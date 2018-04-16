Whistleblower Claims Mallinckrodt Is Scheming To Spike Acthar Sales

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) boasts its top-selling Acthar is the only therapeutic adrenocorticoropic hormone ("ACTH") product sold in the U.S. A whistleblower is now claiming no one knows exactly what is included in vials of Acthar sold by the company:

What if I told you that the government has been shelling out hundreds of millions for a drug for years and no one knows exactly what's in it? A new lawsuit from a former employee at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals claims exactly that. The drug in question is called Acthar. It costs about $40,000 and is mainly used to treat infantile spasms ... Now, former Mallinckrodt Associate Director Rasvinder Dhaliwal, in a whistleblower lawsuit, claims that is all because of an elaborate scheme perpetrated by Mallinckrodt and Accredo Pharmacy, a mail order pharmacy owned by Express Scripts.

It is usually a bad sign when employees or former employees sue a company. It could be easy for MNK bulls to dismiss short sellers. It could be more difficult to dismiss employees who have inside information on the company and may not seem financially motivated to see the stock fall. I had the following takeaways on the lawsuit.

It Could Hurt Acthar Sales

Acthar is indicated to treat infantile spasms and multiple sclerosis. The rub is that some of Q4 2017 revenue was generated from its use to treat other indications. A few years ago Citron questioned the drug's effectiveness for certain indications. Management promised to provide studies to refute Citron, yet the critics still have not been silenced. In Q4 2017, the The Journal of the American Medical Association ("JAMA") also questioned Acthar's effectiveness for certain indications.

Acthar's Q4 revenue fell 9% Y/Y, and this followed a 6% decline in Q3. Acthar sales had previously supported the company while it hived off assets to pare debt. That anchor may no longer be available. The company is having trouble refilling subscriptions and chatter suggests insurers may be less willing to reimburse claims for indications other than multiple sclerosis or infantile spasms.

I expected Q4 Acthar sales to crater. That was not the case, which could imply sales to Medicare and Medicaid have not pulled back. From 2013 to 2015, Medicare spending on Acthar increased 92%. In 2015, Medicare Part D - a program for the elderly - spent $500 million on Acthar, though the drug was specifically indicated for infants. If the government also cuts spending on Acthar, then sales could crater, taking Mallinckrodt's share price with it.

Mallinckrodt's Credit Rating Hangs In The Balance

Mallinckrodt's $6.7 billion debt load is at 4.8x run-rate EBITDA, which has worsened versus the 4.2x metric in the year earlier period. The company's $1.2 billion acquisition of Sucampo could cause its credit quality to deteriorate further. I assumed Mallinckrodt was trying to buy a new narrative, but its share price has fallen over 30% since the deal was announced. S&P recently affirmed the company's below investment grade status. The company paid $90 million in interest expense in Q4 2017, which equates to a 5.3% interest rate on its $6.7 billion debt load. Mallinckrodt's bonds due April 2023 now trade over 12%.

If Mallinckrodt has to borrow new money to service debt, then its new borrowing rate could be twice what it is currently paying. The demise of Acthar, its highest margin product, could cause a major hit to EBITDA. Rising interest expense and falling EBITDA does not bode well. Secondly, launching new drugs is not necessarily part of Mallinckrodt's DNA given its history has a pharma roll up. It could be swimming in quicksand as its debt load drives the narrative going forward.

Conclusion

The whistleblower lawsuit, in addition to claims from JAMA, could be the catalyst to cause the government to cut Acthar purchases. This could hurt Mallinckrodt's revenue, EBITDA and sentiment for the stock. Sell MNK.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MNK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.