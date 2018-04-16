Crimson Wine Group Is The Perfect Candidate For A Short Position

Our evaluation of the company’s fundamentals and our DCF valuation indicate that that the company's stock is overpriced and is expected to fall sharply during the course of the year.

The company’s revenues and profitability have shown negligible growth over the past few years but its valuation multiples are significantly above the industry average.

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCQB:CWGL) has been the perfect example of a company that has shown no action over the past three years. Its revenues have been more or less flat and the management has made no effort to expand the business or the product line in any way. Its margins have also been flat as the company does not have the bargaining power to command a higher price and increase profits.

The fundamentals of the company have weakened as they have piled up more debt in order to service the annual cash deficit caused by the low operating cash flows. For a company with no growth, poor margins, and weak fundamentals, CWGL is trading at very high multiples. Our valuation indicates that the share price could experience a sharp correction in 2018.

Company Overview

CWGL is headquartered in Napa Valley, Calif., and its core business involves the production and distribution of ultra-premium wine. It has about six wineries across the country and operates through two segments -- i.e., wholesale and retail business. Its distribution takes place across different forms of retail such as wine clubs, tasting rooms, special events, stores, and so on.

No Growth And No Margin Expansion

CWGL has some fundamental problems associated with its business. If we look at its industry peer group, we see that CWGL’s revenue growth is flat to negative and its margins are on the decline. There have been almost no new initiatives from the management towards growth, diversification or even margin expansion for that matter. There have been no efforts to increase competitive differentiation in an industry which has negligible barriers to entry. As a contrast to the laissez-faire approach of CWGL, there are other players in the alcoholic beverages space such as Vina Concha y Toro (NYSE: VCO) and Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) which are working hard and showing visible growth in revenues and margins. These companies are also trading at lower multiples as compared to CWGL.

As we can see in the chart below, the company’s share price has shown a reasonable correction. However, the fall is far from over. Our analysis of the future outlook for the company and our DCF valuation indicates that the stock price of CWGL has a long way down.

Source: Yahoo Finance.

Projected Financial Statements and Ratios

Annual P&L ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Revenues 61 65 63 67 71 75 Cost of Goods Sold 22 25 24 25 27 29 Gross Income (excl. D&A) 39 40 39 41 44 47 EBITDA 15 16 15 16 17 18 EBIT (incl. extraordinary exp) 8 6 6 6 6 7 Pretax Income 8 6 5 5 6 6 Income Tax 3 3 -1 2 2 2 Net Income (Adj) 5 3 6 3 4 4

Source: Historical data from CWGL; estimates based on author's calculations.

As we can see in the historical data, the company’s revenues have been more or less flat over the past three years. The management has not worked towards any kind of organic or inorganic expansion in order to boost the revenues. The pretax margins have been declining and the tax benefits in 2017 were the sole reason why the Net Income went up. For the three-year estimates, we have used the assumptions in the table below and each assumption is based on the historical trends that the company has followed.

Growth & Margins 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Sales Growth 6.0% -2.2% 5.5% 6.2% 6.4% EBITDA Margin 24.2% 23.6% 24.0% 23.4% 23.3% EBITDA Growth 2.7% -4.6% 7.4% 3.5% 5.9% EBIT Margin 10.0% 9.2% 9.0% 9.1% 9.5% EBIT Growth -16.8% -10.5% 3.5% 7.4% 11.1% Net Profit Margin 5.1% 9.8% 5.0% 5.0% 5.0% Net Profit Growth -36.1% 88.6% -46.1% 6.2% 6.4%

Source: Based on author's calculations.

Balance Sheet ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Net Intangible Fixed Assets 17 16 14 15 16 16 Net Tangible Fixed Assets 112 123 129 132 142 148 LT Investments 0 0 0 0 0 0 Inventories 56 67 75 80 86 90 Accounts Receivable 6 5 4 4 4 4 Cash and ST Investments 44 29 30 32 35 39 Other Current Assets 2 2 1 1 1 1 Other Assets 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total Assets 236 241 254 264 284 298 Equity & Minorities 207 208 214 218 232 238 LT Debt 15 15 23 27 32 37 Other LT Liabilities 4 6 5 6 7 8 ST Debt 1 1 1 1 1 1 Accounts Payable 4 6 5 6 6 7 Other ST Liabilities 5 6 6 6 6 7 Total Liabilities 29 34 40 46 53 60 Shareholders' Equity + Liabilities 236 241 254 264 284 298

Source: Historical data from CWGL; estimates based on author's calculations.

Cash Flow Statement ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Net Income (Adj) 5 3 6 3 4 4 + Depreciation & Amortization 7 8 9 9 10 10 +/- Change in Working Capital -7 -5 -7 -8 -9 -9 +/- Deferred Taxes and Others 3 3 -1 3 3 3 Cash Flow from Operations 9 10 6 7 8 9 Net Capex -8 -22 -14 -17 -18 -20 Net Financial Investments -10 2 4 2 3 3 Cash Flow after Investments -18 -20 -10 -15 -15 -17 Free Cash Flow -9 -10 -4 -7 -7 -8 Dividends Paid 0 0 0 -1 -1 -2 Others (incl. Capital Increase etc.) 9 25 12 10 10 12 Change in Net Debt 0 15 8 2 1 2

Source: Historical data from CWGL; estimates based on author's calculations.

Operating and Performance Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Receivables Turnover 10.0 12.8 15.9 16.4 17.2 17.5 Fixed Asset Turnover 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.5 0.4 0.5 Total Asset Turnover 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 Return on Assets 2.2% 1.4% 2.4% 1.3% 1.2% 1.3%

Source: Based on author's calculations.

If we look at the company’s historical balance sheet, we realize that while the receivables management is good, the level of inventories has been increasing over the years. This is not a good sign as it implies a higher working capital cost in the future.

Another observation with respect to the company’s balance sheet is the fact that the level of long-term debt has been increasing over the years. The rationale behind this move is visible when we analyze the cash flow statement. The company’s investment cash outflows are significantly higher than their cash flow from operations. This has resulted in cash deficit each year which has caused the company to raise more and more debt on their balance sheet in order to finance the shortfall. This is a negative sign and it points towards a fundamental weakness of the company’s financial position.

Also, the Return on Assets of CWGL has been abysmally low at around 2%. It comes across as a poor performer when we analyze the Return on Assets of its industry peers in the alcoholic beverages space. The management has followed a zero dividend policy too, given the low level of cash generation and so it is evident that this company has provided negligible value to its shareholders.

Valuation: Despite The Fall, The Company Is Still Overpriced

EV and Market Cap 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Price ($) 10.9 9.1 9.4 4.5 4.9 5.8 Outstanding Number of shares (million) 24.4 24.1 24.0 23.8 23.6 23.4 Total Market Cap ($ billion) 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 Net Debt ($ Million) -27.8 -13.3 -5.3 -3.8 -2.5 -0.6 Enterprise Value (EV adj - $ billion) 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1

Source: Historical data from CWGL/ Morningstar; estimates based on author's calculations.

In order to forecast the price, we have carried out an independent valuation of CWGL by using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) method for forecasting the Enterprise Value for the years ended 2018, 2019 and 2020. We have used the following assumptions for the same:

Key DCF Assumptions WACC 4.0% Rd 7.0% Re 4.0% Market Rate 11.2% Risk-Free Rate 2.8% Beta 0.15 Terminal Value 134 Tax Rate 35.0%

We have used a risk-free rate of 2.75% is the 10-year rate of the US treasury bonds whereas the Terminal Value has been calculated by assuming a price to earnings multiple of 35.8. We have used the 60 month beta of CWGL as per Seeking Alpha in order to determine the cost of equity.

Currently, CWGL’s stock trades at around $9.5. It is ironic that despite having reasonably optimistic assumptions with respect to the revenues and the profitability and despite using a WACC as low as 4%, the target price of CWGL’s share for 2018 is as low as $4.5.

Admittedly, CWGL’s stock price has corrected well over a period of time. The price to earnings ratio which was once over 70 has now fallen below 40. However, the poor fundamentals imply that it has become a classic example of a market-loved company with strictly mediocre financials trading at a high valuation. The outlook for the company’s future earnings is not great and all its valuation multiples are extremely high except its price to book ratio which is around 1.1.

Our DCF valuation indicates that there is expected to be a significant correction in the valuation multiples as shown in the table below. While the price to earnings will stay between 30 and 40, the company is not expected to get tax benefits in the coming years which is why all other ratios are expected to drop to more realistic levels.

Valuation Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E EV/ Sales 3.9 3.2 3.5 1.5 1.6 1.8 EV/ EBITDA 12.6 14.7 16.7 6.4 6.9 7.6 EV/ EBIT 25.3 34.2 38.4 17.0 17.7 18.8 Price/Earnings 51.8 66.9 36.5 31.8 32.9 35.8

Source: Based on author's calculations.

Risks

The valuation of CWGL in this article is specific to the date of the analysis, 14th April 2018. A valuation of this nature is necessarily based on the prevailing stock market, financial, economic and other conditions and industry trends. Valuation is not a precise science and is subjective in nature and dependent on the exercise of individual judgment. Therefore, it can be concluded that there is no indisputable, single valuation.

We must emphasize that the projected valuation and the share price of CWGL are dependent on the realization of the revenue growth, free cash flows and the other assumptions taken into account. Our analysis cannot be directed to providing any assurance about the achievability of these financial forecasts. There is a possibility that the actual results of the company are different from the projected results as a result of unexpected events and circumstances -- e.g., change in the quality of management, changed investor perception regarding CWGL and the alcoholic beverages sector, trade recession, war and so on. It is also likely that these differences between the actual financials and the projected financials may be material in nature.

We had no interaction with the management of the company and we did not carry out any kind of due diligence processes to comment on the achievability and the reasonableness of the assumptions underlying the financial forecasts. Our projections are based purely on the belief in the management’s ability to continue its current trend of revenues and margins.

Conclusion

CWGL’s stock does not have much to offer for equity investors. The flat trajectory of revenues, the poor margins, the negative free cash and zero dividends are major negative points which should drive investors away from the stock. The company’s management would really have to pull up their socks and try to embrace a strategic change if they want CWGL to become an investor favorite again. The company is heavily overvalued and it is the perfect time for all investors holding a long position in the stock to exit their investments. Based on our DCF valuation, we expect the share price to fall to $4.5 in 2018 and we believe that CWGL is an excellent candidate for a short position.

