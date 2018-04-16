128 Monthly Pay Small/Mid/Large Cap Equities Show 3.6%-17.52% Yields; 62 Funds Yield 6.15%-19.5%

Analyst annual targets revealed that investing $5k in the lowest priced five of ten top yield MoPay US/CDN equities produced 19.36% more gain than $5k put in all ten. Low price little stocks retained their lead into April.

Items: 1. Top MoPay stock gains; 2. Overall best MoPay gainers; 3. Funds vs. Equities; 4. Fund risks/rewards. All per prices as of 4/12/18.

U.S. and Canadian MoPays are combined for this Small-Mid-Large Cap write-up, as are CEICs/ETFs/ETNs so combined. Some equities have listings in both exchanges.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Peg Top Ten MoPay SML Stocks to Net 14.3% to 40.5% Gains To April 2019

Three of the ten top-yield MoPay stocks (shaded in the chart above) were also among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus, the yield strategy for this MoPay group, as graded by analyst estimates for April, proved 30% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one-year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 12, 2019, were:

Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF) [AD.TO] was forecast to net $405.48 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from eight analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

American Hotel Income (OTC:AHOTF) [HOT.UN.TO] netted $328.23 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% less than the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO] netted $288.25, based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from ten analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Cominar REIT (OTCPK:CMLEF) [CUF.UN.TO] netted $276.24 based on a median target estimate from seven analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) [RNW.TO] netted $272.38, based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from ten analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Enbridge Income Fund (OTC:EBGUF) [ENF.TO] netted $259.38 based on target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) netted $253.89 based on a target estimate from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Slate Office REIT [SOT.UN.TO] was predicted to net $176.08 based on median target price estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. No Beta number was available for SOT.UN.TO.

Dividend Growth Split (OTCPK:DDWWF) [DGS.TO] netted $155.18 based on only dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% more than the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) netted $142.98, based on dividend only, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 25.2% on $1k invested in each of these ten MoPay dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

April's MoPay SML Dividend Dog Data

Three monthly dividend buy and hold lists produced numerous actionable conclusions and several more un-numbered issues. To draw these conclusions and issues, April 12 closing prices and estimated annual dividends were referenced. Monthly pay (MoPay) equity (1) yield and (2) upside potential lists were compared and contrasted against (3) a high yield (and higher risk) MoPay CEICs/ETFs/ETNs list.

Monthly Pay Dividend Qualities

Quarterly, Semi-Annual, and Annual dividend investors anxiously await announcements from a firm, fund, or brokerage to learn if their next dividend will be higher, lower, or paid at all. Monthly pay stocks, funds, trusts, and partnerships inform the holder every four and one third weeks by check and/or statement. If the entity reduces or suspends a payment, the holder can sell out of the investment immediately to cut future losses.

List One US And Canadian Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Yield

Top ten of these US and Canadian exchange listed monthly pay small-mid-large cap dividend equities showing the best yields into April represented just three of the eleven Morningstar market sectors, with representative firms split 4 to 2 to 4 to 1 between the financial services, consumer cyclical, and real estate sectors.

Top MoPay stock for April was the first of four financial sector stocks, Dividend Growth Split [DGS.TO][1]. Three trailing financials placed fourth, eighth, and tenth: ; Financial 15 Split (OTC:FNNCF) [FTN.TO[ [4]; Dividend 15 Split Corp. (OTC:DVSPF) [DFN.TO] [8]; Canoe EIT Income Fund [EIT.UN.TO] [10].

Two consumer cyclical stocks for one company placed second, and third, Corus Entertainment (CJREF) [2] and [CJR.B.TO] [3].

Tops of four real estate representatives placed fifth, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [5], a regular in the MoPay kennel. The remaining two real estate sector stocks filled slots six, seven, and nine: Global Net Lease (GNL) [6]; AGNC Investment (AGNC) [7]; Whitestone (WSR) [9], to complete the April SML MoPay top ten by yield.

List Two: Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks by Price Upside

Results from YCharts for MoPay dividend stocks as of market closing price April 12 were compared with analyst median target Charts. Ten top stocks displayed 5.63% to 32.81% price upsides for the coming year based on analyst one-year targets.

One stock of ten (tinted) on this price upside list were also members of the top ten list by yield. That one made this upside list in the seventh place. The first place price upside honor went to Alaris Royalty [AD.TO] [1]. The remaining top four upsiders were: TransAlta Renewables (RNW.TO) [2]; American Hotel Income [HOT.UN.TO] [3]; Cominar REIT (CUF.UN.TO) [4]; Enbridge Income Fund [ENF.TO] [5]; Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO] [4].

The final upside five firms were: Gladstone Commercial [6]; Corus Entertainment (CJREF) [7]; Slate Office REIT [SOT.UN.TO] [8]; PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) [9]; Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) [10].

Price upside, of course, was defined by the gap between the current price and analyst target one-year median positive price targets for each stock.

Those ten MoPay stocks showing the highest upside price potential into 2019 were gleaned from the 128 selected by yield. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate mean target price estimates.

List Three: Monthly Pay Dividend Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes, by Yield

Sixty-two top monthly dividend paying (MoPay) small, mid, and large cap Closed End Funds, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes listed above were culled from nearly 1,200 candidates. Annual yields greater than 9.45% calculated as of April 12 determined the top ten.

Top ten monthly paying dividend closed end investment companies, funds, and notes showing the biggest yields for April by YCharts and Yahoo Finance data featured two exchange-traded notes [ETNs], seven closed-end investment companies [CEICs], and one exchange-traded fund [ETF].

Exchange-traded notes captured the top two positions: UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Mortg REIT ETN (MORL) [1] UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Closed-End ETN (CEFL) [2].

Seven CEICs placed third through seventh, ninth, and tenth: Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts Income (EDF) [3]; AllianzGI Convertible & Inc II (NCZ) [4]; AllianzGI Convertible & Income (NCV) [5]; NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) [6]; Canoe EIT Income Fund [EIT.UN.TO] [7]; Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opp (DMO) [9]; Barings Global Short Duration High Yield (BGH) [10].

One exchange-traded fund placed eighth, PowerShares KBW High Div Yld Fincl ETF (KBWD) [8].

This completed the top ten Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds and Notes list for April 2018.

Compare Monthly Pay Dividend Equities with Top Ten Funds

Yield Metrics Revealed Solid Gains From Five Lowest Priced High Yield MoPay Equities

Ten monthly pay stock equities were ranked by yield. The following results, verified by YCharts and Yahoo Finance, produced the following charts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten Highest Yield MoPay Dividend Stocks Could Produce (12) 15.92% Vs. (13) 13.34% Net Gains from All Ten by April 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks of the top ten MoPay group by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 19.36% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced MoPay dividend dog, Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO], was predicted to deliver the best net gain of 28.82%.

Lowest priced five MoPay SML dividend stocks, estimated April 12, were: Corus Entertainment ((OTCPK:CJREF)); Dividend Growth Split [DGS.TO]; Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO]; Orchid Island Capital Inc.; Canoe EIT Income Fund [EIT.UN.TO], with prices ranging from $5.48 to $9.25.

Higher priced five MoPay dividend dogs, estimated April 12, were: Financial 15 Split [FTN.TO]; Whitestone (WSR); Dividend 15 Split Corp. [DFN.TO]; Global Net Lease; AGNC Investment, whose prices ranged from $10.17 to $18.62.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, can also be used to find some rewarding stocks for the MoPay Stock kennel.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. -- Fredrik Arnold

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for your MoPay dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com; www.dividend.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog Photo: 4allyourneeds.blogspot.com

