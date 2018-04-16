Hexindai: Don't Miss Out On A Good Target Because Of Industry-Wide Concerns

The current P/E ratio is under 8, compared to 11-12 for Yirendai (NYSE: YRD), which suggests nearly 50% up potential for stock price.

Hexindai is the most under-valued company/stock within China’s online lenders listed in the U.S.

Investment Thesis

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) is seriously under-valued at its current price, with a P/E ratio at about 8. If measured at other Chinese P2P companies, such as Yirendai (NYSE: YRD) which has a P/E at about 11, HX should have nearly 50% up potential, suggesting a good Buy opportunity.

Business Overview

Hexindai Inc. had their IPO on NASDAQ on November 03, 2017, raising US$50 Million. HX is a fast-growing consumer lending marketplace facilitating loans to meet the increasing consumption demand of the emerging middle class in China.

According to HX's IPO prospectus, the company has built a multi-channel marketplace to reach and serve borrowers and investors, leveraging both their online platform and the nationwide physical networks from their offline cooperation partner, Hexin Group. As of June 30, 2017, the offline cooperation partner had a total of 144 branches, located in 103 cities across 21 provinces and 4 municipalities across China.

This "online and offline" model led to significant business growth for HX since its inception. The total amount of loans facilitated through the online marketplace increased by 54.4% from Q2 2016 to Q2 2017. Also, the company has experienced a business shift from collateral loans (auto loans etc.) to credit loans, which drives the boost in the the company's customer base growth:

Source: HX’s IPO Prospectus

The total amount of credit loans experienced rapid growth of 1,552.8% from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2015 to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016, and 253.7% from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016 to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.

Shining Financials

In their most recent Earnings Report, HX reported a shining quarter ending 2017.12 (3rd quarter for fiscal year 2018):

· Number of borrowers was 67,850 during the nine months ended December 31, 2017, an increase of 237.8% from the same period of fiscal year 2017;

· Net revenue during the nine months ended December 31, 2017 was US$79.6 million, an increase of 414.8% from US$15.5 million during the same period of last fiscal year;

· A significant increase of 1016.3% in net income, which increased from US$4.3 million during the nine months ended December 31, 2016 to US$48.5 million during the same period of this fiscal year;

· Accordingly, the adjusted earnings per basic share increased to US$1.12 during the nine months ended December 31, 2017 from US$0.10 in the same period of last fiscal year and the adjusted earnings per diluted share increased to US$1.07 during the nine months ended December 31, 2017 from US$0.10 in the same period of last fiscal year.

Not, just the most recent quarter, the company has maintained a very rapid growth speed since inception:

*: based on the business outlook by ER release for Q3 of FY 2018

Based on the business outlook from last ER call, the FY 2018 EPS would be in the range of $1.43 to $1.48. Based on the price ending April 6th, 2018 ($10.89), the P/E ratio is below 8, compared to YRD at 11.2. Given that the two companies are in similar industry, YRD's P/E ratio would suggest that HX’s price has nearly 50% upward potential.

Recent development: how much was the regulatory impact?

One potential concern for the company, similar as all the other ones in the same industry, is the regulatory impact. If you have been following my articles on the industry and other companies (QD, JT, XRF, etc.), you would know that I am really cautious about short term development for China’s P2P companies.

However, for the case of HX, I am a little bit more confident because of their publicly released operational information.

The following chart shows the monthly transaction amount, up to 2018.02. Apparently the regulatory impact wasn’t as big as expected, as the company still shows 170% and 190% growth in transactions for the first two months in 2018.

Source: HX’s Website, operation data

Please note that these numbers were released by HX on their own website, which was not audited by any third party auditor, so you will have to take your own risk when using them. Having said so, when I looked at their reported numbers with the earnings results, the number checked out. So I would expect their 2018 FY estimates to be accurate.

Risk Factors

The main risk factors that I see on HX include:

- The regulatory impact on the industry. Although the impact has led to a wide concern, I don't think it will be a material on HX's business based on data shown above;

- Something else that caught my attention when looking at HX’s recent operation data is delinquency trends:

Source: HX’s Website, operation data

The company has reported a rising delinquency trend, along with the rapid growth in business volume. This hasn’t been a major concern in their financial results, but would require further attention.

Conclusion

I think the stock price should have a big rally once the market stabilizes in the short term (before next earnings release). In the long run, I expect the company to deliver stable growth in operations and as well as in stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.