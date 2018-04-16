Carrizo Oil & Gas: Time To Make Money

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Nelson Keusseyan as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Thesis:

This report will explain why I recommend buying the stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO). After an analysis of the company, I see the stock CRZO is undervalued. To support this position, the report will discuss how companies in the energy sector are affected by the prices of oil and gas, especially the company Carrizo. This report will describe how the prices of oil and gas are linked to the profitability of Carrizo Oil & Gas, as well as how the forecast of the production of the company will impact the revenue in the future, along with the future of oil prices.

Development in 2017

During the third quarter of 2017, and according to the last press release, the company closed on an acquisition of 16,508 net acres located in the Delaware Basin (Texas) from ExL Petroleum Management, LLC and ExL Petroleum Operating Inc. for an aggregate net consideration of 679.8 million. Furthermore, the company agreed to a payment of 50.0 million per year if the price of the crude oil exceeded specified thresholds for 2018 until 2021 with a cap of $125 million. We'll call these operations the ExL operation.

The company closed on divestitures, which were a big part of its assets in the Utica and Marcellus shales for $137.0 million. Moreover, the company could receive from the two divestitures up to $8.0 million per year with a cap of $22.5 million if crude oil and natural gas prices exceed specified thresholds for each year from 2018 until 2022. Furthermore, during the same quarter, the company received $382.8 million, thanks to the sale of a big portion of their assets in the Niobrara Formation and another part of their assets in the Eagle Ford. Carrizo Oil & Gas could receive $5.0 million per year if the crude oil prices exceed specified thresholds for each year from 2018 to 2020 as a part of the Niobrara Formation divestiture.

Industry Outlook

As shown in the chart below, the oil price at the beginning of 2015 was $53.45, and it collapsed to $34.73 at the end of the year. The drop-off for the oil price during this period was a result of several factors. The price of the oil is determined by the supply and demand. Moreover, the demand is closely linked to the economic activity, and during this period, the supply was much higher than the demand. The demand was low due to slowing global growth. In addition, the American production increased, thanks to unconventional hydrocarbon. Concerning the natural gas price in 2015, it followed the oil price for many reasons. First, the natural gas price is indexed by the oil price. This means if the oil price goes down, the natural gas will go down, and if the oil price goes up, the price of the natural gas will go up. However, oil price is not the only cause for the decrease of the natural gas. The natural gas price is linked by five other factors. First, the natural gas is driven by the outside temperature. Secondly, it is linked by electricity consumption. Thirdly, the price of natural gas is impacted by the supply. Fourthly, the natural gas follows the currency exchange rate of two currencies. Finally, the natural gas is driven by the global macro environment. As we can see from the chart, the natural gas went down in the same way as the oil price for the reasons listed below. So, in the past two years, the company saw a drop in its revenue especially due to the drops in the oil and natural gas prices. Therefore, energy producers are confined to two risks.

The first risk is the price risk, and the second risk is the volume of production. Thus, energy producers have to focus on these two risks when they have to choose a coverage strategy. The price risk can be covered by the derivative assets, while the volume risk can be covered by weather derivatives.

Source: WSJ

Source: WSJ

Segment

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The main activity for the company CRZO is from the crude oil production. This represents more than 80% of its revenue each year, except in 2015 and 2016, which was a result of the collapse of the oil and gas prices. Furthermore, the natural gas production represents approximately 9% of the company revenue. This paper will focus especially on the oil and gas (prices, production) due to the weight that it represents in the revenue of Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Earnings Performance

After 6 years of net income growth, Carrizo Oil & Gas had a negative net income in 2015 and 2016. These negative net incomes were due to an increase of write-downs of its assets. A writedown is a reduction of the book value of an asset due to an overvaluation compared to the market. The writedown in 2015 was $1,224.4 million, and in 2016, it was $576.5 million. These write-downs in 2015 and 2016 affected the total cost and expenses. Furthermore, revenue decreased a little in 2015 and 2016. The company saw in 2015 a decrease of 10.5% for its revenue. According to the 10-K, the decrease of the revenue for 2015 was due to the decrease in crude oil and natural gas prices. Furthermore, the production for 2015 increased by 12% to 36,719 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) compared to 32,816 Boe/d. Thus, even if the production has increased, the revenue was low because of the dropoff for the oil and natural gas prices. The company has seen dark years compared to 2014. In 2016, the company's revenue decreased by 9.7% due to the decrease of the oil and natural gas prices. However, the net income for this year increased compared to 2015. In 2017, the company increased its revenue by 33.9% to reach $753.7 million. During this year, no write-downs were registered. Thus, the net income increased to reach $33.5 million, while the net income for the previous year was -$275.5 million. This increase during 2017 was due to the rise of the oil and the natural gas, and the production rise from 42,276 Boe/d in 2016 to 53,805 Boe/d.

Concerning the EBITDA of the company, in 2015 and 2016, CRZO saw a decrease because of the drop-off of the oil and gas prices. The EBITDA forecast for the next three years for CRZO should increase to reach approximately 1 billion in 2021. Furthermore, each year, the estimate and actual EBITDA are closely the same. The difference between estimate and actual EBITDA can be attributed to the prices of the oil and gas. Due to the importance of the oil and gas prices, this paper focuses on the oil price and indirectly to the gas price.

Sources: Bloomberg Terminal

Potential Business Growth

According to the 10-K, the business strategy for Carrizo Oil & Gas is to increase value focused on growth, thanks to the drill bit and with the acquisition of oil and gas properties, while keeping a sound financial position. The company has competitive strengths which will help its efforts to succeed in its business strategy for the future. First, it is pursuing development of high-quality resources. The company also pursues a growth strategy in crude oil due to the attractive economics. Its drilling wells plan for 2018 and its infrastructure capital expenditure plan are currently being prospective for crude oil. Moreover, thanks to its advanced technology, which can detect microseisms, the company could better define the geologic area risk and improve its drilling efforts. Because of its drilling program, the company has reduced its acreage positions in key resource plays. The company continues to focus its capital program in lower risk areas, such as the Delaware Basin and the Eagle Ford, some of highest return areas in North America. Secondly, it focuses efficiencies to decrease its costs to find, develop, and produce oil and natural gas reserves. It means that the company has to be focused on its core areas, which allows it to optimize drilling and completion techniques as well as benefit from the economies of scale. The company has allocated a larger part of its capital expenditure plan for 2018 compared to the capital expenditure plan in 2017 located in the Delaware Basin, due to the ExL acquisition while continuing its development in the Eagle Ford. Thirdly, the company is trying to limit its exposure to volatility in commodity prices by hedging a part of its forecast crude oil, natural gas, and NGL (Natural gas liquid). Thus, its long-term strategy is to manage the exposure to the commodity volatility to reach to a predictable cash flow to support its current and future capital expenditure project. Fourthly, because of its experience, the company has developed a technical advantage. The company has already drilled 1,000 horizontal wells in various resources areas. It allowed its operations team to get significant experience in resources and create highly efficient drilling and completion operations. It looks to allocate all its capital expenditure in the Eagle Ford and the Delaware Basin.

Delaware Basin:

According to the company, it began to build an acreage in the Delaware Basin in 2014 in Culberson and Reeves counties. On December 31st, 2017, CRZO held interest of 42,117 net acres in this area. For 2018, Carrizo Oil & Gas plans to get 43% of its drilling, completion, and infrastructure capital expenditure plan from the Delaware Basin.

Eagle Ford:

According to the 10-K, the Eagle Ford is the most significant operational area for the company. Its property is based in LaSalle County. In the end of 2017, CRZO held interest in approximately 127,123 gross acres (103,116 net) and after the divestiture, 79,612 net acres. The company plans for 2018, 57% of drilling, completion and infrastructure capital expenditure in the Eagle Ford area. In 2018, the company entered a purchase and sale agreement with EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) E&P company to sell a portion of its assets in this area. The agreement of this deal was $245.0 million. Thus, on December 11th, CRZO received $24.5 million and on January 31st, CRZO received $211.7 million. Furthermore, at the beginning of 2018, the company received $10.0 million.

Profitability

To compute a forecast of the revenue of Carrizo Oil & Gas, the forecast oil price has to be taken into consideration. According to the 10-K and my own calculations:

This chart from the World Bank provides the forecast for the oil price for the next three years, and we will assume that the production for the next three years will increase by 5%. I changed the production of the oil because it is the main activity of the company. The table shows that the revenue of the company is dependent on the oil price. Furthermore, the forecast for the natural gas was computed as follows: 2.85/2.66, with 2.85 for the price of the natural gas in March 1st, 2018, and 2.66 the natural gas price for December 29th, 2017.

Source: Forecast based on World bank Oil Forecast

According to the chart, the demand of the oil will increase faster than the supply, so logically, the price of the oil will increase. It is going to be beneficial for CRZO. Furthermore, I chose to compare CRZO to Matador (NYSE:MTDR) energy company to show the benefit to buy CRZO stock and not its competitors.

Source: Based on my own model

Taking into account my forecast concerning the revenue of CRZO and the forecast from Bloomberg for the others' value, the table proves that CRZO is going to grow faster than Matador Resource. According to the table, CRZO is going to create value from 2018 to 2020 (forecast from Capital IQ and my own calculation). CRZO will be more profitable from 2018 on than Matador Resources.

Source: Based on my own model

Debt

In the oil and gas industry, the financial analysis is mainly focused on the debt level. Companies in the energy sector have a high capital level and a high level of debt. High level of debt is bad for a company because it can affect the credit rating of the company. Thus, if a company has a low credit rating, it will be hard for it to finance other capital projects. Concerning Carrizo Oil & Gas, the debt of the company for 2017 amounts to $1,629 million. The debt of the company is only long-term debt (greater than or equal to 7 years). The amount of the debt for this company is particularly high because it needs money to invest, and as it stated earlier, in this report, it had invested a lot especially in the Eagle Ford area and in the Delaware Basin in 2017. Indeed, the investment in 2017 was mostly the acquisition of ExL and the acquisition of oil and gas properties in the Eagle Ford Shale from Sanchez Energy Corporation and SN Cotulla Asset, LLC. The PPE of the companies in 2017 was $2,635.8 million. To know what amount of its debt is allocated to the Capex, we will use Capex/Net Debt. The Capex in 2017 for CRZO was of $1,275.5 million. Thus, 1,275.5/1,629 = 78.30% that it means, 78.30% of their Net Debt in 2017 was allocated for the Capex. The capital expenditure in 2017 allowed the company to do the acquisition of the ExL.

Ownerships:

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

As the chart shows us, 72.51% is owned by investment advisors and 13.31% by hedge fund managers. In less than one year, the percentage owned by hedge fund managers increased by 2.44%. It means that hedge fund managers have an interest in buying the stock because they trust in this stock and in the company's growth. Furthermore, the short interest ratio (SIR) of CRZO is 2.31, which shows that investors are bullish concerning this stock.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Conclusion:

Carrizo Oil & Gas is a company in the energy sector specializing in oil and gas production. As the paper demonstrated, the company is very sensitive to the price of oil and gas. In 2015 and 2016, the revenue and the EBITDAX of the company decreased because of the drop-off of oil and gas prices. However, the forecasts of the production for the company and the forecast of oil and gas prices should increase the revenue of CRZO, and the EBITDA should increase too in a mid-term range. The stock of CRZO will increase, thanks to the rise of oil and gas prices in few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.