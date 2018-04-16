Netflix Ready To Beat?

Even in the midst of recent FAAN stocks' correction, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is expected to deliver a record blow out quarter for Q1 2018. As the first major tech stock to report in this earnings season, its stock price reaction to its 1Q earnings releases (ER) is also symbolically important to all the rest of the market. In order to put it in perspective, I examined how Netflix has reacted to various relevant fundamental metrics for the last 40 earnings reports. Using the pattern as a baseline, I'm able to estimate the most likely post-1Q price movements.

Reactions to Earnings Announcements

Netflix's post-earnings price movements, like most stocks, are known to be affected by (1) revenue beats/misses, (2) earnings per share beats/misses, (3) gross margin beats/misses, (4) guidance beats/misses, and company guidance changes. Furthermore, as uniquely relevant to Netflix who practically invented the concept of "streaming," the streaming subscriber growth especially in international markets becomes the bloodline of long-term growth potential (Figure 1), it is an extra factor that investors pay attention to around ER times.

As Netflix share price has been down more than 15% since its high after 4Q without apparent new fundamental information, it has been a current concern that the company's stock may be oversold and due for a correction from the current market sell-off.

Revenue/Gross Margin Surprises/Subscriber Growth

Therefore, I have examined how Netflix share prices have historically reacted to each of the above ER metrics, underlying tech sector returns, and NFLX mispricing. Specifically, I correlated Netflix post-earnings 5-day stock returns with the above ER factors over the last 40 quarters. The results, if significant, are summarized in Table 2. The statistically correlated movements between NFLX post-ER returns and revenue, gross margin surprises and increase in subscribers are also displayed (Figures 3-5). On average, Netflix share prices have increased during the five days after ERs by 9% for every 1% revenue beat, 1% for every 1% gross margin beat, and 3.5% for every 1 million increase in subscriber's growth. (The opposite reactions should hold true for ER misses.)

It is generally true that there has been little reaction to the earnings beats and guidance beats since the same information has been reflected by analysts' forecasts in revenue and GM. Maybe it is more relevant today that evidence also indicates that NFLX will change 0.8% in response to a 1% change in QQQ returns. It appears that NFLX stock does not react to its own mispricing. Also shown in Table 2 is that a similar conclusion for the stock reaction to ERs can be reached if just look at whether Netflix beats the street consensus or not.

Netflix's 1Q 2018 ER

Netflix's strategic focus continues to be on international subscriber growth. The company expects to have over 700 global original contents on its service in 2018. The content spending will increase to $8 billion which will add a projected 5 million international users in 1Q which more than enough to offset recent 10% price hike. With a projected $2 billion market expenses, the company guided its operating margin up by 300 bps to 10%. But the free cash flow will decrease by 2.3 billion. International contribution margin is likely to increase to 13% in 1Q. The detailed pro form forecast is summarized in Table 2.

Accordingly, the post ER five-day price impact from various 1Q ER metric can be estimated as follows:

5-Day % Return = 0.97% x GM Beat + 9.53% x Revenue Beat + 3.12% x Total subscriber increase

The best case is of course all betas on fundamentals and increase in subscribers, the stock price is estimated to go up by 15% from the pre-ER level in the five-day period after the announcement. It should be noted that the pre-ER level should be measured from the close of the ER date, i.e., 4/16/2018. This expected NFDA price change does not incorporate future market volatility, which 80% of it should be added into the actual post-earnings price movement. On the other hand, a theoretical worst case but least likely is that Netflix misses all ER, there will be a -15% downside for the post-ER stock movement. Though, the more likely scenario is that there will be all-around fundamental beats and there will be record increases in oversea subscriber growth over 4 million. This case will have a +15% price impact accordingly.

How Much Beats Already Baked Into Prices?

As Netflix has a proud record of routinely beating quarterly street estimates and company guidance, and the company also has a tendency to set a low bar in order to beat its own guidance. The regularity of beats implies that a rational market would have factored in the expected ER beats into the stock prices prior to the announcement. Using the relationship in the previous section, I'm able to estimate the historical portion of ER five-day returns which already anticipated the ER outcomes. In fact, the historical proportion of predicted ER return vs. actual ER return is around 40%. In other words, at least 40% of the ER information has been baked into share prices prior to the announcements.

As a result, a reasonable forecast of the post-ER price movement should be around 10%. Of course, one wild card always in the background is how the tech sector will behave in the coming week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.