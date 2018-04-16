Are The Shorts Right About Mallinckrodt?

Recent allegations are a repetition of past thesis advocated by shorts which are likely unfounded.

Shorts are repeating the same thesis over and over.

In the short run, the market is like a voting machine--tallying up which firms are popular and unpopular. But in the long run, the market is like a weighing machine--assessing the substance of a company. - Benjamin Graham

Since my initial initiation piece on Mallinckrodt (MNK), the price has gone down significantly. The decline has intensified with the recent whistleblower's allegations.

However, the key point to note is from my initial initiation until now, the short thesis remains flawed. Business fundamentals remain intact and allegations of fraud seem dubious.

Debt remains manageable

Debt level will much lower at the end of 2017. The market is underestimating the cash generating potential of the overall business. Management's guidance has been accurate over the past few years and serves as a good gauge of the cash flow generation potential of the business.

Figure 1: Projected cash flow and balance sheet health

Source: Personal estimation based on 2017 financials and 2018 guidance

*Refer to Note 1, ^Refer to Note 2 for assumptions used in estimation

Note 1:

Existing business Operating Cash Flow (OCF) is based on 27% estimated OCF margin for the branded segment given FY18 revenue of $2.72 billion (4.5% growth from 2017);

Past asset sales include $154 million due 30 January 2018 from the 2017 sale of Intrathecal Therapy business, $153 upfront payment from the recent hemostasis business sale to Baxter;

Generic asset sales pricing based on estimated 15% EBITDA margin, 2017 revenue of $870 million and 10.15x EV/EBITDAR&D valuation (industry median without buyout premium);

Generic OCF is based on 10% estimated OCF margin for generics segment given $870 million revenue and projected generic asset sales to happen in Q3

Note 2:

Spare cash: Cash inflow minus outflow, repayment of $314 million short-term loan and $900 million revolving credit and $300 million in share repurchase;

Net debt: Remaining $5.6 billion long-term debt minus spare cash;

EBITDA ex-generics: Assume 43% EBITDA margin on FY18 revenue of $2.72 billion (based on FY17 EBITDA margin, which is a conservative estimate given generics segment's lower margin)

According to conservation projections, the company should comfortably pay back the debt raised for Sucampo's purchase. The main debt repaid will the $314 million short-term loan coming up in April 2018 and the revolving credit. Though long-term bonds are trading at a significant discount, the illiquid nature may pose a challenge to the company's bond repurchase effort. Instead, with the current low share price, the company will likely be utilizing ~$200-$300 million of excess cash to repurchase shares (~15-25% of float).

The next big debt repayment will be the $700 million note due in April 2020. The two years time frame between now till repayment date is more than sufficient to build up the cash reserve for debt repayment given ~$435 million cash flow (OCF ex ~$300 million interest expense). Contrary to what shorts are preaching, chances of bankruptcy remains a remote one.

Allegations unfounded

Allegations brought up by the whistleblower include:

1) Acthar is not pure ACTH 1-39: There might be some truth to it, but I highly doubt the FDA does not know about it. In 2014, The New York Times reported that FDA has been looking into the ingredients. Seeing that there have been no formal reports from the FDA till date, it is likely that the FDA is satisfied with the pre-existing ingredient labeling.

2) Lack of efficacy data and high prices: Current indications for Acthar has been approved by FDA based on sufficient scientific and clinical evidence. Management identified that the evidence is not of the top-tier quality i.e. double-blinded placebo controlled and has initiated high-quality trials to rectify this issue. It is likely management is seeing a certain degree of efficacy in the field to be willing to conduct such trials (which would be equivalent to shooting themselves in the foot if it failed).

3) Misrepresentation of clinical data to push sales: It is challenging to verify if this tactic is being used on the ground. However, Acthar's sales practices have come under scrutiny by the Department of Justice (DOJ). No foul play was identified.

4) Accredo, owned by Express Scripts (NASDAQ: ESRX), used to push sales illegally: Express Scripts had noted that Acthar sales contribute insignificantly to its top line. With a lack of financial motivation and Accredo having no relation to MNK, Acthar is unlikely to be fraudulently pushed to patients.

Valuation becoming more attractive

Stripping out peers with a healthy balance sheet, MNK's valuation still remains attractive.

Table 1: Peer valuation metrics overview

Source: WSJ data and company's guidance as of April 13, 2018

Figure 2: Football field graph of potential upside

Source: Produced using lowest, median and highest valuation metrics from Table 2

Stripping out healthier peers that command higher valuations, MNK remains undervalued as seen from Figure 1. At the current price of $13.79, a reversion to median peer valuation implies 21% to 146% upside which represents a price target range from $16.67 to $33.92.

Summary

MNK's existing business remains healthy with strong cash flow generation and accusations remain unfounded. MNK is currently the unpopular kid in town, but business fundamentals will win out in the end and longs will be well-rewarded for their patience.

P.S. I have bought in at a much higher price point and have not sold a single share till date.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.