when he decided, in a fit of Twitter pique, to take a shot at the The Economist after that English weekly magazine published a story called Tesla is heading for a cash crunch.

Now, I understand why Musk felt provoked. The Economist story has a negative tone. It recounted the recent Autopilot fatality and an adverse decision in a Delaware lawsuit alleging a breach of fiduciary duty from the SolarCity acquisition.

It characterized Tesla’s Model 3 production forecasts as “bluster” and discussed a “chaotic workplace” in Fremont. It described the wall of debt Tesla faces in the wake of the Moody’s downgrade and in an environment of rising interest rates.

In short, The Economist article brought its readers up to speed on developments that Seeking Alpha readers learned about weeks and months ago.

Musk fired back with this:

The tweet may have had some immediate positive effects, giving a boost to Tesla’s share price.

All the same, I think Musk should have simply ignored the story. His tweet feels defensive and impulsive, with an unattractive mix of peevishness and braggadocio. And, after all, not that many people read the high-brow English periodical.

Worse than the tweet’s tone is its substance. By claiming Tesla will achieve profitability in the second half of this year, Musk raised the bar to an unrealistic height. Tesla just might, with enough financial engineering, squeeze out a positive operating cash flow in Q3. But I very much doubt it will turn a profit in either Q3 or Q4.

CoverDrive’s GAAP forecast is for a loss of $648 million in Q3 and $545 million in Q4. While Musk no doubt was referring to a non-GAAP metric, I believe there's no way Tesla can be profitable in either of those quarters, even on a non-GAAP basis.

In short, after working his brilliant trick of focusing everyone on the Model 3 production rate, Musk undid some of the magic by promising profitability.

Musk Admits He Was Wrong

Oh, how well we all remember the endless talk of the machine that makes the machine, of Fremont’s volumetric efficiency, of the alien dreadnought production processes, and of the first-principles approach that would make Tesla so much more efficient than all those other auto manufacturers stuck back in the Cretaceous Era.

So, it was especially interesting to read this admission from Musk (which conveniently came only after the market closed on Friday):

Yes, excessive automation at Tesla was a mistake. To be precise, my mistake. Humans are underrated.

Technology Equity Strategies should take a bow for his recent prescient piece about the Bernstein note on this very topic. And Bernstein can take a victory lap.

What effect does this admission have on the analysts? Will they not now be duty bound to re-examine their assumptions about Model 3 price and margins? TBD.

A California Lawsuit Catches Fire

Last year, several plaintiffs filed a lawsuit called Wochos, et al. v. Tesla, Inc., et al. in California federal court. The plaintiffs sued not only Tesla, but also Musk, Deepak Ahuja, and Jason Wheeler. The plaintiffs sought to have their lawsuit certified as a class action on behalf of all shareholders who purchased Tesla stock between May 3, 2017 and November 1, 2017.

The thrust of the suit is that the defendants knew mass production of the Model 3 during 2017 was impossible, and also knew Tesla could never achieve the rate of 5,000 per week by year end, but all the same stated repeatedly that Tesla would be able to do so. This amounts, say the plaintiffs, to actionable securities fraud and breach of fiduciary duty.

Now, there's nothing extraordinary about would-be class actions. Almost all large, publicly traded companies have faced one, and many have faced several. Indeed, Tesla itself already has successfully fended off at least one would-be class action.

Also, it is one thing to seek class certification, and quite another altogether to achieve such certification. Likewise, alleging that a defendant had actual knowledge of a material falsehood is easy, but proving such knowledge (which a plaintiff must do to succeed) is often quite difficult.

Two months ago, the U.S. District Court in which the case is pending appointed Laurence Rosen of The Rosen Law Firm as lead counsel. It appears the appointment has stepped up the plaintiffs' effort considerably.

Several weeks ago, the plaintiffs filed an amended complaint (you can read it here). Thanks to information their lawyers have gleaned from a dozen or so former Tesla employees, the new allegations are far more detailed than those in the original complaint.

And the new allegations are stunning.

To give you a flavor, here are some of the factual allegations in a section entitled, Defendants Knew that Mass Production of the Model 3 in 2017 was Impossible:

123. Defendant Musk’s own executives told Musk personally, as far back as mid-2016, that there was zero chance of mass producing the Model 3 in 2017. Former Employee (“FE”) 1 was Director of Manufacturing at Tesla’s Fremont plant from December 2012 to June 2016. He reported directly to Josh Ensign, Vice President of Manufacturing, and FE1 also reported directly to Musk. 124. FE1 was responsible for the planning for manufacturing capabilities, as well as for production for the Model 3. FE1’s area of concentration was plastics and coating, known as the “accordion shop” because it is the part of the production process in-between building the body of the car and assembling the rest of the car. FE1 was required to know what was happening in both the processes upstream and downstream from the “accordion shop.” 125. Sometime in late April or early May of 2016, FE1 participated in a meeting with Musk, CFO Jason Wheeler, 41 and the Vice President of Engineering. FE1 stated that during that meeting, he told Musk directly that there was zero chance that the plant would be able to produce 5,000 Model 3s per week by the end of 2017. 126. FE1 stated that there were many reasons why Tesla would never be able to produce 5,000 Model 3s per week by the end of 2017, all known as of April or May of 2016. As of FE1’s departure in June 2016, Tesla did not yet even have a finalized design for the Model 3, so Tesla could not release information so molds for body parts could be built. Molds take from 9-12 months to make. 127. FE1 further stated that Tesla had not yet begun ordering manufacturing equipment to be installed at the Fremont plant. The timeline for functioning manufacturing equipment includes 1-2 months to seek bids and negotiate contracts with suppliers, 6 months to manufacture equipment, 6 months to install the equipment in the Fremont plant, and 6 months to get the equipment working up to speed. Thus, the automated assembly line for the Model 3 could not possibly even be mass producing cars in 2017. 128. FE1 told Musk directly at the meeting that the start of manufacturing would be at least 6 months later than July 2017, i.e., in 2018. FE1 further told Musk that Tesla needed to expand the area needed at the Fremont plant to prepare the body of the Model 3. Musk rejected this idea. 129. At the conclusion of the April or May 2016 meeting, Musk told FE1 that he should look for new employment. FE1 resigned from Tesla because of the false timeline for the Model 3. FE1 stated that it was obvious to everyone in the factory that Tesla would not be producing 5,000 cars per week by the end of 2017.

There is lots more where that came from. Our own "I'd like to die on Mars..." has more details in a blog post here.

Remember, these are only alleged facts. There's no doubt defendants will have their own version of what happened, and there's no doubt it will be quite different from plaintiffs' account.

Also, the lawsuit will take a long while to play out. Even before defendants answer the complaint, there may well be motions to dismiss accompanied by detailed briefing. Then battles over discovery. Then more battles over class certification.

So, the lawsuit, in and of itself, poses no immediate threat to Tesla.

However, there may be collateral effects. The lawsuit is getting wide circulation on social media. The pleadings are sure to be read by analysts and by underwriters. Behind closed doors, and on private calls, Tesla may face some probing questions about the allegations.

What effect will all this have? It’s impossible to say, but it’s certainly something to watch closely.

