Harley Davidson - Waiting For A Potential Turnaround

I am going to calculate a fair value for the stock, based on the present value of the company's future cash flows.

Context and Challenges

Harley Davidson (HOG) has been on my watchlist for almost two years, as I have been waiting for a potential catalyst to start a long position. HOG has many characteristics that can be considered attractive for bargain hunters, such as good free cash flows, a strong competitive position, a well-known brand and an apparently cheap valuation. Unfortunately, the fundamental problems the company is facing don’t seem to be a short-term phenomenon. In my previous article, I discussed some of these problems and my view about the potential catalysts that could unlock the stock price. In this article, I want to change perspective and try to understand whether the current valuation is appropriate considering what we can reasonably expect from the company. In order to do this, I am going to model my expectations for revenue and margins and calculate a fair value for the stock using the present value of the company’s cash flows.

Before doing so, I am going to expand the discussion of Harley Davidson’s fundamentals and the main problems the company is facing.

Harley Davidson doesn’t seem to be able to stop the negative trends that began in 2014, as both sales and margins have been in a constant decline, with only a few short moments of apparent stabilization:

Source: Sentieo.com

Harley Davidson’s problems are not company-specific or brand-specific. We can say that the whole motorcycle industry has been facing serious headwinds since 2009, as fewer people are interested in buying motorcycles and motorcycle brands are failing to attract younger customers. Sales of motorcycles in the United States and other western countries have been below the pre-financial crisis levels for a while, despite the favorable macroeconomic conditions created by the strong GDP growth, the low interest rate levels and the low unemployment rates.

Harley Davidson’s problems are somehow exacerbated by the company’s positioning in the 600cc+ segment, which has been affected by the negative consumer trends much more than the smaller motorcycles segment. Young customers are not interested in big, dirty and noisy motorcycles as the older generations were, and when they move their first steps in the motorbikes world, they often opt for smaller, more comfortable and more maneuverable models.

The declining popularity is, therefore, a result of a combination of phenomena. Somebody thinks the main factors that are affecting the business are the macroeconomic ones. In my previous article, I mentioned Morgan Stanley’s thoughts on this topic, whose analysts believe that young people’s reluctance to buy motorcycles may be a consequence of “scars” from the great financial crisis:

I think we have got a very significant psychological scar from this great recession. (...) One in every five households at the time were severely negatively impacted by that event. And, if you think about the children in that house and how the length and depth of that recession really impacted people, I think you have an entire generation with permanently changed spending habits.

I tend to agree with this view as it’s clear that the vast majority of motorcycles (especially the big ones) can’t be considered necessary goods, unlike cars or scooters. Since they are luxury goods for almost everybody, it’s easy to understand why people are more reluctant to buy a motorcycle and commit to bear significant fuel, maintenance and insurance costs after seeing or facing the problems that the great financial crisis has brought in terms of income and unemployment. Many people have cut the unnecessary, especially when the unnecessary translates into monthly payments, regular maintenance costs, insurance, taxes, and so on. Besides that, we have also to consider that Harley Davidson is not doing much in terms of positioning to offset these negative trends, and the company’s exposure to the 601cc+ segment remains firmly linked to the brand’s image. That’s not something the company seems to be willing to change. Even the models that are mainly conceived to attract younger generations, such as the Street 750, Street Rod and Iron 883, belong to the 600cc+ segment.

Revenue And Margin Forecast

I would like to say that I expect the situation to stabilize but, unfortunately, I don’t see any catalysts that could improve the trend at the moment. Unless we start to see a stronger commitment and credible solutions to attract younger generations, the recent negative trends will continue. In the management’s own view, shipments should fall to 231,000-236,000 units in 2018, which translates into a 2-4% YoY decline. Assuming flat prices, I am going to use the midpoint of the guidance as a reasonable estimate of this year’s revenue variation. For the following four years, I am going to assume a 1.38% yearly decline, basically in line with the average yearly variation between 2014 and 2018. I don’t want to be too negative and I don’t think Harley Davidson’s business will be in a perpetual decline. In the long term, I expect revenue trends to stabilize, mainly driven by the increasing sales generated in the international segment, which currently accounts for just 40% of sales. Emerging markets are exposed to much more favorable macroeconomic and demographic trends, which should help Harley Davidson offset the weakness in the domestic market. That’s why I am going to assume a slow but constant improvement in sales growth, and I expect the company to reach a terminal growth rate of 2.8% by 2027.

To model margins, I am also going to listen to the management and borrow their guidance of an operating margin in the 9.5-10.5% range for the motorcycle segment in 2018, which translates into a 2-3% decline compared to 2017 and which should lead to a total EBIT margin of around 13%. Nonetheless, this seems to be a temporary phenomenon mainly triggered by a $120-140 million increase in manufacturing costs and a new accounting pronouncement related to pensions, which requires the company to move approximately $10 million of operating income to non-operating income. Besides that, it’s good to see that the company expects flattish margins going forward:

Source: Q4 earnings call

Considering the negative operating leverage of the past 5 years, it’s difficult for me to assume flat operating margins with a declining revenue. That’s why I decided to consider a rebound in operating margin in 2019, as the temporary factors mentioned above will not be affecting profitability anymore, but I will still forecast margin variations in line with the company’s operating leverage shown in the past 5 years.

Based on these assumptions, this is what we can reasonably expect from Harley Davidson’s revenue and operating income:

Source: Author's calculations



This model implies that Harley Davidson’s problems can be easily solved at least in the medium-long term, with the company back to growth in 6 years despite the apparent structural problems of lower demand. Using these assumptions, we can build a DCF model to estimate the fair value of HOG based on the present value of the company’s free cash flows:

Source: Author's calculations



Some clarifications:

The company’s capital structure is fixed (no increases/decreases in debt over time).

The cost of equity was calculated using the capital asset pricing model, using the 10-year U.S treasury bond's yield as a risk-free rate.

The beta was calculated on the S&P 500, using 6-year weekly data.

The terminal value is calculated assuming a 2.8% perpetuity growth rate, which corresponds to the 10-year treasury bond’s yield, as suggested by Damodaran.

Final Thoughts

I built a DCF model based on reasonable assumptions for growth and objective measures of the company’s operating leverage and cost of equity. According to this model, the fair value of HOG would be around $30.64. While I don’t have the presumption to say how much HOG is worth, it’s easy to see that the market is already pricing in a better scenario that implies a faster rebound in sales and earnings.

With expected EPS around $3.30 in 2018 ($3.05 according to my model), HOG would be currently trading at a P/E multiple of roughly 13 (14 according to my estimates). These multiples would look cheap only if we assumed that the company is able to return to growth in a relatively short period, which I think it’s unlikely given the total lack of potential catalysts.

In my previous article, I identified two potential catalysts for the stock:

A more aggressive expansion into different segments of the motorcycles industry that are less affected by structural weakness and more attractive if the company wants to attract younger customers. That would be difficult given Harley Davidson’s different positioning, but it should be their task to find a way to expand into new segments.

A merger with Italian rival Ducati. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), was working on a potential sale of the division but has recently announced it’s not interested in selling the Ducati business anymore, probably as a result of a lack of attractive offers. My view is that a merger between Harley and Ducati would make revenue more diversified across motorcycles classes, categories, and geographical markets, and would bring excellent technological capabilities and open several opportunities on the front of product innovation, with the possibility of blending styles and technological features to create many interesting and highly appealing models for younger customers.

The situation remains highly uncertain, as there is no hint that one of these scenarios may play out. Actually, it’s worth mentioning that the second catalyst (a merger with Ducati) is not even seen as a positive catalyst by somebody. In my previous article, a reader commented:

And maybe he is right – maybe I am overestimating the potential synergies and a merger with Ducati might actually bring more problems than solutions.

In the end, there is no visible solution that wouldn’t jeopardize Harley’s brand image at the moment, and only an unexpected reversal in consumer tastes may help stabilize the situation at the moment. Unfortunately, I don’t see any positive sign on that front, and both the management’s guidance and the organic interest for the Harley Davidson brand point to a further deterioration. Let’s look at the chart below, where I plotted a 13-week moving average of the YoY in search interest on Google for Harley Davidson. As we can see, both the indicator for search interest in the United States (red line) and worldwide (yellow line) are still in negative territory.

Source: Sentieo.com



In conclusion, I confirm my view that going long HOG is not attractive in the current conditions, and I am waiting for a more visible improvement before considering betting on a potential turnaround.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section.

