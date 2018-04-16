Biotech Forum: The Week Ahead

We take a look at that and at the "stock of the week," Dynavax Technologies in the paragraphs below.

Dozens on oncology concerns will be presenting at the big American Association for Cancer Research conference this week which could impact their shares.

The biotech sector had a solid showing in the week just past and rose with the overall market.

While the major biotech firms do not start reporting quarterly numbers until later this month, they benefited from the overall solid first week of full first quarter earnings reports crossing the wires this week. M&A also picked up a tad with Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) acquiring a privately held name for just over $850 million. Takeda continued to make some noise about purchasing Shire (SHPG) which would be a much more substantive deal in the range of $50 billion.

As can be seen from the chart above, it was a good but not spectacular week for the sector. So what's ahead for upcoming week? We take a look below and get you ready for the market when it reopens on Monday.

The American Association for Cancer Research conference is in progress from this Saturday through Tuesday. Scores of oncology concerns will be making presentations, so this part of the sector could see some impacts from these disclosures in the week ahead.

Among companies presenting early to mid stage trial data from their pipelines are OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS), ArQule, Inc (ARQL), Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC). The latter is slipping in early trading after results were less than hoped. Competitor Loxo Oncology (LOXO) is getting a boost from the news.

On Tuesday, we have a couple of PDUFA dates for two small cap names. Tavalisse for chronic/persistent immune thrombocytopenia. Rigel Pharmaceuticals' (RIGL) and Crysvita (burosumab) for X-linked hypophosphatemia from Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's (RARE) will be hoping to get the green light from the governmental agency.

Two big conferences kick off next Saturday. The European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases or ECCMID commences in Madrid for four days. Among companies presenting are Achaogen (AKAO) which will provide some data around its late stage drug candidate Plazomicin. Data from SCYNEXIS (SCYX) will present around its main pipeline asset SCY-078 as well. In addition, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) will provide data on its compound Eravacycline which has an August 28th PDUFA date for treating complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Also on Saturday, the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting opens in Los Angeles for seven days. Among companies that will be presenting are GW Pharma (GWPH) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS).

And those are some of the highlights for the biotech sector in the week ahead.

Stock to Watch

Our stock to watch this week is Dynavax Technologies (DVAX), which will be presenting the latest data from its oncology compound SD-101 at he American Association for Cancer Research or AACR event on Tuesday.

The shares are up just over five percent in trading today after Merck (MRK) announced encouraging Phase 3 results from its oncology blockbuster Keytruda against advance melanoma. Tomorrow, the company will present early stage trial data combining SD-101 with Keytruda against advance melanoma. SD-101 is a TLR9 agonist. Dynavax's agonists are "specifically designed for cancer to stimulate multiple pathways of tumor killing through type 1 interferon induction and highly efficient stimulation of antigen presenting functions of plasmacytoid dendritic cells" according to the company's website.

Good results manana could boost the shares and also trigger positive analyst commentary. Analysts have been focusing on this development of this compound recently as it is. On March 8th, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its Buy rating and $27 price target on DVAX. Its analyst noted:

Following the launch of HEPLISAV-B in the U.S. and upcoming data for Phase 2 studies of SD-101, in combination with Keytruda in immuno-oncology (I-O) indications expected in 1H18, we believe significant upside opportunities remain in the near-term for the company.

On March 27, RBC Capital reissued its Outperform rating and $25 price target on the stock. RBC's analyst had this to say about the company:

We believe the totality of the SD-101 data presented last year points to a reasonable likelihood the drug is efficacious and should produce response/durability data in upcoming results reflecting this.

Good data could get these or other analysts to revisit this name and post additional positive analyst commentary. In addition, Dynavax will be presenting Phase 2 data for SD-101 against head/neck cancer at the big American Society of Clinical Oncology conference that runs from June 1st through 5th in Chicago.

Positive data from these events should initiate a Phase 3 trial that commences before the end of this year.

Given this series of potential catalysts, Dynavax merits our stock to watch "shout out" this week.

