Fiat Chrysler: Is This Still A Buy?

Where is Fiat now and is it still a buy?

Fiat Chrysler, a value investing favorite for the past several years, has done incredibly well.

About half a year ago I wrote an article, thanks to a sweet screening tool, showing Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) as quite attractive. Holding company Exor N.V. (EXRFF) showed to be even attractive. Since that date Fiat exploded in value and Exor traded up substantially, while the S&P 500 (SPY) returned an otherwise impressive 9% itself.

FCAU Total Return Price data by YCharts

Checking back up on the valuation of Fiat Chrysler I believe it is no longer as obviously attractive. I have to say it remains ranked very high on the acquirers multiple. Granted, it still does look attractive at a low 6x EV/EBIT multiple. But Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF) and especially General Motors (GM) look more attractive. I recently commented on General Motors here.

FCAU EV to EBIT (ttm) data by YCharts

Another important consideration in addition to an EBIT ratio is financial sustainability. What if things go wrong? Fiat greatly improved the ratio between its debt and EBITDA. It is now in pretty good shape at 1.49x. However, that's not nearly as good as, again, General Motors, which comes in at 0.483x.

FCAU Financial Debt to EBITDA (ttm) data by YCharts

I'd say Fiat has the better cards in terms of future growth. It is more likely to capture market share in increasingly important emerging markets. However, are these going to make a huge difference in the next five years? I think the benefit of the firm's positioning in Brazil will really pay off.

GM Operating Margin (ttm) data by YCharts

Meanwhile, General Motors has the upper hand on the operating margin front, and my guess is that it will be sustainable for quite a while. General Motors is currently quite efficient and focused on returning money to shareholders. It has recently been returning something like 10% of its market cap to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

If you reckon shares are undervalued at these levels, the real economic return is substantially higher. I have a very hard time picking Fiat over General Motors at current valuations, although Fiat still looks like a decent place to be. If you do like Fiat best, it can be interesting to look at holding company Exor, which holds a 30%-plus economic interest and a controlling vote in Fiat.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.