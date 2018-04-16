A Whopping 10%+ Dividend Yield From Omega Healthcare

Image Source: Omega Healthcare, March 2018 Investor Presentation

By The Valuentum Team

Omega Healthcare (OHI) is a healthcare REIT not without challenges. Through risks related to the health of the skilled nursing facility (SNF) space to past due rent from a few of its troubled customers, the REIT will have its hands full in coming years as its equity navigates a higher interest-rate environment. Omega continues to showcase considerable coverage of its annualized dividends with adjusted funds from operations, however, and management has said it is committed to the dividend at current levels (see the third bullet point in image above). But how could this be? Current levels imply a dividend yield north of 10%, and if the dividend is sustainable, Omega could represent a huge mispricing on the market today. Are we missing something?

The market price of an equity always contains information. The price could reveal whether you are missing something in the story if you are too light with your future expectations, and the market price could tell you if are overlooking risks. In today's marketplace, unlike that of the first-half of the 20th century, throngs of investors are poring over the same company's fundamentals and the transfer of information is almost immediate from the source to the share price, even if it may take some time for the share price to come to reflect a company's "true" intrinsic value. The price-to-fair-value mismatch is something that we pay close attention to when surfacing ideas, but there is also another key dynamic at play.

President of Investment Research at Valuentum Brian Nelson walked through three unique insights as it relates to a company's dividend that are, in his opinion, most often overlooked by investors. The first is the idea that the dividend is a symptom of a company's strength, not a driver behind a company's valuation. The most important driver behind a company's valuation, in most cases, is its free cash flow. The third point is related to the origination of the dividend - that it doesn't come from GAAP accounting earnings, but rather free cash flows (cash flow from operations less all capital spending), net cash from the balance sheet, and/or external capital market issuance. The second point is the one we're trying to hammer home in this piece, and it is as follows (transcript):

The second point I wanted to highlight is the idea that a higher yield isn't always better. In many cases, a higher yield is a greater reflection of a company's risk regarding the sustainability of the payout than anything else. For stocks that pay out a large portion of their earnings and free cash flows as dividends, these are essentially income vehicles, fixed-income vehicles in some cases, and many times their equity prices, their stock prices, reflect that particular fixed-income nature. If we think about it in terms these higher-yielding dividend (paying) companies, those that (yield) 9-10% or above, they’re in many cases, they're priced similar to higher-yielding debt, where for a debt instrument the spread over the Treasury would have to be wider -- debt investors would demand a higher yield on a debt instrument in order to hold that debt security due to the risk of default. It is similar with respect to dividend growth investing in high-yielding companies where for a stock investor to hold a particular stock that is somewhat risky with respect the payout, they demand a higher yield, and that's why you see companies with higher yields have a greater likelihood of cutting those dividends because the market is assessing the risk regarding the payout and demanding a higher yield (lower stock price) in order to take on that particular risk.

The second dynamic is crucial to understanding the Omega Healthcare "story," in our view. Omega boasts a very high dividend yield north of 10%, and while some investors are expecting that level of yield to continue in an ultra-low interest rate environment, it is not likely to over the long haul (one way or another). Said differently, it is highly unlikely that in this day and age, income investors are going to continue to overlook a high-yielding gem, if its dividend is truly sustainable. Rather, it is more likely that income investors are looking at the risks and perhaps pricing Omega Healthcare on expectations of a lower realized annual yield, which is what an income investor actually receives, versus its reported annual yield, or what investors think they will receive. Realized and reported annualized yields can differ if a dividend cut (or increase) may be on the horizon.

In other words, income investors may be pricing Omega as if they expect a dividend cut and to receive a 5%-6% dividend yield in coming years, practically ignoring its current rate of 10%+ as being unsustainable. Even if Omega does cut its dividend, which it looks like it might do if things continue to head south within its customer base, a 5%-6% dividend yield is still quite attractive, and that may be why many high-yield investors are still in the name. These investors will take the outsize payout while it lasts, but at the end of the day, they are comfortable with a 5%-6% long-run dividend payout and think its fundamentals over the long haul remain solid. Those that may be expecting Omega Health's dividend to continue at the current rate might very well be disappointed in coming years, however.

Omega Healthcare: The Business Is A Good One

Image Source: Omega Healthcare, March 2018 Investor Presentation

Omega Healthcare is a real estate investment trust that focuses on skilled nursing facilities in the US, with Florida, Texas and Ohio accounting for its biggest geographic exposure. Though certified beds and patient occupancy rates remain relatively stable, the number of skilled nursing facilities continues to decline. The SNF industry, for example, has been dealing with the aging of the "baby bust" generation, but trends are expecting to improve as baby boomers start to age. As of the end of 2017, Omega's portfolio consisted of 973 operating facilities and has a senior management team with average tenure of ~17 years. Though we'd like to see more experience at the top of the company, we're not sure that there is anybody better to lead the REIT at this time.

Though it has a few troubled customers, the REIT's portfolio looks strong overall, and includes long-term triple-net master leases (which require tenants to pay property-related expenses) with cross-collateralization provisions (page 23), and Omega receives fixed rent payments from tenants with annual escalators. The REIT operates in an enviable position in the healthcare space, too, where healthcare spending is expected to advance at a rapid rate in the US and comprise nearly 19% of gross domestic product in coming years, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Further, expectations are that the 85+ age group will increase to 18 million people in coming decades and make up roughly 5% of the total US population by 2050 (up from about 6 million and 2% recently). The US will require more skilled nursing facilities in coming decades, and Omega is in the sweet spot as the baby boomers replace the "baby bust" generation, but this may take some time.

Omega’s occupancy rates have been stable ranging from just over 80% in 2001 to ~82% more recently (for the 12 months ended September 30, 2017, occupancy levels were 82.2%). Payors remain focused on driving seniors to skilled nursing facilities, which offer a low-cost setting of care. Though Omega is working through one big misstep at the moment with Orianna Health Systems (and potentially another big one with Signature), the REIT has prided itself on focusing on leasing long-term care facilities to strong operators. The REIT has some lofty requirements, from a customer having a strong credit profile to security deposits of 3-6 months to monthly reporting requirements. Though all of this sounds great, sometimes a customer or two or three or more can encounter problems - so much so that Omega's strategy may now lean more toward operating regional players than multi-regional players.

The Orianna Health Systems Problem -- The First of Many?

Image Source: Omega Healthcare, March 2018 Investor Presentation

Omega Healthcare continues to be in a bind with Orianna Health Systems, a top-five customer, according to the data in the table. During 2017, Omega Healthcare's net income was severely impacted by troubles with this customer. Nearly $200 million in impairments on direct financing leases with Orianna Health Systems portfolio and more than $40 million in reduced revenue resulting from placing this customer on a cash basis hurt performance during 2017 (Orianna has fallen behind on rent). More recently, Orianna Healthcare filed for Chapter 11 just last month, and while Omega is working with Orianna to ensure an orderly transition of its properties and rental stream, the risks are great. Orianna still owes Omega tens of millions in rent, money it may never see given the flexibility of the Chapter 11 process.

While over the long haul Omega is well positioned to capture demand related to skilled nursing facilities, the REIT will be preoccupied in the near term by what is happening with Orianna. However, many have also started to worry about the health of its Signature portfolio, as Signature - its third-largest customer - has been reported to have fallen behind on rent during the third quarter of last year - "as a result of anticipated restrictions on its borrowing base by its capital lenders." Omega is working to avoid another Chapter 11 filing in its customer base with Signature, but the company is $10+ million behind on its rent. Another customer Daybreak Venture is having some trouble with payments, too, and the equity of another top customer, Genesis Healthcare (GEN), remains under pressure following concerns related to alleged violations of the False Claims Act. With all of these data points, we're starting to think that Orianna may not be just a one-off development, that there may be further trouble in Omega's customer base.

In any case, Omega seems to be taking these difficulties in stride. Adjusted funds from operations came in at $683 million or $3.30 per share in 2017, compared to ~$689 million in the prior year period, or $3.42 per share. The REIT's adjusted funds from operations per-share guidance of $2.96-$3.06 for 2018, issued in its fourth-quarter 2017 report in February, however, was disappointing compared to $3.30 in 2017. As of right now, Omega is paying out just $2.64 per share in annual dividends though, so there appears to be considerable coverage with respect to its adjusted funds from operations relative to expected cash dividends in the coming year. Peculiarly, despite all of its troubles in its customer base, Omega even raised its dividend in February, to the current $0.66 quarterly rate. In some cases, we're starting to think that while Omega's dividend coverage is solid with respect to adjusted funds from operations, the market - in assigning it such a high yield through pricing action - is expecting some dire things in the pipe. Is the market trying to tell us something?

Perhaps the company's debt load is where the worry rests. Funded debt divided by adjusted pro forma EBITDA is north of 5x at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017, so the company is quite leveraged. With customer troubles, it's hard to say whether its investment-grade marks will hold up in the next 3-5 years, even as it looks to get its leverage down to 4-5x. Its senior unsecured notes are rated BBB- by S&P and Fitch and Baa3 by Moody's, right on the cusp of investment grade (one notch above junk). Though a large percentage of its portfolio is still creditworthy, the credit rating agencies may demand asset sales to support the investment-grade rating, and if so, such sales may further deplete the company's adjusted funds from operations, and therefore challenge the dividend. The good news is that Omega has minimal short-term debt maturities, but that may not matter if the rating agencies demand better leverage and cash flow measures.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

Omega Healthcare's share price will be sensitive to changes in interest rates, but not unlike that of other REITs that pay lofty dividends and have income-oriented customer bases. Unlike other REITs, however, the big question for investors rests on whether Omega's customer troubles are large enough to damage its adjusted funds from operations in such a way that it no longer covers its still-rising dividend payment. There appears to be adequate coverage of the dividend payment at the moment, for 2018, but the market price (and resulting outsize yield) may be telling us that we might be missing something. Could bigger troubles with Signature be it? We can't be sure, and we know better than to assume that just because management raised the dividend in February that the dividend is healthy.

Omega has noted that it won't increase the dividend in 2018, but is the executive team just being conservative? It seems like the REIT has adequate coverage of the dividend with adjusted funds from operations, despite the troubles. If it manages to sort out the trouble with Orianna and work through possible issues at Signature and other customers, could the dividend of $0.66 per share a quarter ($2.64 per share a year) actually be sustainable? And if so, are shares of Omega Healthcare materially undervalued as its price comes to reflect a lower yield through capital appreciation, instead of an expected dividend cut? Management has noted in the slide at the top of this article from March 2018 that it is "confident in the sustainability of the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.66 per share."

As with most high yield investors, we're worried about the dividend payment at Omega, and we think a cut of some degree may happen, if not in 2018 then in 2019-2020, but the cut may not be as deep as some are anticipating, and it may not derail Omega's yield "story," just dent it a bit - if it ever happens. At the moment, we value shares of Omega at $31 each, above where they are currently trading. The REIT is not without substantial risk both to the dividend and to the valuation, but we've seen much worse 10%-yielders. Is the market being unfair? We think so, but time will tell. Management might just find a way to get through this with the current dividend intact.

OHI is included in Valuentum's simulated High Yield Dividend Newsletter portfolio.