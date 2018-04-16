HollyFrontier: 2017 RIN Costs Were High, Could Have Been Worse

The company's total would have been higher still but for the awarding of exemptions from the EPA for some of its refining capacity.

Merchant refiner HollyFrontier (HFC) joined many of its peers last year in recording its highest ever annual Renewable Identification Number [RIN] expenditure, surpassing even 2016's then-record amount. The refiner's total of $288.4 million was 19% higher than in 2016 and 110% higher than in that Year of "RINsanity", 2013. Whereas a slump in the company's share price in 2016 was linked to its high RIN costs by no less than The New York Times, however, 2017 was a bumper year for HollyFrontier's earnings and its investors (see figure). The company's share price has more than doubled over the last 12 months despite the RIN expenditure increase.

2017's record RIN amount could have been even worse for HollyFrontier. In its Q2 2017 earnings call, the company's management estimated that it would spend up to $332 million on RINs by the end of the year. That it came under this estimate was due to the granting of one-year small refinery exemptions by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], which oversees the RFS2, to the company's Cheyenne and Woods Cross refineries. These exemptions reduced the company's obligation by nearly $58 million, or just a little more than the difference between management's Q2 estimate for the year and the actual annual expenditure.

The rally in HollyFrontier's share price since late February has largely been driven by an improvement in crack spreads that has benefited the refining sector as a whole. Merchant refiners in particular have also benefited from a 48% decline to the daily weighted RIN price over the same period in response to growing uncertainty about the future of the RFS2. (Four main categories of RINs, each applicable to a different type of biofuel, are traded, and the weighted price represents all four categories' prices in proportion to demand.) The weighted average price in 2018 to date is 23% lower than 2017's weighted average price as a result, pushing refiners' RIN expenditure expectations lower by a corresponding amount.

HollyFrontier's total RIN expenditure in 2018 could be lower still. Last month, it was reported that the EPA has awarded small refinery waivers to an unprecedented number of refineries so far this year, although the agency has not listed the recipients' identities due to privacy concerns. The waivers have historically been awarded to small refineries that would experience a substantial hardship in complying with the mandate. The EPA under the Trump administration has expanded the scope of the waiver criteria, however, to the point that even large oil and gas companies with refinery operations such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) are, according to Reuters, requesting at least partial exemptions. Given that HollyFrontier has already had some of its refineries exempted under the tighter interpretation of the waiver requirements, it is entirely possible that still more of its capacity will be allowed to ignore the mandate under the looser standard.

It increasingly appears that the awarding of these waivers is part of a new stopgap approach by the Trump administration now that it has decided to at least temporarily suspend its broader effort to reform the RFS2. The White House-led mediation earlier this year between ethanol producers and merchant refiners quickly foundered amid strong opposition to any changes to the mandate in the politically-influential Corn Belt states. China's subsequent decision to increase its import tariff on U.S. ethanol while also restricting the import of U.S. soybeans as part of the growing trade war between the two countries prompted an outcry even from Mr. Trump's political allies in Congress.

The expanded small refinery exemptions, much like Mr. Trump's musings last week about possibly removing restrictions on the use of 15 vol% blends of ethanol with gasoline during the summer, are likely intended to keep both sides of the RFS2 debate content for the time being. The White House can claim that it has fulfilled Mr. Trump's twin campaign pledges to maximize U.S. ethanol consumption while also managing to reduce merchant refiners' costs of complying with the biofuels mandate. Even the EPA's decision to roll back the Obama administration's ambitious automobile fuel economy requirements could be viewed as contributing to this effort inasmuch as it boosts U.S. gasoline consumption. In addition to creating more demand for merchant refiners' most important product, such a rollback would also allow for more ethanol to be consumed under the RFS2 without increasing RIN prices.

Whether this piecemeal approach is successful or not will also depend on a number of factors that are outside of the Trump administration's control. Petroleum and, by extension, gasoline prices have gained strength over the last year (see figure), and, while they still remain below 2014's highs, more expensive gasoline offsets the effects of weaker fuel economy requirements by increasing the financial incentive of efficient vehicles. Similarly, the relatively high gasoline prices that prevailed between 2010 and 2014 resulted in shrinking gasoline demand, prompting RIN prices to skyrocket in early 2013 as the mandated volume of ethanol consumption exceeded the amount that could be blended without exceeding the 10 vol% ethanol "blend wall." That blend wall in turn exists because adoption of 15 vol% ethanol blends by retail stations and consumers has been quite slow, in which case a removal of restrictions on the summer use of the 15 vol% blend might not have much of an effect on demand.

In the short term, however, the last several weeks have been very good for HollyFrontier's investors. The headlines coming out of Washington D.C. are providing a solid tailwind for the company's rallying share price. And, if 2017 showed the refiner's investors anything, it was that even record RIN expenditures can't offset strong refining margins and robust demand for refined fuels.

