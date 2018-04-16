Want A 50% Decrease In Your Retirement Expenses? Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Investment Pancake shows how you can retire early, boost your travel and come out ahead financially.

The struggle for retirement security in our time is an all-out battle for survival – literally and metaphorically – given the reality that most Americans are significantly underfunded.

As in any war for survival, one must use every legitimate weapon that is necessary to achieve your mission.

On Thursday Prof. Laurence Kotlikoff offered ideas on how to boost your retirement balance sheet by up to 50% through items such as working longer and thus delaying tapping your retirement funds. Today we look at Investment Pancake’s article “Get Paid to Retire Early and Travel Around Europe,” whose focus is on trimming the expenditure side of the balance sheet, albeit palatably packaged in terms of living the life of a prince embarking on the Grand Tour.

In general, one should be wary of fantasies and illusions, and a general distancing oneself from hard work. In the realm of investing, this approach is most commonly found in those who expect the market to compound returns for them without their own involvement in continuous saving and disciplined consumption. But Victorian investing scruples need not exclude joie de vivre, as Investment Pancake shows in his guide to trading in a high-expense life in Washington, D.C. for resort-like living along the same latitude in lower-cost Portugal, directly across the Atlantic. Here’s a sample of the scenarios his hypothetical couple are considering:

One option is that they will rent out their DC home, and use the rental payments to offset the mortgage and the home equity loan…Alternatively, Sarah and Edward might decide to go completely debt-free, sell their DC home and reinvest the proceeds into the Portugal beach house and also into liquid securities.”

Investment Pancake goes through all the numbers, and shows how Sarah and Edward could retire early, work only part time, increase their travel (and their travel standards) and come out, potentially, with a lot of extra money (depending on market returns for their invested capital).

Now, while many citizens of the world out there may find this sort of international living an exciting adventure, it is surely the case that many if not most others would find the idea of living in another country with another language and culture a (Vasco da Gama) bridge too far.

But if you think about it, this idea is infinitely expandable. Someone who enjoys the Southern California good life could trade his mid-city abode in L.A. for beachfront property in Miami and keep the same warm weather (if he can withstand the humidity). More or less the same math would apply. A Washingtonian nostalgic about the sleepy Southern town it once was could cut costs hugely in Baton Rouge, and a Portlander may find Bozeman, Mt., to his liking. Or, returning to Kotlikoff’s article, you can stay put where family and friends are found and simply downsize your place. He of course added dollars to his fictive couple for moving to a low-tax locale such as Texas.

The bottom line is that you have a bottom line, meaning the income you’re on course to have. You can take steps to increase it, and you can take steps to decrease your cost of living, as Investment Pancake has done. Wherever you end up, you can still listen to music, read good books, take interesting classes (maybe in Portuguese!), take trips and eat delicious food. You just need to match this salutary lifestyle to your means through thoughtful planning and effort, and in so doing attack the root of your retirement problem, namely its underfunding.

