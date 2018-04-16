Early Retirement Fund Income Update

Do you know what one of my favorite times of the month is? Every other Friday. That is because every other Friday I receive my paycheck from the company I work for. My full-time job provides me with 26 paychecks a year and receiving those pay checks never gets old.

But do you know what is an even better feeling? Receiving 112 paychecks a year from my dividend growth portfolio, which I refer to as my Early Retirement Fund (ERF). I currently own 28 different stocks and each stock has a quarterly dividend payment. 112 dividend payments a year averages out to about a dividend every 3 to 4 days!

I love receiving dividends frequently and watching my income and portfolio grow and that is why I will continue to purchase more stocks.

When I mention that I own 28 different holdings to someone, I am often asked if I think I own too many. And every time, I instantly answer: no.

I believe there was a time when owning 28 different stocks required a lot of work and a lot of time. I couldn’t imagine trying to acquire 28 different annual reports, newspapers, and 100s of paper dividend checks back before the digital age. But now I can access any type of financial report, earnings call transcript, news headlines, etc. in a matter of seconds. And all my dividend payments are direct deposited into my account.

Also, Seeking Alpha (SA) has made portfolio management even easier with their portfolio function which doubles as a stock “news feed”. Every time you add a stock to your portfolio on SA, any related stock article, news headline, or earnings/financial report will be posted on your SA home page. Because of this amazing system, I feel like I can manage 100s of stocks effectively because relevant information about my holdings will be presented to me quickly and easily through my Latest Portfolio Headlines “news feed”.

I am a buy-and-hold investor, so I don’t need to scour the news every day reading up about every single time someone mentioned one of my stocks. I only care about major news headlines and the earnings reports released from my companies. If my stocks are continuing to raise their dividend and show earnings growth and/or sustainability, then I will continue to hold and buy more of those stocks for the long haul.

December 2017 to March 2018 Portfolio Income



The last time I provided an Early Retirement Fund Income update was back in December. That article can be read here.

Now I will provide a table of my latest portfolio income from the 28 different companies I proudly own:

HOLDING/MONTH INCOME TYPE AMOUNT December Aircastle (AYR) Dividend 16.80 Chevron (CVX) Dividend 16.37 Cummins (CMI) Dividend 118.80 Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Dividend 24.00 Emclaire Financial (EMCF) Dividend 27.00 Gamestop (GME) Dividend 38.00 Helmerich & Payne (HP) Dividend 16.80 International Business Machines (IBM) Dividend 49.50 LyondellBassell Industries (LYB) Dividend 90.00 Meredith (MDP) Dividend 1.37 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Dividend 5.00 Old Republic (ORI) Dividend 19.00 Stage Stores (SSI) Dividend 4.85 Valero Energy (VLO) Dividend 70.00 Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Option Premium 28.82 Waste Management (WM) Dividend 1.61 December Subtotal 527.92 January Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Dividend 21.21 Domtar (UFS) Dividend 28.64 Foot Locker (FL) Option Premium 34.32 Macy’s (M) Dividend 15.10 Maiden Holdings (MHLD) Dividend 22.65 New Residential (NRZ) Dividend 50.00 ORI Special Dividend 100.00 Steelcase (SCS) Dividend 9.56 E*Trade Deposit Account Interest 0.01 January Subtotal 281.49 February FL Option Premium 35.32 Kinder Morgan (KMI) Dividend 9.22 Lazard (LAZ) Special Dividend 84.21 LAZ Special Dividend 86.79 Verizon Communications (VZ) Dividend 2.28 WDR Dividend 25.00 February Subtotal 242.82 March AYR Dividend 16.80 Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dividend 26.25 CVX Dividend 16.37 CMI Dividend 118.80 EMCF Dividend 28.00 FL Option Premium 21.32 GME Dividend 38.00 HP Dividend 16.80 IBM Dividend 49.50 LYB Dividend 100.00 MDP Dividend 1.44 ORI Dividend 19.50 SSI Dividend 4.85 VLO Dividend 80.00 WM Dividend 1.76 March Subtotal 539.39 GRAND TOTAL: 1,591.62

Source: Author Calculations

The total income I received during the last 4 months was $1,591.62 which is 10.4% higher than the income ($1441.77) I received during this same period in 2016-2017. March’s dividend total set a personal record as I surpassed $500 in dividends received in one month for the first time in my life. I was over-joyed to learn I broke the $500 level as I consider that to be a substantial amount of income that I didn’t really have to work for. Receiving $500 a month is good enough to pay my condo hazard insurance, water, electric, condo association, personal property insurance, family dental insurance, life insurance, and Amazon (AMZN) Prime monthly bills. I can’t wait to hit the milestone of bringing in $500 of dividends every month so I never have to worry about needing the money to pay these bills ever again.

The premiums I received over this time frame were due to me attempting to sell completely out of my WDR position due to a dividend cut and to purchase undervalued FL for a price far below market value.

I successfully sold out of my WDR position when my January option contract was called. My WDR sale had me realize a $259.90 capital loss on the 100 shares that I owned for almost two years. However, when you add up the $301.00 of dividends and $168.21 of option premiums I received during ownership, I come out ahead with a total return of $168.21 or 8.94% gain. These are the types of stock exits I prefer. I get a tax deduction but also came out ahead even after an unpredictable dividend cut. If you would like to learn more about how to take advantage of call options when wanting to exit a position, please read my articles on this strategy here and here.

My FL put options have not been exercised yet and I plan to initiate more put options monthly as long as FL continues to meet or beat earnings and have solid financials. I understand the risk involved in buying in the retail sector, but I believe FL is undervalued because of their strong balance sheet and financial metrics and the need for customers to try on shoes before purchasing. If readers would like me to cover FL in a separate article and find out why I believe it is a good buy, please let me know in the comment section below.

My dividend pace is slightly above last year as shown in the chart below. I have made some stock sales this year and hope that once that capital is reinvested into new positions, my 2018 dividend income will start to break away from my 2017 income and increase far above last year’s levels. I am projected to receive $3,254.40 in the next 12 months which is higher than 2017’s total but would be a disappointment as I have stated previously that I would love to break the $4000 mark in 2018.

Source: Author Calculations

During the last 4 months, a few of my holdings raised their quarterly dividend payments. I had to do nothing to earn these raises. I love the idea of money making money. The table below shows the dividend raises I received:

Holding 2017 Payment 2018 Payment Change LAZ (100 shares) $158.00* $171.00* 8.2% ABR (100 shares) $23.75 $26.25 10.5% EMCF (100 shares) $27.00 $28.00 3.7% LYB (100 shares) $90.00 $100.00 11.1% MDP (2.64 shares) $1.37 $1.44 5.0% ORI (100 shares) $19.00 $19.65 3.4% VLO (100 shares) $70.00 $80.00 14.3% WM (3.79 shares) $1.61 $1.76 9.3%

Source: Author Calculations

*LAZ has been paying a special dividend payment (return of capital) once a year, this is different from their regular quarterly payment

It is evident that all my dividend raises were greater than current US inflation rate of 2.4%. This means that if I live off my dividend income stream in the future, I won’t have to worry about inflation eating up my income. If I continue to hold dividend growers, my income will rise every year.

My Goals Moving Forward and Conclusion



The first quarter of 2018 is in the books. I am pleased with the dividend growth rates I received so far. However, I wish I had reported more dividends received during the 4-month period, but this is likely to increase as I am still reinvesting the capital I realized after selling two of my holdings; WDR and NOV. I also sold NOV when my January call option was exercised. I booked a very small total return on the 100 shares of NOV I sold this year, but as explained earlier with WDR, I will be realizing a nice capital loss which will be used a much-needed tax deduction.

I also added to my portfolio during this period as I added to my WPP position and initiated new positions in Logansport Financial (OTCPK:LOGN) and Pfizer (PFE). These 3 additions along with the hopeful exercise of my FL put option should increase my yearly dividend income by a couple hundred dollars.

My main goal is to continue to contribute new capital to my dividend growth stock portfolio. I have just about completed saving 6 months of expenses in an emergency account and now look to be more aggressive when transferring excess savings every month into this portfolio.

I am on a mission to hit the $4000 a year mark for received dividends. I have received $973.48 so far this year so I am behind schedule with 9 more months to go. I plan to get more aggressive with my contributions for the rest of the year and plan to initiate new positions as I discover more undervalued dividend growth stocks and continue to feel that owning a 30+ position portfolio is manageable because of the advancements made in this convenient information/digital age.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL POSITIONS MENTIONED EXCEPT NOV & WDR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.