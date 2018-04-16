Wait Before You Buy This Technology Giant

Reported numbers are perhaps not the best indicators of Tencent’s financial performance. Investors should properly account for such line items as “other gains” to get a truer picture of performance.

Tencent is a rapidly growing company but to sustain the performance over the long term, it will have to undergo some pain in the short term.

Thesis

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), the technology titan, can pull several levers to sustain its jaw-dropping growth over the long-term. However, I feel that the narrative in popular media hasn’t sufficiently highlighted lurking risks in Tencent’s near-term performance. I agree that Tencent’s future looks bright and the company is growing by leaps and bounds in key areas of advertising, content and mobile payments. But as the company gradually invests to cement its position in those promising areas, investors should first expect a slowdown in profitability. I will highlight critical points that investors should be aware of when evaluating Tencent’s financial performance. From a valuation perspective, I contend that Tencent is perhaps overvalued against its historical standards and investors should thus wait for a better entry point.

Overview of Tencent

Tencent is one of the world’s largest internet service providers offering social networking (WeChat, QQ), online games, advertising, music, news, video streaming, payment solutions, cloud computing etc. Tencent operates under three segments of VAS (Value Added Services), Online Advertising and Others. Please see table 1 below for a breakdown of revenue streams as of FY2017. Tencent boasts top leadership in some of its businesses and possesses promising potential in others. It is the top-ranked gaming company in the world, surpassing even Sony (NYSE:SNE), and commands a 52% market share in China’s online gaming market. NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is the second largest gaming competitor in China with a 14% share. Tencent is also growing rapidly in the lucrative mobile payments sector with a market share of 40%, behind only Alibaba’s 53%. In 2014, Tencent’s market share was just above 10% while Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) stood at 82%.

Table 1

Segment RMB (millions) % of Total Revenue VAS 153,983 65% Online Gaming 97,883 Social Networking (Music, Video, In-game virtual item etc) 56,100 Online Advertising 40,439 17% Social & Other Advertising 25,610 Media Advertising (Tencent Video, Other Video streaming etc) 14,829 Others (Payment, Cloud, Others) 43,338 18%

Source: Tencent Financial Reports

Problems Lurking Behind Great Numbers

4Q2017 revenue grew 51.4% YoY to RMB 66.4bn, 3% below consensus primarily due to weak game revenue, while adjusted net profit rose 42% YoY to RMB 17.5bn, 4% above consensus. But net profit last quarter was propped up by 7x YoY increase in “other gains”. These other gains totaled RMB 7.9bn and included one-off gains from IPOs, tax rebates, and subsidies from investments. If I exclude other gains, I calculate that net profit would have fallen short of the consensus estimate by ~34%. In fact, lets dig a little deeper and look at what’s happening to its operating margin over time. Tencent announced that its FY2017 operating margin was up 100bps to 38%. But why should we include interest income and other gains in our operating margin calculation for a technology company? To get a better sense of operating margin over time, I excluded those two line items to calculate adjusted or real operating margin (see Figure 1 below). It's clear that real operating margin has fallen last year, not risen.

Figure 1

Source: Tencent Financial Reports

Investors also need to be aware that WeChat/Weixin is experiencing slowing user growth. While combined MAU (monthly active users) of WeChat and Weixin has exceeded 1 billion this year, the user growth rate has fallen substantially over time (see Figure 2 below). Tencent, therefore, can’t rely on user growth for top-line growth and needs to find ways to generate more revenue per user while making inroads in other avenues including online video, payment services, cloud services, AI technologies and retail.

Figure 2

Source: Tencent Financial Reports

As Tencent strives to spur additional growth through newer avenues, it will incur huge costs and negatively impact near-term profitability. For example, Tencent can reap huge rewards from its push into content. As user growth nears saturation, content is a vital tool to keep users engaged and attract new users from competitors. Such initiatives have not only direct costs but also demand substantial marketing expenses to promote these offerings. Indeed, gross margin has already been on a steady decline over time and hasn’t been this low in a decade (See figure 3 below).

Figure 3

Source: Tencent Financial Reports

Conclusion

While Tencent is a rapidly expanding company, there is some pain down the line as Tencent explores multiple areas to sustain long-term growth. As management already acknowledges, the required strategies would negatively impact near-term profitability. Furthermore, following Facebook’s (FB) recent scrutiny over the data breach, it is conceivable that the negative sentiment would spill over to other technology and social media giants such as Tencent which harvest user data. In fact, Tencent had to clarify earlier this year how it handles user data. It is entirely rational for investors to take a step back and factor in the regulatory risks in their valuations.

Tencent currently trades at 36x FY2018 adjusted earnings with FY2018 earnings expected to grow at a 41% YoY clip. In figure 4 below you can see that the average forward PE multiple has been ~33x. With margins under pressure for the near-term as the management invests to achieve its strategic objectives, perhaps investors should wait for a better entry point. Should valuations mean revert, Tencent ADR should be trading at ~$47.

Figure 4

Source: Bloomberg

