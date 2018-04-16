Splunk - The Trick Of Re-Accelerating Growth

Exploring the data caves with Splunk

For those unfamiliar with the term, "spelunking" means the exploration of caves. Splunk (SPLK) the company, is focused on exploring the caves of data that are created by modern big-data applications. It is the clear leader in that space and its lead has continued to extend, despite a significant number of smaller and larger competitors.

It has been about 10 months since I last wrote about Splunk. At that point the shares had been underperforming, seemingly forever. In the next 9 months, the shares appreciated by as much as 88%, and even after a pull-back, they still stand 77% higher than they were last June. Obviously, part of that run had to do with the market for tech stocks. The IGV software index has increased by 26% over the same period. But the alpha that investors have earned in Splunk shares is not inconsiderable.

Why the substantial outperformance? It is rather simple, actually. Splunk has been able to find the Elysian Fields for hyper-growth businesses in which growth re-accelerates and margins start to rise as well. Last quarter, in fact, saw revenues grow by 37% and billings grow by 44%. That compares to growth of 34% in revenues, and 38% in bookings for the full year. Even margins rose, with GAAP operating margins rising from negative 23% in fiscal Q4 of 2017 (ended 1/31) to negative 6% in this past quarter the quarter.

And needless to say, the company raised its guidance for both revenues and margins for the current fiscal year (2019 fiscal year ends 1/31). That said, Splunk's growth projections show the same relative compression that had been the case last June. Even in the wake of the company's new and increased forecast, the First Call consensus calls for just 28% growth this current fiscal year, falling to 25% growth in fiscal 2020.

Part of that growth rate deceleration has to do with the adoption of ASC 606. I do not think it is either appropriate or necessary, in terms of handicapping the outlook for the shares to have a full-blown discussion of ASC 606. Simply put, the new accounting standard will mandate that the company recognize revenues from multi-year transactions somewhat sooner than might otherwise be the case, while deferring commission expense, until it is matched with revenue recognition.

For example, the current First Call consensus for Q1 revenues is about $300 million, and in the First Call presentation that actually looks like growth of 23%. But when the company restates its Q1 2018 for ASC 606 it will wind up deferring some revenues that had previously been recognized in Q1 and the apples to apples growth rate, consistent with company guidance will go to 33%.

Most published estimates for this company are based on company guidance which has a lengthy history of erring on the side of caution. I am not sure, for example, if the $2 billion goal this company has set for 2020 revenues is more than just a goal, which is something meant to be substantially different than a specific forecast. There is no specific reason to believe that if the company achieves growth on an apples to apples basis in the range of 35% this year-and that seems a reasonable place to start an estimate-that the growth it will achieve next year will compress by 1000 basis points. It is the nature of most forecasts to show reversion to the mean-it is part of what analysts do when they prepare multi-year forecasts for companies that are operating in new areas. But the details of this company's increasing TAM do not suggest that its growth will compress materially.

In addition to the adoption of ASC 606, it should be noted, that Splunk, as is the case for many IT companies, is in the midst of a transition to subscription and cloud revenues. Last year, subscription revenues were 48% of the total and they are now forecast to be 65% this year and 75% in FY 2020. These are significant changes and have compressed estimated growth rates. Although the adoption of ASC 606 evens out the effect of these changes to some extent, there has been and will be some growth headwind, not precisely quantified, as the result of this shift in revenue sources to both subscription and the cloud. Management believes that subscription deals, as signed, will be about 2/3rds the size of comparable on-premise contracts, although, of course, this highly dependent on duration. Management's forecast for duration is quite conservative based on the experience of other vendors-but I have no independent view of the likely accuracy of how duration will progress. The cloud service offering alone is estimated to be about 10% of reported revenues next year, and to grow by 70% compared to this year and is likely to see shorter duration agreements.

Realistically, there is probably little way that Splunk shares can reprise their performance of the past 10 months. The highest published one-year price target is $123, and while I do not really place much credence in published price targets, Splunk will have to be able to grow its revenues significantly greater than the mid 20% range currently embedded in the First Call consensus, and to exceed current targets for both earnings per share and cash flow growth to see its shares produce much alpha for investors. I think that is likely to be the case, simply because the past 12 months were a prelude to the company's rapid increase in cloud-based offerings and because the company is expanding its TAM at rates faster than its actual revenue or bookings growth. The runway has lengthened, or perhaps put differently, the company has moved its planes to a different set of airports with longer runways.

The balance of this article will discuss the initiatives that Splunk has undertaken to increase the size of its market and whether these initiatives have the potential to change the company's growth outlook over the next several months and beyond. Needless to say, I think that will be the case; and therefore, I do believe the current share price pullback, modest thought it may be, and relating as it does more to geo-political concerns than anything substantive, is a decent entry point into the shares. I do not think launching a few dozen missiles over the next few days/weeks is going to lead to a war with Russia and I don't believe that either NAFTA will blow up or that we will have a trade war with the Chinese. These are rightfully topics of great interest to investors, but not ones on which I can give forth more than my personal opinions. I do believe that the IT business environment remains strong, and certainly most companies, almost surely including this one, are going to be able to beat their forecasts and to raise investor expectations.

Splunk - What Are Its Newest Directions?

Most people who know Splunk know it as the leader in what is called the SIEM space. (Security Information and Event Management). It has been in the leader's quadrant of Gartner's analysis, seemingly forever. It has loads of visibility and almost always makes it to the shortlist of enterprise buyers of that kind of technology. It offers advanced analytics capabilities, a large ecosystem and a broad set of capabilities. When it comes to SIEM, the company has been and is likely to continue its leadership/dominance of the space. I have linked here to a typical market research study of SIEM shares that shows Splunk with a 61% share of the market. There are very few segments of enterprise software that have that kind of share metric, and in considering potential margins for Splunk it might do well to start with that kind of perspective.

The issue for investors is that the SIEM market, as defined by market research analysts, is said to be growing at 12% and its total size is estimated to reach $6 billion by 2021, in the market analysis linked here. Quite clearly, Splunk needs a larger target with a higher growth rate in order to continue deliver strong growth and to achieve the kinds of financial results that would justify its current valuation and a recommendation from me to readers to acquire shares.

One key growth driver for Splunk is what it calls Service Intelligence (ITSI). The most recent evolution of ITSI is the development of solutions which provide monitoring and analytics solution powered by AI technology. These solutions provides user with visibility into critical IT and business services. The most recent study of this market, about a year old now, linked here, shows that Splunk with a 28% share of the market. This opportunity is currently a bit more than $3 billion and it is growing at over 30%, with Splunk continuing to gain market share compared to all of its competitors. Splunk's growth in the space, as can be seen in the linked study is about 45%.

Another major growth driver for Splunk is the use of its technology with specialized features, in the security space. One of Splunk's more interesting offerings, is called User Behavior Analytics or UBA. This tool allows users to detect anomalous behavior on the part of users, devices and applications. This is a relatively new set of capabilities and it is hard to determine the size of the market opportunity since no one has ever been able to develop this kind of solution. It is just now becoming something measurable and of a size to move the company's growth needle.

Splunk recently bought a security vendor called Phantom. Phantom is being bought for $350 million. This is a pretty handsome premium; about a year ago, in a VC financing round, Phantom had been valued at $100 million, post-money. The company provides what is called security automation and orchestration and its solutions will be directly integrated into Splunk's security operations center. A few years ago, Splunk bought a company called Caspida, which had the IP that Splunk used to enter the UBA space.

Security is a major growth driver for Splunk and a steadily rising percentage of total revenues. Users can and do use Splunk SIEM solutions as part of a security strategy and over the past several years, security has gone from 20% to 40% of Splunk's total revenue. Splunk has taken its technology and extended it and tweaked it significantly to produce a series of offerings called Splunk Essentials that are used by customers augment their firewalls and other security solutions.

Splunk plans to release another offering this year called Waitomo which is going to be used to improve software reliability and is specifically designed to help the company in terms of new account generation. It is easier to use and provides alerts and remediation suggestions. Splunk management believes that accelerating new account wins is the best way the company has to accelerate growth, and this project is a key part of that strategy.

Splunk is one of those ultimate "land and expand stories. Currently, on average, after 5 years, users are monitoring 10X the data and pay Splunk 7X the cost of their initial deployment. That is really the growth flywheel that would appear to be most underestimated by current estimates.

Finally, investors ought to note the strength of the Splunk ecosystem. Splunk had a massive order last quarter with AWS and Splunk continues to add AWS integrations. Splunk is deriving a surprising amount of revenue through the AWS marketplace which is driving growth beyond the specific borders of ITSM and IOTA opportunities. Splunk has also partnered with Accenture which has developed a vendor-specific community of practice within their security business. A further major expansion of the ecosystem revenue potential was the major win at NTT Security.

I set out to attempt to depict the opportunities that Splunk has to maintain its hyper-growth status through initiatives that are beyond those involved with simply selling ITSM in the enterprise. My conclusion is that the TAM of all of Splunk's opportunities is several times the opportunity within the ITSM space. I am encouraged to see Splunk's market share gains but equally encouraged to see its many new directions. I expect that the company is positioned and run to maintain hyper-growth status for years to come.

Splunk and its Competitors.

During the last conference call, company CEO, Doug Merritt, talked about Splunk's opportunities in a way that probably best sums up its [positioning. "Organizations are increasingly using machine data to provide critical context to transactional data they store in their databases and data warehouses. Splunk's platform is the best solution to enable customers to harness these data sets to gain operational intelligence. There is no other solution on the market today that does what we do, and our customers are gaining more insights from their data than ever before." Just how valid is that commercial? I will try to provide a few thoughts on that subject below.

How much of the commercial above is hype, and how much of it is real is not something that can be easily disposed of in a few sentences or paragraphs. The article linked here provides some backdrop for readers as to why Splunk continues to dominate the market in most areas in which it competes.

The latest Gartner report, which was linked earlier in this article, was published at the end of February. Many competitors are listed, (19 by my count) but the company is shown with substantial advantage over most of these enterprises. I do not think it necessary to reprise most of the commentary which is quite straightforward. According to the Gartner report, Splunk has a large ecosystem, it offers advanced analytics, users often move to Splunk Security from other use cases and the company has established itself as the default vendor of solutions in its space.

The biggest concern cited, that of license complexity, has been addressed and Enterprise Adoption Agreements are making it far easier for users to consume Splunk. Most of the company's competitors are far smaller, and they focus on just one or two components of the SIEM paradigm and are not really suitable for enterprise deployments.

There are, to be sure, some skeptics regarding Splunk's positioning. The latest set of negative commentary came last June, at the nadir of the company's share price. I have linked to one such article that was looked at in Barron's. I don't propose to take this analysis apart; the analyst in question has committed the classic Wall St. sin of raising his price target while retaining his rating. Just a few weeks ago, the analyst in question raised his price-target yet again. The main negative cited by the analyst, pricing in the space, has seemingly been dealt with through the advent of EAA's.

There is, and likely will be, significant solution overlap from both open-source and commercial competitors. Splunk is spending over $300 million/year on research and development. That would appear to be enough to provide it with a consistent flow of new and enhanced products. It is also spending over $800 million/year on sales and marketing, again more than enough to provide the company with the visibility and coverage it needs so that it gets up to bat often enough.

I am clearly not going to be the final authority on who competes best with Splunk. There are numerous competitive studies and competitive blogs in this space and trying to review them all would not be productive in terms of developing support for an investment thesis. I think the take-away here is that Splunk continues to compete effectively in its space, its solution is improving consistently, and there is nothing new that is likely to disturb the company's competitive positioning in the short term. The Wedbush thesis is interesting, but the facts on the ground the last 10 months or so, simply belie the validity of the thesis.

Splunk's Profitability and its Valuation

Splunk has rarely been valued as anything other than a hyper-growth enterprise. That still remains the case and the shares have experienced more than their share of volatility to boot. That isn't likely to change either. The shares are somewhat controversial because of valuation concerns, for the most part, with First Call reporting 11 holds within a universe of 42 ratings. Most recently, the shares have seen several upgrades and one positive initiation about a week with a $132 price target, the highest yet published.

Splunk currently has a market capitalization of about $15.0 billion. With a current net cash balance of $1.2 billion, its enterprise value is $13.8 billion. First Call's average revenue estimate, which I believe is highly likely to be exceeded, is at $1.63 billion, and that produces an EV/S of 8.6X. Some may say that is high-on the other hand, companies that can achieve growth of 35% or more on a sustainable basis, often trade at such a multiple or even higher. The EV/S ratio perhaps does not represent a fantastic buying level, but neither is it a complete outlier, either.

Splunk significantly raised forecast for operating margins on its last conference call and that in turn has led to significant upward revisions to the First Call forecast EPS. Specifically, the company has increased its forecast for operating margin to 11.5% on a non-GAAP basis, up from 10.5%, to some extent, because it will now capitalize commission expense as is required by ASC 606. That said, the CFO also indicated that the company planned to reinvest back the savings from that accounting change into product and field initiatives. So, it is hard to tell just how much of the higher margin expectations are simply a matter of commission deferrals that have no meaning operational significance in the long-run and how much the higher margins represent real expense discipline.

The company is now forecasting that fiscal 2020 non-GAAP operating margins will reach 14%, again a noticeable increase from prior projections. In this past quarter, Splunk, was able to achieve some significant operating leverage and its gross margins also continued to trend upward.

Overall, operating margin trends were very favorable for this company in advance of any ASC 606 impact. In Q4, the company was able to actually reduce its general and administrative cost on a year over year basis and its largest operating expense category, sales and marketing grew by just 25% in a quarter in which bookings grew by 44%. Given the company's very strong competitive position, the robust growth of the spaces in which the company operates, and the overall economies of scale inherent in reaching a $2 billion and above run rate, it is not surprising that the company is starting to achieve far more robust operating margins than it has historically achieved.

Using non-GAAP margins of 14%, and revenues of $2.1 billion in fiscal 2020, as well as the projected tax rate of 20% and a share count of 146 million, would yield an EPS forecast of about $1.60 for fiscal 2020, a bit above the current consensus. That said, I think the current high estimate for the period of $1.84 in EPS on revenues of $2.16 billion is actually a more likely forecast based on the trends that were observable both last quarter and in subsequent investor presentations. Regardless, the forward P/E of the company at around 65X, is a reasonable valuation metric for a company achieving growth that is likely to be in the mid-30% range, once the company completes restating historical quarters to account for the ASC 606 changes.

Management pointed out during the call that the adoption of ASC 606, in which commission payment recognition is deferred will increase the seasonality of earnings. Commission payments for almost all software vendors are lowest in Q1 and so the positive impact of the ASC 606 deferrals will be at a low point, while revenues also show a seasonal trend. The specifics of Splunk's forecast are such that it has left itself with plenty of room to over-attain current EPS expectations when it reports its numbers, tentatively scheduled for the 3rd week of May.

Finally, it should be noted that the company, historically an abuser of stock-based compensation, has brought that ratio down noticeably over the course of fiscal 2018. In Q4, for example, stock-based compensation was 63% of operating cash flow compared to 90% the prior year. The company will not be GAAP profitable in this current year, but given the steep ramp it has shown in terms of operating leverage on a GAAP basis, it could reach the range of GAAP operating profitability in 2020.

During the course of the conference call, management made some projections about the duration of subscription revenue agreements. Historically, the company has seen a 2-year duration for subscription agreements, but that was when subscriptions were a far smaller proportion of total bookings than is currently projected.

There can be countervailing trends in booking duration. One trend that is most firmly established relates to revenues generated by the cloud. Almost no user will choose to pay for cloud revenues in advance if for no other reason but that cloud revenues are usage based and are not based on a specific contractual agreement. On the other hand, many companies have been surprised by subscription bookings results where duration exceeded expectations. This may have to do with low interest rates, or other contractual quirks-but I doubt that the duration reduction Splunk has forecast will really come to pass.

Why a paragraph on that discussion-well bookings duration for a company with a 65% subscription ratio is going to have a massive impact on operating cash flow-it is really the biggest swing factor in the operating cash flow calculation.

Last quarter for example, the company reported an increase in the growth of its deferred revenue balance of no less than 61%. That is what happens when customers prepay subscriptions for terms of greater than one year. The company is forecasting that its operating cash flow will reach $300 million next year with $275 million of free cash flow. That results in a free cash flow yield of just 2% for the current fiscal, but I think the trend is more significant, in that free cash flow is forecast to double next year, despite an estimate of falling duration. Based on trending, free cash flow will grow another 60%+ in fiscal 2020.

No, Splunk is not a deep value name nor is it valued on a GARP basis. It is a company that is still growing in the mid-30% range, despite some optical issues, and it is likely to continue that track for at least the next couple of quarters. Splunk has been described as a "cloud king" along with several other companies by a popular TV commentator. The fact is that it really does dominate a specific area of the current IT universe, and one that will inevitably grow simply because of the accelerating growth in data generation. One thing about a king, it ought to have a kingdom over which it can rule. If users want to collect and analyze information about the usage of their data, Splunk is and is likely to remain the preferred provider of the tools necessary to accomplish that undertaking. Splunk continues to offer users substantial advantages in terms of functionality and breadth of offering that are just not available elsewhere. Most Splunk projects appear to have generated or exceeded ROI's that users have anticipated.

I think it is likely that Splunk continues to over-attain current consensus forecasts significantly and that is the fuel for continuing positive alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPLK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.