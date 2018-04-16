Turning Points Launch Letter

I focus just as much on when to sell as when to buy.

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for Turning Points, a new Marketplace service by Hale Stewart).

Today, I'm announcing my Marketplace newsletter, named Turning Points, which is the culmination of my 25 years of experience as a fixed income broker and economic analyst. Let me explain my investment philosophy.

I view the investment environment as an ever-changing ecosystem during which investments rotate between "out of favor" and "in favor." When investments are "out of favor," their charts are technically weak, prices are printing in the lower half of their 52-week range, dividend yields are higher, PE ratios are somewhat lower, and the stock or its sector's relative strength is weaker. This is when we want to buy. Reverse what I just said and you've defined "in favor." This is when you want to sell.

There are two general "out of favor" to "in favor" cycles. The first generally tracks the market as it moves from trough (the absolute low point of the longer bull market cycle) to peak (the absolute high point of the bull market). Historically, certain stock market sectors have the most profit potential in the earliest part of the bull market, while others have more potential mid-way through the cycle. Others become attractive near the market top.

The second cycle lasts between 6 and 18 months. This one is the exact same as the previous cycle (stocks moving from out of favor to in favor), only shorter. We look for out-of-favor sectors, then identify stocks in those sectors to buy them when they're cheap. When they get pricey or near chart tops, we sell them.

Let me stop right here to make a key point: we sell stocks because the quickest way to lose money is to fall in love with an issue. And we've all done it - myself included. You buy a stock that rallies. The higher it gets, the more in love you fall. When you start to see sell signals, you ignore them. Then the stock moves lower, during which time you convince yourself it will rally again. The lower it goes, the more you think a rally is "just around the corner." Then, the stock hits the price where you bought it. Congratulations: you've just lost money by not selling.

By selling stocks, we also avoid one of the biggest of all investing problems: legacy stocks - stocks that someone bought 30 years ago where capital gains are so large you can't sell them. Yes, it can be a "good problem to have." But there's nothing worse than 5% of a portfolio that has an anchor tied to it called "it's too expensive to sell this issue."

But - there's never going to be a trade if I sell my stocks! Wrong: there's always a trade on the horizon. I learned this lesson from an old fixed income client. One day, when I was really working on closing a deal with him, he said, "there's always a trade tomorrow." And, there always is. You may have to wait for it, but it will happen.

And that brings us to the title, Turning Points. I continually monitor economic and technical data to determine inflection points - times when there's a signal that it's time to buy or sell. This is what I call a "turning point." They actually happen pretty regularly - you just have to know what data to monitor and what signals to look for.

Every two weeks, I'll cover three topics for Turning Points members:

Economic data: There is no way to invest in the stock market without keeping a close eye on fundamental economic data. It is simply not possible. So, every newsletter begins with an analysis of recent economic releases and a look at fundamental economic data. I analyze this information with an eye towards identifying out-of-place numbers. For example, suppose the BLS releases a subpar employment report. I'll dig into the details to see if this is a one-off event or potentially the beginning of a weaker trend. Technical analysis: I'm not a big fan of charts with thousands of indicators and lines drawn all over them. Instead, I'd try to identify the general overall trend in areas of potential support and resistance. I look at multiple indexes as represented by ETFs (the SPYs, QQQs, IWMs) and sectors (like the XLEs, XLPs, and XLYs) in multiple time frames (one week, one month, the year, and weekly charts) using multiple chart types (P&F charts, equi-volume charts, simple line charts, charts with only EMAs) in an attempt to discern the trends that are occurring in the market. Individual recommendations: the fundamental and technical analysis informs stock selection. Only after knowing where you are in the economic cycle and what sectors are out of favor can we look for individual issues to purchase. I prefer beaten-down stocks in out-of-favor sectors that almost always have an income component. I'd typically prefer companies with solid fundamentals and a history of dividend increases. In-person webinars: I'll host exclusive, face-to-face webinars for Turning Points members, where you can ask me questions, use me as a sounding board for investing ideas, and hear my thoughts on the markets in real-time.

My unique combination of different analytical disciplines is what separates Turning Points from most other Marketplace offerings. While there are a number of very talented authors and analysts in Marketplace, Turning Points is the only one to combine macroeconomic, technical, and fundamental data into actionable investment ideas. I believe you will find the results very informative and helpful.

In these volatile markets, you need someone who can help guide you to make smarter, less emotional investing decisions. I can do that for you. If you're an investor who can benefit from a multi-disciplinary combination of macro, technical and fundamental analysis from a seasoned market watcher - and really, who can't? - become a Turning Points member today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.