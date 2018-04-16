Fixed-Income Strategy - Part 2: To Hedge Or Not To Hedge?

Hedging rate exposure is very difficult in the best of times owing to instability of hedge beta and predicting the market direction, among other reasons.

Treasury 10-year yields have more than doubled since the lows of 2016. Falling output gaps, growing fiscal deficits, increased Treasury issuance and the unwind of QE are pushing interest rates higher.

A period of sharply rising interest rates is not a welcome environment for investors in traditional income sectors such as Munis, Preferreds and High Yield. Should investors reduce Fixed-Income exposure and "ride out the storm" or should they "keep calm and carry on"?

In Part 1 of our Fixed-Income Strategy series, we discussed whether a position in fixed-income makes sense in an environment of rising interest rates.

In this Part 2 of the series we review whether hedging a position in fixed-income assets can be a viable strategy.

Motivation

To motivate the discussion we plot in the chart below the price and NAV of a fairly popular Muni fund - Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) against the long-dated iShares Treasury ETF (TLT). No surprises here - the three lines co-move together with a bit of noise.

We are taking a little bit of a short-cut here - we are interested in hedging interest rates but are comparing a Muni CEF to a Treasury ETF, so we are going from interest rates (specifically Treasury yields) to Treasury bonds to a Treasury-linked ETF however these links are fairly direct so this is not much of a sleight-of-hand and it is relevant because we will be looking to use TLT as our hedging instrument later on in the analysis.

So, the first part of the motivation is the rather anodyne conclusion that rising Treasury yields negatively impact the performance of PML and, by extension, the rest of the Muni sector as well as other fixed-income sectors, all else equal.

The second piece of the motivation, which we will explore in more detail below, is more compelling. If we compare the sensitivity of TLT and PML to a change in 10-year Treasury yields, we see something interesting. We show the empirical durations of both funds in the chart below. These figures are calculated as the slope of the 3-month rolling regression line of weekly fund returns (we use NAV for PML, which reduces the discount noise). What it shows us is that TLT has about 3x the sensitivity to interest rates than PML. And because the distribution rate on TLT is less than half that of PML, it may be possible to construct a portfolio broadly neutral to interest rates consisting of long PML and short TLT and still capture most of the PML carry.

Caveat Emptor

While the comments above suggest that there is a free lunch to be had, this is not really the case and we need to be mindful of this fact. The only perfect hedge is a flat position and there is a wide spectrum of hedge quality.

The fact that we can capture the bulk of PML yield after shorting a duration-equivalent amount of TLT tells us that we are still holding onto quite a lot of risk which, apart from the fact that Municipal bonds don't always behave like Treasury bonds (just ask Puerto Rico) has to do with things like leverage, liquidity, volatility, curve risk and other factors so while we use the word "hedge" quite liberally, we have to note that it is far from perfect.

Get Shorty

Shorting securities is quite a bit more involved in practice than it is on paper so learning about this will certainly pay dividends, pun intended. Two key issues to keep in mind are availability and cost.

You may have waited a long time for a perfect set up to short an ETP but when the time comes you see a message from your broker telling you the security is unavailable for shorting. This can happen for various reasons but for large and liquid securities, it is typically because it is a popular short so the broker can't find new shares to borrow. The second issue to keep in mind with respect to availability is that your short can be bought in at any time. This can be, among other reasons, because the broker wants to deliver the shares back to the lender to avoid the lender receiving dividends in lieu.

The second issue to keep in mind is costs and there are many when shorting a security. The most obvious one is the borrow rate which is simply the rate you pay the lender on the share loan. At the time of this writing it was about 0.69% for TLT. Keep in mind that this rate can and does change so it's worth keeping an eye on it.

The second cost to keep in mind are the dividends paid on the security. This makes sense if you see the short from the lender's point of view. The lender has given you the security to use but he or she still expects to receive the dividends that are paid on the security. Since you have taken the security on loan, it is you who is expected to pay the dividends and since you sold the security in the market, you have to pay the dividends out of pocket.

The third cost of a short position depends on the cash level in your account. If your cash level is insufficient to finance the borrow fee or the margin requirement for the short, you will pay the rate on a margin loan.

So You're Thinking of Hedging?

One of the first decisions for an investor to make is which instrument to use as a hedge. In the analysis here, we have chosen TLT for the following reasons.

it is very liquid

it has a high duration

it has an attractively low carry for a unit of duration

it is very tightly linked to the Treasury market i.e. it is a relatively clean Treasury yield hedge

it has a very tight Price/NAV spread, owing to the creation/redemption ETF mechanism so it tends to behave as expected

Say Hello to Basis

An important concept to consider when hedging is the basis. This refers to the fact that the asset being hedged PML is not exactly the same as the hedge itself TLT. After all, if you wanted a perfect hedge you would simply sell all or a part of the existing position. The reason we are using a hedge is to "hedge out" the part of the position we don't particularly like (in this case duration) and to keep the ones we like (Municipal credit risk, liquidity premium, management alpha etc.) and, if possible, do it on the cheap.

There are two ways to illustrate the basis between Municipal bonds and Treasuries.

First is the relatively well-known concept of Muni ratio which is simply the yield ratio between Treasuries and AAA Munis. The fact that the ratio moves in a relatively wide range (80% - 130% in the last 8 years) suggests that Munis and Treasuries don't move one-for-one.

Another way to illustrate the same point is to plot the Municipal option-adjusted spread to Treasuries or OAS. The option-adjusted bit is there because Munis tend to have an embedded issuer call option which needs to be valued. As we see with the Muni ratio above, the spread to Treasuries has moved around quite a bit as well, again showing that Munis have, to some extent, a life of their own.

So, why does the basis exist?

There are many reasons, owing to the liquidity of Munis, various tax policy decisions and expectations, unique supply and demand drivers, market volatility and others.

The important take-away here is that Treasuries are not a perfect hedge to Munis and an ETF is not a perfect hedge to a CEF.

To avoid nasty surprises down the road, we need to be aware that:

shorting TLT is a decent interest-rate hedge only (assuming tight Price/NAV spread and keeping in mind the additional risks of shorting ETPs) and Muni CEFs move in price for many other reasons (e.g. discounts) than just interest-rate changes

Hedging Scenarios

In this section we show portfolio outcomes under different hedge scenarios. Each scenario corresponds to a different beta - that is the proportion of TLT short against the PML long, measured in dollar-value of the position. In other words, a 0.5 beta means that a 20 share position in PML at a price of $12 ($240 market value) requires 1 share in TLT at a price of $120 ($120 market value).

We begin all simulations in early July of 2016 when the 10-year yield hit its low of 1.359%. We take into account distributions on both short and long leg as well as the borrow cost. We rebalance the short position once a month.

As it happens, the discount of PML at the time of this writing is about the same as it was at the beginning of the period which makes for a cleaner analysis.

Hedge Beta Strategies

3-Month rolling ratio of returns

10-Year rolling average of returns

Rolling average of returns starting from the start of the period (Jul-16)

Portfolio Outcomes

In addition to the three beta strategies above we also include the unhedged portfolio as well as a hedged portfolio of 0.75 beta for illustrative purposes.

What does the chart tell us?

First, all the hedged strategies outperformed the unhedged strategy on the initial leg higher in yields in mid-to-late 2016.

Secondly, this outperformance was significantly less than what one would expect. This is because betas increased sharply once yields began to rise which meant that all the hedged portfolios were actually underhedged. The 0.75 beta portfolio suggests that the hedge should have been about twice as high as the average of the 3 strategies.

Thirdly, the outperformance of the hedged portfolios has substantially reduced to today, due to the loss of carry from holding the short position.

Conclusions

What can we conclude from this analysis?

The analysis above makes clear that hedging is not a panacea and there are significant challenges to hedging. Getting the direction of the market wrong will lead to a loss of precious capital and the cost of hedging can outstrip the gain on the hedge even if the market moves in the right direction. The hedging instrument can become too expensive to borrow and the position can be bought-in unexpectedly. Beta or the correct hedge ratio can be difficult to calculate and can present a moving target.

That said, we think hedges do have their place for investors with more a hands-on approach to managing their portfolios as long as they are mindful of the risks we outline above.

Good Luck!

