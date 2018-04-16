Syria Strengthens The Wall Of Worry

Investors certainly had a lot to digest over the weekend. Aside from the latest quarterly earnings season which kicked off on Friday, the conflict involving Syria, Russia, the U.S. and its allies reached fever pitch as air strikes were carried out against three targets in Syria in retaliation for the apparent use of chemical weapons. This will almost certainly add another layer to the growing “wall of worry” which the 9-year-old bull market needs in order to remain healthy.

The question we’ll take up in today’s report is, “How soon will these worries lend support to the major averages and end the broad market’s funk which began in February?” The answer will be provided by the market itself, but as I’ll argue here the outcome should be positive despite continued choppy condition in the immediate term.

While the major averages finished higher for the week ended Apr. 13, there were lingering signs of weakness as investor uncertainty prevailed despite some positive earnings results in the financial sector. The leading indices were modestly higher in early trading Friday following in early trading better-than-expected first quarter earnings results from JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citigroup (C). After an initial rally, though, the financial sector gave back its gains and brought the rest of the market down with it due to investors concerns with the looming threat of a U.S. strike against Syria. Nonetheless, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the NASDAQ Composite posted nice weekly gains.

Despite the positive showing for the major averages last week, however, incremental demand for NYSE stocks in general remains tepid. Friday’s session barely moved the needle in terms of showing us that demand for equities has returned to a normal, healthy level as the NYSE new highs-new lows differential was -7 for the day as 43 stocks made new 52-week highs and 50 made new lows. It’s a continued concern that there have been more than 40 new lows on most days, although the number of new lows – as well as the high-low differential – isn’t as bad as it was last week and seems to be slowly improving. Nonetheless, the market clearly isn’t yet firing on all cylinders and it would be premature to assume that the selling pressure has completely lifted. Moreover, the new high/new low ratio for NYSE stocks hasn’t yet returned to a normal level. Ideally it should be at least 3:1 to let us know that healthy demand for equities has returned and that the bulls are fully in charge of the dominant short-term market trend.

On a more positive note, however, the internal structure for NASDAQ stocks is looking much better as the tech sector has shown a positive high-low differential along with fewer than 40 new lows (bullish) for the last four trading sessions. If this significant internal improvement in the tech sector continues for a few more days we should soon have another entry point for the leading tech stocks. It would certainly be ideal from a technical standpoint to see tech sector leadership for the next broad market rally phase. Historically, the strongest rallies have always been when the NASDAQ is showing relative strength after confirming a bottom following a major low.

Friday’s trading session also witnessed a relatively rare occurrence when the major averages were lower while the Volatility Index (VIX) was also decisively lower. The VIX employs bullish and bearish option bets on the S&P 500 to reflect expected volatility over the coming 30 days. Normally the VIX moves inversely to the major averages, but Friday’s VIX decline of nearly 6%, as well as the 7% decline in the S&P 100 Volatility Index (VXO), was unusual in that it wasn’t reflective of the uncertainty surrounding the developing situation in Syria.

Source: BigCharts

MarketWatch’s Mark Decambre highlighted this phenomenon in his April 13 article, noting that this was the lowest close for the widely followed fear gauge since Mar. 16.

Could it be that the market has already discounted the outcome of the Syria conflict and is looking ahead to better things as the stock market’s wall of worry strengthens? This is certainly one possible way of looking at the situation although until NYSE internal momentum improves (as we’ll discuss here) it would be premature to jump to any conclusions.

Speaking of the wall of worry, the latest investor sentiment readings from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) revealed a 6% drop in bullish sentiment last week from the previous one, as well as a 6% increase in bearish sentiment. The percentage of bulls was 26% for Apr. 11 compared with 43% bears. This marked the lowest bullish percentage of the year to date as well as the highest bearish percentage (below) in over a year. This is an encouraging sign from the standpoint of contrarian investment theory, which states that when investors are increasingly bearish the market tends to be at or near an important low. Conversely, too much bullish sentiment – especially over an extended period – tends to precede market tops.

Source: AAII

In the above graph you can see how much bearish sentiment toward the stock market has increased in the last few months. This is a very significant component in repairing the stock market’s wall of worry and suggests that a market bottom is close to being confirmed.

As we looked at in Friday’s commentary, the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the cumulative 52-week new highs and lows on the NYSE is trying to bottom. It hasn’t reversed its multi-week downward trend yet, but its downside momentum has all but reversed and the indicator was actually higher on Thursday and Friday. A rising 4-week new high-low indicator would be the first major sign that the internal momentum for the stock market has improved enough to justify a sustained rally. Once this signal has been given I’ll be taking a look in this commentary at some promising stocks and ETFs which could benefit from a rising market tide.

Source: WSJ

For now it’s important to remain defensive until the rate of change in the highs-lows improve and, more importantly, the number of NYSE stocks making new 52-week lows is below 40 for several days. This will let us know that the market’s internal condition has sufficiently improved to justify a bullish short-term bias. Until then a heavy cash position should be maintained.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.