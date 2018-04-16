Full House Resorts: An Undercovered Gem - Maintain Buy Rating

FLL data by YCharts

BUY - Long-Term

Price Target

$3.75

Company Description

Equity Research

Full House Resorts (NYSEMKT:FLL) owns, develops, and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Indiana; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Mississippi; and Stockman's Casino in Nevada. The Company also operates the Grand Lodge Casino at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Nevada under a lease agreement with the Hyatt organization.

Full House Resorts

The company announced subdued fourth quarter results with revenues decreasing 1.0% to $37.8 million due to adverse weather impact. We remain optimistic on FLL's long-term growth prospects amid upcoming expansion at Cripple Creek and property improvements in core regions. We maintain our BUY - Long-Term rating and our target price of $3.75 per share.

52-Week Range Shares Outstanding $2.10 - $4.10 22.9 million Total Debt Debt/Equity $94.5 mil 134.6% Insider/Institutional 12.9% / 39.4% ROE (LTM) (9.0%) Public Float 20.2 million Book Value/Share $2.2 Market Capitalization $70.2 million Daily Volume (3 mo. Avg.) 55,608

FYE DEC FY 2017A FY 2018E FY 2019E EPS ($) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 March ($0.03)A $0.02E $0.02E $0.03E $0.03E Q2 June ($0.07)A $0.01E $0.01E $0.01E $0.01E Q3 Sept. $0.03A $0.09E $0.09E $0.09E $0.09E Q4 Dec. ($0.16)A ($0.03)E $(0.02)E ($0.02)E $(0.01)E Year* ($0.22)A $0.10E $0.10E $0.11E $0.12E P/E Ratio NM 32.0x 27.3x FYE DEC FY 2017A FY 2018E FY 2019E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 March $39.6A $43.7E $43.7E $48.5E $48.5E Q2 June $40.1A $44.6E $44.6E $49.7E $49.7E Q3 Sept. $43.7A $47.7E $47.7E $52.2E $52.2E Q4 Dec. $37.8A $40.3E $43.0E $43.3E $45.8E Year* $161.2A $176.5E $179.1E $193.8E $196.3E Change 10.5% 9.5% 9.8%

* Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

* All numbers are non-GAAP.

Q4:17 and FY17 Highlights

Q4:17 revenues were $37.8 million, down 1.0% from Q4:16, on account of adverse weather conditions. For full year 2017, revenues were up 10.5% YOY to $161.2 million. Midwest and the South were impacted by snowstorms and prolonged icy weather conditions, including on New Year's Eve, while the Gulf Coast, including Silver Slipper, was hit by Hurricane Nate which resulted in the temporary shutdown of casinos on a key weekend. The management noted that it is progressing well on the expansion at Bronco Billy's, and the ferry service at Rising Star is expected to commence beginning summer 2018. Adjusted EBITDA in Q4:17 was $1.8 million vs. $3.6 million in Q4:16, a decrease of 49% YOY. The management does not provide any guidance, though company's CEO, Mr. Daniel Lee sounded optimistic about the growth in 2018. We marginally adjust our estimates based on the management commentary. We maintain our BUY-Long-Term rating and our target price of $3.75, with an implied capital appreciation potential of 22%.

Primary Risks

Delay in executing the planned expansion or improvement projects at its properties remains a concern

Reduction in consumer discretionary spending due to economic downturn could negatively impact earnings.

Quarterly And Yearly Summary - Q4:17 and FY17

Revenues down 1% vs. prior year on account of weather-related issues. Total net revenues were down 1% to $37.8 vs. $38.2 million in the prior year quarter, and down sequentially vs. $43.7 million in the preceding (September) quarter. We had forecast $40.4 million. The decrease was largely attributable to adverse weather throughout much of the quarter, including on several key weekends. Midwest and the South were impacted by snowstorms and prolonged icy weather conditions, including on New Year's Eve. Meanwhile, the Gulf Coast, including Silver Slipper, was hit by Hurricane Nate which resulted in the temporary shutdown of casinos on a key weekend. Grand Lodge Casino in Lake Tahoe suffered from a lack of snow at local ski areas for the winter. The management noted that during periods with normal weather, business levels remained solid. For full year 2017, revenues were up 10.5% YOY to $161.3 million. The increase was primarily on account of revenue increases in every operating segment, as well as a full year of ownership of Bronco Billy's, which was acquired in May 2016.

Silver Slipper impacted by Hurricane in Q4, though full year saw solid growth. Net revenues at Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel declined 1.6% in Q4:17 to $14.5 million vs. $14.8 million in the prior-year quarter. In October 2017, Silver Slipper was required to temporarily close due to the passage of Hurricane Nate. The shutdown occurred on a key event weekend, which impacted the revenues. Additionally, extreme and unusually cold weather for southern Mississippi, including icy road conditions and snow, adversely impacted visitation during Q4:17. For full year 2017, Silver Slipper reported revenues of $64 million, up 8.4% YOY.

Ferry service at Rising Star to commence by summer 2018. FLL expects to receive the final permit from the Army Corps of Engineers in mid-March and plans to immediately begin construction on the roads and ramps. The ferry boat service is expected to commence prior to the peak summer season. The Company is also looking forward to a full season of its new RV Park in 2018, as well as other improvements that it is currently planning to the casino and its entry pavilion. We expect these initiatives to support revenues in 2018.

Bronco Billy's delivered solid growth; expansion plans on track. Net revenues for Q4:17 improved 5.0% to $6.1 million vs. $5.8 million in the prior year period. For full year 2017, net revenues were $26.2 million vs. $16.2 million in 2016. The management noted that it is progressing well on the expansion at Bronco Billy's which includes a new four-star hotel, parking garage, spa, meeting space, and dining restaurant. FLL is seeking approval from City Council in April 2018 for the Bronco Billy's expansion project and intends to commence construction in the second quarter of 2018. The first phase of this project is construction of a parking garage directly behind Bronco Billy's, which is expected to be completed by year-end, while the full-expansion is anticipated by mid-2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 million for the quarter. FLL reported total adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million vs. $3.6 million in the prior year quarter. For full year, adjusted EBITDA was marginally up to $16.5 million vs. $16.2 million in 2016.

Liquidity and Capital: During the quarter, FLL completed refinancing of $100 million of Its first and second lien debt, thereby reducing interest expense and debt service by $2.3 million per year. As of December 31, 2017, FLL had cash of ~$19.9 million and debt of ~96.1 million.

Outlook

Management does not provide any annual revenue and EPS guidance. The company aims to aggressively pursue profitable growth through investing in attractive projects (entertainment, F&B, hotel, etc.) within existing properties, including casino remodels, focused gaming expansion and non-gaming amenities. It seeks to use a mix of internal cash flow and outside capital (debt/equity) to fund the projects.

The management noted a number of initiatives which should drive revenues going forward, including 1) the recently completed improvement projects at Silver Slipper, Bronco Billy's as well as Rising Star; 2) new four-star hotel at Bronco Billy's; 3) Ferry boat operations at Rising Star and 4) investment in sales and marketing.

Over the past year, FLL has invested heavily in improving existing properties by adding gaming as well as non-gaming amenities. Silver Slipper benefited from the addition of several new amenities, including a new oyster bar on the casino floor (opened in June 2017) and a new pool and beach club along the white sand beach fronting the property (opened in August 2017). Net revenues at Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel rose 8.4% for full year 2017. In July 2017, FLL transformed an underperforming bar into a new pizza, beer, and coffee concept named the Crippled Cow. The Company also plans to build a significant expansion at Bronco Billy's, including a new luxury hotel tower, spa, parking garage, convention and entertainment center, and high-end restaurant. This expansion will integrate seamlessly with the existing casino. In August 2017, the Company opened a new 56-space RV park convenient to the casino. Additionally, the Company is awaiting approval of its ferry boat plans, which is expected to commence operations by summer of 2018.

The new projects which include RV Park at Rising Star, the Oyster Bar at Silver Slipper, a pool complex and beach club at Silver Slipper, and the Crippled Cow pizza emporium at Bronco Billy's have already started contributing to growth as evident from FY17 results. FLL plans to continue to pursue expansion which should result in higher revenues as well higher property adjusted EBITDA.

Earnings Estimates

FLL continues to investment in improving gaming as well as non-gaming amenities at its existing properties. The expected capital expenditure particularly the upcoming four-star hotel and other amenities at Bronco Billy's Casino property positions FLL for future growth. We expect growth across its four properties driven by recent opening on new amenities at several properties as well steady outlook for consumer spending on commercial casinos. Our forecast assumes majority of contribution to come from Silver Slipper Casino property till 2020. Post that, the company anticipates the Bronco Billy's expansion to be complete, and we believe the mix could shift towards it.

Since the new amenities are expected to upscale the look and enhance margins, we forecast 280 basis points EBITDA margin expansion during 2017-2020 period. In 2017, FLL adjusted EBITDA margins (after adjusting for corporate costs) stood at 10.2%. We are forecasting an improvement in margins to ~13.0% by 2020. The 2020 EBITDA margin estimate of 13.0% is below many of FLL's industry peers, and we believe this is achievable.

For 2018, 2019, and 2020, we forecast revenue growth of 9.5%, 9.8%, and 10.2% resulting in $176.5 million, $193.8 million, and $213.6 million of revenue, respectively. FLL continues to invest in attractive projects (entertainment, F&B, hotel, etc.) within existing properties, including casino remodels, focused gaming expansion and non-gaming amenities. As a result, we expect adjusted EBITDA margin to increase going forward. Adjusted EBITDA margin for 2018, 2019, and 2020 is expected at 12.4%, 12.8%, and 13.0% respectively.

Valuation and Recommendation

We value FLL using a blended approach of a 50/50 weighted DCF and peer group multiple (P/S, P/E, and EV/EBITDA) methodology. We are valuing FLL using a 40% discount to the industry average peer group multiples (P/S, P/E, and EV/EBITDA). Since FLL is a multi-year growth story based on the aggressive expansion plans, we are applying these discounted multiples to our forecast 2020 results, and then discount that target back three years at our computed cost of capital. We weight this discounted multiple target to equal 50% of our price target. The multiple based target price is $5.81, which discounts back to the present to $4.52.

We weight the other 50% of our target using our Discounted Cash Flow target. Our DCF model uses our forecasted free cash flow to the firm over the next three years, and then grows EBIT at a 6% rate over years 4-8. We apply a weighted average cost of capital of 8.73%. Thus, our DCF produces a value of $2.90.

The combination of $4.52 at 50% and $2.90 at 50% results in a weighted average price target of $3.71, which we round up to $3.75.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FLL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.