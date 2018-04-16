PNC Financial's Sluggish Quarter Looks Like Par For The Course

A weak quarter or two doesn’t really matter in the long term, other than perhaps as an opportunity to pick up shares at a more reasonable valuation. With PNC Financial’s (PNC) valuation sliding back to a more attractive level, this weak patch in the results could be such an opportunity. Although loan and revenue growth is looking softer than expected across the sector so far, PNC has multiple long-term strategies underway to grow its commercial lending, expand its consumer business, and join the top tier of banks.

A Pause From A Strong Performer

PNC’s first-quarter results weren’t bad, but they didn’t offer the underlying sources of fundamental strength that investors were hoping to see. In particular, loan growth remains challenging, as does overall revenue growth, with lower credit costs once again filling in the gaps.

Revenue rose 6% from the prior year, with strong net interest income growth fueled by both net interest margin expansion (14 bps) and earning asset growth, offset by somewhat weaker fee income growth (up 4% yoy, but down 6% sequentially). Expense growth was a little higher than expected at +5%, and although PNC’s pre-provision income growth was good relatively speaking (up 8%), it marked an end to a few quarters of double-digit growth.

It’s still early in the earnings cycle, but PNC’s overall results were somewhat mixed compared to JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC), with Citi and Wells doing a little worse on net interest income.

Loan growth remains an issue in a very competitive market. Not surprisingly, PNC isn’t compromising its standards just to boost growth. With that, period-end loans rose 4% yoy and less than 1% sequentially (in line with JPMorgan, a little worse than Citi, and better than Wells). Commercial lending was a little stronger than consumer lending, but both C&I and CRE lending remain pressured. Deposits were up a bit (up 2% yoy) and the deposit beta continues to rise – up to 32%.

Credit was once again the best of the good news, patching in some of the holes from the operating performance. Provisions were lower than expected, non-performing asset balances continue to fall, and the NPA ratio dropped yet again (down 14 bps yoy and 2 bps sequentially).

Short Term Versus Long Term

The short-term outlook for banks remains somewhat lackluster. Although economic conditions in the U.S. are pretty good and higher rates are flowing through, loan growth has yet to pick up as much as the sell-side hoped a year or so ago. That’s creating pressure for the whole sector, as banks by and large have more than enough capital and are finding it harder to drive real expense synergies. What’s more, deposit betas are rising and there’s just not that much fuel in the tank for credit to continue to patch over the weak spots.

Specific to PNC, though, I continue to see a strong bank that is taking several steps to improve its business for the long term.

On the commercial lending side, PNC’s middle-market business is now active in half of the top 50 MSAs. The company should be able to leverage 2017 market entries into Dallas, Minneapolis, and Kansas City, while also looking to move into Denver, Houston, and Nashville this year. While rivals like JPMorgan and Comerica (NYSE:CMA) are in many cases targeting some of the same types of business, Wells Fargo’s challenges should be an incremental positive for PNC.

On the consumer side, management continues to look to broaden its base of business. That’s particularly true in cards, where PNC’s penetration of its customer base is in the mid-20%’s (meaning around 25% of PNC consumer customers have a PNC-branded card) versus the mid-30%’s for most of its peers. As I’ve said in the past, this is both an opportunity and a potential risk – most banks without large card businesses are likewise trying to push deeper into cards and I believe we’re past the best levels of the cycle in terms of credit quality. Given PNC’s overall discipline, though, I’m not worried about the bank abandoning credit discipline in the name of growth.

I’m also bullish on the long-term operating efficiency potential of the business. PNC started making bigger investments into technology ahead of most of its peers, including efforts to drive more business to more sophisticated automated tellers and online transactions. PNC’s low-60%’s efficiency ratio is already good, but I believe leveraging these investments down the line should put the bank into that top tier with peers like U.S. Bancorp (USB) when it comes to operating efficiency.

On the negative side, I’d note that deposit betas continue to move higher – from 24% in the second half of 2017 to 32% in the December 2017-March 2018 period. This is within expectation (PNC’s long-term expectation for deposit beta is 46%), but it is a source of pressure. I’d also note that despite strong credit metrics (like NPA ratio), PNC’s criticized loan balances were higher than its peer group in the fourth quarter. This isn’t a red flag, but it is something worth watching.

The Opportunity

PNC is a consistent, steady operator and I expect few meaningful changes to the operating model. I don’t expect significant whole-bank M&A, nor do I expect any change in the status quo with BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). I am looking for loan growth to improve in the back half of 2018, as well as net interest margins, but I would note that loan competition remains strong as banks fight for top-line growth.

My long-term assumptions for PNC are largely unchanged, as I’m expecting high single-digit income growth over the next five years and over 6% growth over the next 10 years. At today’s share price, that supports a total annualized expected return in the high single digits to low double digits, which is not a bad return for a high quality bank.

The Bottom Line

Given the weakness in PNC shares since the March highs, this looks like a potential buy-the-dip opportunity. PNC shares aren’t dramatically cheap yet (a price below $130 would be very interesting), but then I wouldn’t expect them to get very cheap unless things go sour in the sector. To that end, the recent weakness in the sector is a concern to me and I can understand why investors might want to wait a bit for that to settle down. Still, given the quality of PNC’s execution, waiting too long could be an exercise in frustration.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.