GrafTech International Tries To Time The Market

The IPO price range for EAF only seems justified if an investor assumes pricing for graphite electrodes will remain at or above their current level.

EAF's financial results should be extremely strong as long as graphite electrode prices remain at least double their historical average.

EAF has positioned itself well to capitalize on a tremendous increase in the price of graphite electrodes, a key input in the production of steel.

Company Overview

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) supplies steelmakers with graphite electrode products. Graphite electrodes are primarily used by operators of electronic arc furnaces or "mini-mills." They are the only products available that are capable of achieving high levels of electrical conductivity and functioning in extreme levels of heat. They are consumed in the steelmaking process.

The company, which was founded in 1886, has navigated through many cycles in the volatile steel industry. EAF operates three of the highest capacity graphite electrode producing plants outside of China. Its acquisition of Seadrift Coke LP (Seadrift) in 2010 secured its access to a key input into graphite electrode products and made it the largest vertically integrated producer.

Effective Pricing Strategy

EAF has implemented a strategy that should enable it to capitalize on the upward surge in steel prices while substantially eliminating risks related to a decline in price over the medium term. The company plans to sell 60% to 65% of its capacity to strategic customers through three to five year take or pay contracts. As the chart below illustrates, EAF has successfully locked in prices for the majority of their volume at more than double their historical average price. Approximately, 96% of EAF's anticipated production for 2018 is committed to either these contracts or existing purchase orders at committed prices. This strategy gives shareholders certainty of strong profits over a medium term outlook.

Source: EAF S-1

Recent financial results demonstrate the tremendous impact of steel electrode price increases on EAF's profitability. The below table also underscores how fluctuations in the price of steel make EAF's financial results volatile. Management's effort to lock in prices over the medium term should mitigate this volatility.

1Q18 2017 2016 Gross Margin 67% 16% -7% Operating Margin 63% 6% -21%

Source: EAF S-1

Capacity Expansion

As mentioned earlier, many steel companies, including EAF, responded to cheap steel from China by reducing their capacity. The landscape has changed dramatically, and management has launched a two step plan to expand EAF's capacity significantly. First,

Rebound in Steel Price and Production

Price of Cold Rolled Steel

Source: Indexmundi

The chart above illustrates that steel prices are volatile, but they began to rebound in 2017 after declining for several years. Although steel prices have been volatile in 2018, they have remained above the average price of steel in 2017. The general downward trend in steel prices that began in 2007 corresponds to the significant increase in steel production in China between 2000 and 2010. EAF

The pricing rebound likely reflects the significant reduction in capacity spurred by China's efforts to eliminate curb steelmaking production in order to stabilize the price and improve environmental conditions. According to S&P Global Platts China has closed plants with annual capacity of 200 million MT since the beginning of 2016.

Global Steel Production

Source: World Steel Association

On March 8, 2018, the Trump administration announced tariffs on steel (25%) and aluminum (10%). Mexico and Canada are exempt from the tariffs. While many economists and politicians question whether the tariffs and various countermeasures by other countries will result in a net benefit to the U.S. economy, the tariffs will likely help EAF by making domestic production more attractive than it was before the tariffs.

EAF's Expansion

EAF is expanding its production by removing bottlenecks at its three functioning plants. This initiative will increase capacity by 35,000 metric tons (NYSE:MT) or 21%. Next, management is contemplating reopening its idle St. Mary's facility. The St. Mary's facility would add another 28,000 MT of capacity raising the total increase from 2017 to 63,000 MT or 41%.

EAF Production Capacity in Metric Tons

Strategic Acquisition Paying Off

EAF's 2010 acquisition of Seadrift enhanced EAF's position in several ways. Seadrift is the second largest petroleum coke needle producer. Petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon derived from decant oil, is the primary raw material used in the production of EAF's graphite electrodes. The acquisition reduced EAF's reliance on vendors for a critical input. Seadrift can produce all the petroleum needle coke that EAF needs. Also, management believes Seadrift's quality is superior. Finally, using Seadrift reduced EAF's cost of sales by $900 per MT in 1Q18. That savings boosted gross margin by nine percentage points.

Financial Results and Valuation

2015 2016 2017 1Q18 Guidance Sales 533 438 551 440 to 460 Cost of Sales 486 467 463 140 to 155 Gross Profit 47 -29 88 285 to 320 Research & Development 4 2 3 < 1 SG&A 64 58 49 *13 to 14 Impairment 35 3 0 0 Operating Income -56 -92 36 270 to 307 Depreciation and Amortization 59 78 64 15.5 to 16.5 EBITDA 3 -14 100 285.5 to 323.5

Source: EAF S-1

Skyrocketing steel prices make it difficult to use EAF's historical results to value the firm. Management expects the average price per MT to be between $10,000 and $10,150 in 1Q18 compared with an average price of $2,945, $2,459 and $3,344 in 2017, 2016 and 2015, respectively. The above table illustrates how the dramatic increase in steel prices will affect EAF's financial results.

EAF has positioned itself to capitalize on the increase in graphite electrode prices.

Below is a summary of a simple model to calculate the value of EAF.

Calculate present value (PV) of unlevered free cash flow.

Add PV of debt tax shield.

Subtract PV of claims that are senior to shareholders.

Divide by number of shares outstanding.

The first step is estimating the PV of EAF's unlevered free cash flow (FCF). This amount is best calculated as the sum of two parts.

Five year annuity beginning in 2018 that reflects the elevated price of graphite electrodes, much of which EAF has locked in through contracts Perpetuity beginning in 2022 that assumes competitors expand their capacity - just like EAF is doing - and drive down graphite electrode prices to their historic average

The guidance management provided for 1Q18 in EAF's S-1 is a good starting point for estimating the annual unlevered FCF from 2018 through 2022. Define unlevered free cash flow as EBITDA minus capital expenditures. The table above shows management's guidance for 1Q18 results in a range of $285.5 million to $323.5 million for EBITDA. The low end of this range corresponds to annual EBITDA of $1.142 billion.

Unfortunately, management has not provided any guidance on future capital expenditures beyond estimating $5 million to $11 million to reopen the St. Mary's facility. Capital expenditures were $35 million, $28 million and $50 million in 2017, 2016 and 2015, respectively. Investors should expect capital expenditures to increase as EAF shifts to capacity expansion from its effort shrink production, which began in 2012. Assume annual capital expenditures rise to $70 million during EAF's hyper growth phase. That results in unlevered annual FCF of $1.072 billion (EBITDA of $1.142 billion - Capital Expenditures of $70 million. Below is the formula for the present value of a fixed annuity. A fixed annuity seems more appropriate than a growing annuity because 2018 will almost certainly be a record year for FCF.

PV of Annuity of Unlevered FCF = Unlevered FCF * [1 + (1+r)^-t] / r

The annuity formula requires an assumption for the firm's unlevered cost of capital ("r" in the above formula). Using the capital asset pricing model to estimate EAF's unlevered cost of capital, results in 12.6% assuming a beta of 2.0 (supported by below table of comparables), risk free rate of 2.6% (yield on 5 year U.S. Treasury) and market risk premium of 5.0% (from the home page of valuation expert and New York University professor Aswath Damodaran).

Firm Beta Reliance Steel and Aluminum (NYSE:RS) 1.1 Steel Dynamics 1.3 Nucor (NYSE:NUE) 1.6 ArcelorMittal (MT) 3.2 U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) 4.3

Source: Yahoo Finance

Assuming EAF's unlevered cost of capital is 12.6%, the present value of the unlevered FCF between 2018 and 2022 is $3.8 billion.

PV of Annuity of Unlevered FCF = $1.072 billion * [1+(1+0.126)^-5]/0.126= $3,804 billion

The sharp increase in graphite electrode prices is enticing producers to expand capacity, which should drive down the price of graphite. EAF plans to increase its capacity by 41%. Consequently, it is reasonable to assume that EAF's long-term FCF will resemble of growing perpetuity based on the historical average price of graphite electrodes. Below table shows how FCF could decline to $82 million in 2023 from over $1 billion in 2018 if the average price per graphite electrode decreases from more than $10,000 to $4,500, the average price between 2006 and 2016.

($ millions) 2023 Comment Sales 828 Capacity of 230,000 * 80% Utilization * Avg Price ($4,500) Cost of Sales 662 Capacity of 230,000 * 80% Utilization * Avg Cost of $3,605 Gross Profit 166 Research & Development 5 Assume 10% annual growth rate since 2017 SG&A 79 Assume 10% annual growth rate since 2017 Impairment 0 Operating Income 82 Depreciation and Amortization 70 EBITDA 152 Capital Expenditures 70 FCF 82

Although this model assumes EAF's profitability will drop significantly when graphite electrode prices normalize, it is still reasonable to assume that FCF will be a growing perpetuity once the price returns to its historic average. The below perpetuity calculation is based on a growth rate of 3%, which reflects a long-term ROE of 15% and a reinvestment rate of 20%.

PV of Growing Perpetuity = [FCF / (r - g)] / (1+r)^t

PV of Growing Perpetuity = [$82 / (0.126 - 0.03)] / (1+0.03)^5 = $471

The present value of EAF's debt tax shield is $468 million. This amount equals the company's pro forma debt of $2.227 billion multiplied by a prospective tax rate of 21%. This calculation assumes that EAF's long-term cost of debt equals its current weighted average interest rate.

EAF has three significant obligations that are senior to its common shareholders.

Pro forma debt of $2.227 billion

Dividend payable of $160 million

Pension and post retirement benefits of $57 million

Summing the components of the valuation results in a share price of less than $5, which is well below EAF's IPO price range of $21 to $24.

Valuation of EAF's Equity ($ millions) FCF 2018-2022 $3,016 Growing Perpetuity Beginning in 2023 $372 Debt Tax Shield $468 Less: Debt, Dividends Payable and Pension Obligations ($2,387) PV of EAF's Equity $2,444 Pro Forma Common Shares 302 million Indicated Share Price $4.68

The below table shows that this article's valuation approach only results in a share price in the IPO range if you make two assumptions. First, the price of graphite electrodes will remain at or above the prices EAF realized in 1Q18. Second, EAF's FCF will increase over time. Given the volatile history of pricing for graphite electrodes and actions currently being taken to expand the industry's capacity, it seems aggressive to make these assumptions.

