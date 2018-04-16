A Momentum Diet - Before And After

Excessive portfolio volatility is hard to weather. It drains an investor's mental resources and causes him or her to lose faith in any strategy.

My wife is a nutrition and health coach.

She tells me that the most effective advertising technique in her industry is Before & After weight loss pictures. People just LOVE to see the transformation that others have gone through in their lives by taking on a diet or a training plan.

Here's a couple of examples to show you what I mean.

Interesting, isn't it?

Inspiring?

Well, today I'm going to share with you some BEFORE & AFTERs in the area of investing.

A Momentum Investing Diet

I will show you why you should go on a diet. A Momentum Investing diet. And I'll do so using BEFORE & AFTER charts.

Now, A Momentum Diet is special diet. You don't need to subtract anything from your existing portfolio. You just ADD a few momentum holdings, and you're good to go.

A quick reminder - Momentum is an investing strategy which selects for investment the stocks whose price appreciated the most during a period (usually the recent year, ignoring the most recent month). Momentum is considered a primary stock factor (aka anomaly, or smart-beta factor) affecting stock returns. Academic research and practitioners' experience show that Momentum has been outperforming the stock indices all over the world since 1927. If you're interested, I've written about Momentum here.

The easiest way to add momentum is to buy a Momentum Active ETF. But then, you don't know what you're buying. A Momentum ETF is a black box. Does this ETF hold only pure high-conviction momentum holdings, or is it merely skewed towards Momentum? And by how much? Does it contain stocks with time-series momentum? Cross-Sectional momentum? Idiosyncratic momentum? Go figure. Good Luck.

Settling on a momentum ETF is…OK. Kinda like drinking Herbalife smoothies for weight loss. It can work to some extent, but then, is it a sustainable way to keep your weight down for the long term?

The best way to add momentum, in my opinion, is by using the Quantitative Momentum Screener on my site. By building your own Momentum portfolio, you know exactly what you own, and exactly how each momentum stock was selected. I'm very open in describing inner workings of the model.

Too long/didn't read. My point is that adding Momentum stocks to any Value Investing portfolio results in increasing average annual returns and reducing the overall portfolio's volatility and drawdowns. That is because Momentum and Value both have a positive and high return expectation, coupled with a low correlation between them.

And that's exactly the reason why all value investors need Momentum.

A low correlation between two assets means that on occasion when one asset appreciates, the other depreciates, and vice-versa. If both assets have positive expected returns, i.e., they both tend to appreciate over time, combining the two assets into a single portfolio will result in a smoother upward journey. In our case, a Value portfolio and a Momentum portfolio are two such assets.

There's an old Wall Street saying that "diversification is the only free lunch in investing." Well, that's true IF AND ONLY IF the assets you're diversifying with are not fully correlated, i.e., their mathematical correlation is less than 1. Such is the case for Value and Momentum. Diversifying a Value portfolio by adding several Momentum picks increases risk-adjusted returns.

Every Portfolio Can Benefit From Adding Momentum

Our first BEFORE figure is a Magic Formula portfolio performance chart that we re-created using the Portfolio123.com platform. The portfolio contains 25 stocks selected out of the Russell 3000 index, based on Greenblatt's Magic Formula ranking system which he described in his Little Book That Beats the Market. We perform yearly rebalance, replacing the stocks whose rank dropped below the upper 40th percentile.

BEFORE:

No surprises - The Magic Formula beats the market, with an average annual return of 12.9% vs. 5.13% for the S&P 500 for a period of 18 years between mid-1999 and mid-2017. It does so with a standard deviation of 23.81%, a measure of volatility which is significantly higher than the S&P 500's 14.62%.

The high volatility figure for the Magic Formula portfolio means that investing in the Magic Formula is a roller coaster of sharp up and downs. It can quickly drain an investor's mental resources and cause him or her to lose faith in the strategy.

We will now add a Momentum Portfolio of 20 stocks to the mix. The 20 Momentum stocks are selected using our Quantitative Momentum Screener and restricted to a market cap of $200M or higher. The Momentum portfolio is rebalanced every six months.

The Momentum portfolio performance:

As shown in the chart above, the Momentum portfolio's performance is superb, with an annual average return of 32.35% vs. 5.21% for the S&P 500 during the same period. Sharpe is very high, at 1.35.

Yet it comes with excessive volatility nonetheless - a standard deviation of 21.24% vs. 14.64% for the S&P 500 on average during the entire period. The Momentum portfolio was very volatile also during the last three years. Its standard deviation at 18.41% was almost twice that on the S&P 500 at 10.5%.

Now, let's combine the two. In the combined portfolio, the Magic Formula's portion comprises of 60% of the total portfolio, and the Momentum portfolio comprises of the remaining 40%. Upon each bi-yearly rebalance, we return to the 60/40 partitioning.

AFTER - The combined portfolio:

Wow. Isn't that amazing?

The annual average returns of the combined portfolio hadn't suffered. On the contrary, it rose to 20% vs. 12.9% of the original Magic Formula portfolio we had used.

But the real story is the volatility. The combined portfolio's standard deviation (the "Model" column in the table above) is now only 20.04%, down from 23.81% (the "MAGI" column) for the original Magic Formula portfolio. Max drawdown is also reduced at -50.44% vs. -54.80%.

Clearly, a Magic Formula investor is better off adding a Momentum portion to his or her investing portfolio.

Let's check now a few additional examples.

The following is a Value Investing portfolio that was built using the Ben Graham's Strategy for the Defensive Investor. It includes 15 stocks selected out of the S&P 500.

BEFORE:

Nice strategy, indeed. I wrote all about it in my series The Simplest Way To Beat The Market (Part I, Part II, Part III). The annual average return is 11.64% vs. the S&P 500's 5.13%. The standard deviation since inception is only 11.64%, much lower than the S&P 500's 14.62%, which is excellent. Even the max drawdown is much smaller than the markets at -31.92% vs. the S&P 500's max drawdown of -55.19%.

With such a low volatility figure to start with, could Momentum make any difference and reduce the volatility further? Or will it merely boost returns? Is adding Momentum a good idea?

AFTER - now with a Momentum portfolio of 20 stocks, a market cap of $2,000 market or higher:

And the answer is...

...YES. Adding Momentum was a great idea here as well. True, the standard deviation did not improve (lower is better) and stayed about the same at 11.80% vs. 11.64% for the Value portfolio alone. Max drawdown was even impaired a bit and was a bit higher than before adding Momentum.

BUT the average annual returns have grown from 11.48% before adding Momentum to 15.79% for the combined portfolio, more than 400 basis points per annum.

Thus, even an investor in an ultra-low-volatility strategy such as the Ben Graham's Defensive Investor strategy is better off adding a momentum portion to his portfolio.

Let's examine one last example. This time, we'd start with a Quantitative Value portfolio that was built using our Quantitative Value screener.

BEFORE - A Quantitative Value of 30 stocks with a market cap of $200M or higher:

As expected, AMAZING performance.

24.44% per year on average vs. the S&P 500's 5.13%. Volatility is higher than the markets at 16.42%. Max drawdown in this case is lower than the markets at -43.42% vs. -55.19% for the S&P 500.

AFTER - and now with Quantitative Momentum portfolio of 20 stocks with a market cap of $200M or higher, rebalanced every six months:

You would have guessed. The standard deviation was slightly reduced, from 16.42% before to 16.29% after. Max drawdown came down from -43.42% to -42.07%. Annualized returns appreciated to 27.92%.

Momentum is a wonderful addition in this case as well.

Conclusion

Everybody needs some Momentum.

It helps the low-volatility portfolio boost its returns and helps the high-volatility portfolio become less volatile (without compromising returns).

Reducing volatility is important. Don't dismiss it as being semantic. The lower the volatility, the easier it gets to hold on to the portfolio through tough periods, and not unthoughtfully dump stocks when you should hold on to them (and even buy more).

Stay Calm and go on a Momentum Diet. Check out the Quantitative Momentum Strategy now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.