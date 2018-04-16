JPMorgan Earnings And The New Era Of Volatility

Loan growth remains stagnant, but net interest margins are still low so that the real performance must come from other areas of the bank.

JPMorgan hits a record earnings performance for the banking industry with CEO Jamie Dimon expecting results to go even higher.

Market volatility has increased, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. seems to have been able to profit from it.

The earnings at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) represented the biggest quarterly profit by a US bank in history.

JPMorgan attained a return on stockholder's equity of 15 percent, the sign of a possibly sustainable competitive advantage. This performance seems to be right on the path that Jamie Dimon, the bank's Chairman and CEO, had predicted in his Letter to Shareholders, released just a week ago.

In that Letter, Mr. Dimon wrote:

"We now think that (the bank) can earn approximately 17 percent return on tangible equity for the foreseeable future."

If Mr. Dimon can achieve this, he will certainly go down in history as one of the major bank captains in the United States.

Mr. Dimon had seen the bank produce returns around this level previous to the Great Recession, but since then JPMorgan - and other large banking organizations - had posted returns around this level.

The low level of interest rates, high loan charge offs, and calm markets produced an environment that was not really conducive to high ROEs. Furthermore, the regulators required higher capital leverage ratios to protect the banking system from the aftershocks of the economic downturn and the large levels of bad assets.

Well, it looks as if we are in a "new era."

The number one reason most analysts have provided for this historic performance is financial market volatility. JPMorgan recorded a 26 percent rise in stock trading revenues to a level of $2 billion.

Note that Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE:C) recorded a 38 percent increase in equity trading revenues in the first quarter.

Analysts are waiting to see what Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) reports on Tuesday as its performance has been particularly hurt by the lack of market volatility in recent years. In fact, Goldman Sachs is kind of a "test case" in that it has retained its previous business model that relied heavily on trading results whereas its major competitor Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had changed from a similar model because of the passive markets.

Morgan Stanley had strongly recovered from the Great Recession whereas Goldman Sachs had lagged badly. You might look at my earlier post "Morgan Stanley, Up, Goldman Sachs, Down," for earlier comment on this situation.

Emily Flitter writes in the New York Times that the performance of JPMorgan and Citigroup "could represent the beginning of a new period of vigor for the banking industry, which in recent years has had to contend with a mix of ill winds, including an eerie quiet in markets, which depressed their usually lucrative trading businesses."

Even "Marianne Lake, JPMorgan's chief financial officer, celebrated the return of volatility as a welcome change from the 'one-directional, grinding-higher market of recent times," according to the Financial Times.

So, volatility is not necessarily a bad thing. At least, for some organizations and investors, like big banks, that have the resources and sophistication to work the higher volatility into higher revenues. Unfortunately, not everyone looks at market volatility as a positive good.

Moving on, we see that JPMorgan also posted lower allocations to loan losses. The trend continues upwards as far as the quality of the loan portfolio seems to be going.

JPMorgan Chase also benefitted from the Trump tax breaks. The effective tax rate the bank reported was 18 percent, down from 23 percent a year earlier. Consequently, the quarterly tax bill at JPMorgan was $240 million lower than it was one year ago, despite the fact that taxable income rose by $2 billion.

All this good news directly benefitted JPMorgan shareholders, as the Wall Street Journal reports "JPMorgan said it returned $6.7 billion during the quarter (to investors) through share buybacks and dividend payments."

The one "not-so-good" piece of information in the report was that loan growth remained stagnant. The loan portfolio failed to grow from the previous quarter and loan growth only amounted to 4 percent, year over year.

Net interest margin rose slightly in the quarter, which was a "new thing" after years of declining, but business loan growth was especially disappointing.

One reason for the disappointment was that there was some expectation that the Trump tax cuts and stimulus program would result in a pickup in business borrowing. Some analysts are arguing, however, that loan growth will accelerate after the tax cuts, etc., really begin to impact decision making. That is, it is too early for the effects of the policy change to really work.

The one caveat to this seems to be that a large number of corporations are doing exactly what JPMorgan has done. Robin Wigglesworth writes in the Financial Times, "Corporate America poised to unveil record buybacks."

These corporations seem to be saying the same thing that JPMorgan and other banks are saying, giving earnings back to shareholders is a better investment than putting money into physical capital investment.

This is another indicator that the business world - including the banks - is not particularly excited about future business prospects.

The implication of this is that the large banks may appreciate the "new era" of volatility, whereas other areas of the economy may not. The question is, who best can benefit from incomplete information and the uncertainty that results from it.

JPMorgan Chase seems to be in a good spot to participate in the "new era." I can hardly wait to see the 17 percent return on tangible equity that Mr. Dimon is looking for.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.