San Miguel Continuing To Fire On All Cylinders

San Miguel (OTCPK:SMGBY) produced full year results which were very well received by the market. Growth across all its sectors looks set to continue in 2018. It remains a good play on the growing Philippines economy as a whole. In addition there is the possibility of new developments which would cause its stock price to rise faster than the current organic growth and good valuation would imply.

2018 Full Year Results

Back in November last year my article recommended San Miguel again following its Q3 results. The full year results released last month continued the good news story and they can be read here.

Some of the pertinent points can be summarised as follows:

* Sales Growth + 20.53%

* Gross Income Growth + 23%

* Pre-Tax Income Growth + 25%

* Net Income Growth +211% (mainly because of some tax credits)

* EPS Growth + 143%

San Miguel is the Philippines' largest company in terms of sales. It is also the largest publicly listed food, beverage and packaging company in South-East Asia.

Improvement was seen across its units in net income terms:

* Brewery Business + 17%.

* Liquor Unit + 67%

* Food & Beverage + 16%

* Packaging + 17%

* Petro Corp oil refining + 30%

* Power Segment flat.

The company does not give firm forward projections. However its President Ramon Ang recently predicted that in 2018 consolidated revenues would rise 14% and income from operations 18%.

The Coming Year

San Miguel will be continuing their expansionary growth. This is in tune with the growth of the nation's economy. GDP grew 6.9% in 2016 and 6.7% in 2017. The Asian Development Bank forecasts growth of 6.8% this year. The Government forecasts between 7% and 8%. The World Bank forecasts 6.7% in 2018, 6.7% in 2019 and 6.5% in 2020.

The company has earmarked US$13.6 billion in capital expenditure up to the year 2022. This is the official figure given to the Philippines Stock Exchange. Financing should not be a problem.

They recently announced they would be purchasing Masinloc Power for US$1.9 billion. This will expand the company's power portfolio, particularly in clean coal. Subsidiary SMC Global power already had 17% of the national grid before the deal was approved. The power division has in fact been showing little net profit growth due to the competitive environment in the country.

The capital expenditure figure of US$13.6 billion would be greatly increased if they are successful in their bidding to build a new airport, at Bulacan, to service the capital, Manila. Exact figures are of course not available as this is a tender operation with the Government. However it is estimated that the tender value would be approximately US$13.6 billion, the same as the current capex projection figure.

This would involve a 1,168 hectare airport and a 2,500 hectare city complex. Crucially San Miguel's proposal recently received approval from the National Economic & Development Authority Investment Coordination Council. It will of course be a fiercely bid process.

Ramon Ang is known to be on close terms with the country's leader, President Duterte. It must be considered that San Miguel's chances are quite good. Any positive announcement would no doubt be a real fillip to the company's stock price, There may however be a long way to go in the process.

San Miguel has been vigorously pursuing infrastructure projects in the past few years. This is in line with the Government's drive to improve the country's infrastructure. The Government is targeting 5.4% of GDP to go on infrastructure spending in the next few years. The average over the past 20 years has been 2.5%. Between 2017 and 2022 the Government says it will allocate pesos 8 billion (US$153 billion) on infrastructure.

San Miguel has focused on toll roads and regional airports in particular. Successes so far should become long-term profit generators not well represented in the results as yet.

It is in the bidding for many more. They are especially involved in transport infrastructure. There are bids out for a railway between Subic Bay and Clark Airport, and for a total of ten bridges over the Pasig River in Manila. The company is one of five bidders approved for the construction of five regional airports under a Build Operate Transfer contract which would run for 35 years.

San Miguel has been having little trouble raising funds through bond offerings. Its latest one for Pesos 30 billion (US$576 million) is part of a Pesos 60 billion (US$1.15 billion) offering in total. It was given a triple AAA rating by local ratings agency PhilRatings.

The company will be raising a further approximate US$3.6 billion this year with a share issuance of its San Miguel Pure Foods Co. This will be the largest such deal in the country's history. It would represent about 30% of the company's food and beverage interests. The consolidation of these has been well received by the market and there seems little doubt the flotation will be a success.

Further investment is planned for Petro Corp this year. Refining volumes should increase substantially. This will have a meaningful positive impact on profits and be another driver for profit growth this year.

Valuation & Stock Price

Valuations remain healthy, as per figures from Charles Schwab (subscription required).

Compared to the S & P Global BMI Industrials:

* Price/Earnings = 20.00 (S & P = 18.64).

* Price/Sales = 0.43 ( S & P = 1.16).

* Price/Tangible Book = 3.18 (S & P = 2.63).

* Price/Cash Flow = 5.57 (S & P = 12.00)

The dividend yield is only 1.27% and is unlikely to increase much as the company uses its free cash flow for growth.

According to figures from the Philippines Stock Exchange the average PE ratio of stocks in February was 21.14. So San Miguel is much in line with the exchange in general. The recent history of average PE ratios is illustrated below:

As for the stock price, I last recommended this as a buy in November last year. The 6 month chart below tells the story:





I have been recommending this stock for a couple of years now and it has continuously rewarded stockholders. The 5 year stock chart is shown below:

The last two years have seen over a doubling in stock value. This is due to the successful re-organization of the company as well as the improved macro situation of the country's economy. The stock price is still below where it was at the beginning of 2013. The company is however in a much better position than then. It should reach and surpass those levels within the next two years.

Conclusion.

There are possible negatives for U.S. investors. These might include:

* Currency risk.

* A general hit to Emerging Markets sentiment.

* Possible political instability in the Philippines.

* The stock is quite volatile and trading is quite thin on the Philippines Stock Exchange.

* Ramon Ang owns about 20% of the stock and is not a young man. There is no apparent successor.

The Philippines economy is one of the most vibrant in the Asia Pacific region. San Miguel is a good reflection of the country's economy. The company is actually growing faster than the country's economy and has been doing so for a number of years. It is performing well across its divisions. It is well-diversified both domestically and internationally, as I detailed here.

Ramon Ang has proved to be far-sighted and has good political connections. These are not unimportant in the Philippines. Mega-projects such as Bulacan Airport could provide a major boost to the stock price if San Miguel is successful. The outlook is anyway positive even without that happening. San Miguel is a growth company in a growth economy.

