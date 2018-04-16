Formulating Strategy In An Uncertain World

In this article, we connect the U.S. fiscal outlook, the end of QE, Shiller five-year PEs, and equity valuations to generate a range of potential three-year scenarios for U.S. equities. First, let's look at what has been happening that might impact rates over the next few years. The image below shows Fed holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds.

Figure 1: Fed Balance Sheet Holdings of U.S. Treasuries

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The $40 billion decline thus far is tiny. However, monthly net supply from the Fed will reach $30 billion per month by October 2018, along with increased issuance due to 1) the tax cut, 2) increased spending, and 3) higher interest costs as interest rates rise. This means that by 2021, almost $1 trillion of government debt will have returned to private hands, in addition to intervening issuance of new debt.

Figure 2 shows what happened in the first two months of this year, partly as QE removal (which we call QT, for quantitative tightening) began to result in changes to risk spreads.

Figure 2: U.S. Government and Corporate (A,BBB,B) Curves on Jan. 2, 2018, Vs. March 6, 2018

The way bond math works, the spread changes of a given rating plus the change in the underlying Treasury rate times the duration of the bond very accurately give the size of the price decline. For example, for a 10-year bond with a duration of 7 (rounding down), the 40 bps increase in rates would give a $4 decline in price. However, for a B rated issuer (think Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) prior to its downgrade), we add the 40 bps of Treasury rate increase plus the 60 bps increase in B spreads to get a 100 bps increase in rates. This would correspond to a $7 decrease in price.

We believe that intrinsic values of equities work much the same way. While the cash flows of B-rated corporate bonds fall into two scenarios, one where the fixed and known coupons and principal gets paid, and another one where there is a default and some percent of the principal and coupons are lost, equities are a bit more complex. The base case cash flows of the corporation may be estimated using near-term analyst estimates adjusted downward for normal analyst bias (which can be well-measured from the ample history of analyst earnings revisions), while some subjectivity comes in when considering more remote scenarios (whether bull or bear scenarios).

Therefore, equity intrinsic values (as opposed to market values, which reflect a great degree of investor sentiment) also have some exposure to interest rates, which we call the duration of equity. Similarly, we define the spread duration of equity to be the sensitivity of actual market values to the additional discount rate investors apply (which varies as a function of sentiment), and this affects the difference between intrinsic values and market values. An increase in rates can be offset by an improvement in sentiment (which shows up as a decrease in this discount rate, and therefore increasing equity valuations). The key to formulating potential outcomes is to frame a likely range for each of these terms while keeping in mind the variability of the earnings outlook.

In our next chart (Figure 3), we take a longer view. The chart shows net Treasury issuance in blue and total interest payments on Treasury debt in red, both as a percent of GDP, going back to 1970 (the last three years of the graph are based on CBO forecasts). By 2021, both net issuance and interest costs appear near term to be on a path to return to levels last seen around 2000. In contrast to 2000, the debt stock as a percent of GDP is roughly twice as large; this means that the impact of interest rate changes on interest payments as a percent of GDP is also twice as large.

Figure 3: Federal Debt Issuance and Interest as % of GDP (1970-2020)

Source: U.S. Government Spending

Based on this chart, we believe that a return of the real rate of interest to levels seen around 2000 is a reasonable central scenario. In contrast to that period, we view inflation as likely to continue slightly below the level of 2000. Since real rates were over 2% in 2000, and inflation forecasts are current in the 2-2.5% range, we believe the level of the 10-year treasury implied three years from now is in the 4-4.5% range, levels the current yield curve has not yet priced in. In Figure 4, we show the path of the 10-year treasury since 2000. We can see that while we believe the level of debt service is projected to return to year 2000 levels, we are not assuming that rates will return to the 6% levels of that period, but 150 bps lower due to lower inflation.

Figure 4: 10-Year Treasury Yield Since 2000

The article we mentioned above on Shiller PE(5) and subsequent returns can be read in its entirety here.

For now, we simply borrow one chart from that article to frame the remaining problem that will be addressed in the remainder of this article (Figure 4):

Figure 5: Long-Term Three-Year Horizon Return Distribution

Figure 5 shows what $1 became over three years using all three-year periods available in the data prior to the extraordinary monetary intervention that is now ending. The two lines differentiate, in red, the cheap levels of the lowest quintile of the Shiller PE, and in blue, the richest quintile, which is where we find ourselves in the current market.

Because the Shiller PE(5) data set is so long and contains all sorts of historical periods quite different from ours, it can only be a starting point. We must make adjustments to it based on the current situation. What the data in Figure 5 says without those adjustments is simply that over the next three years, anything from a 40% decline in stocks to a near double is consistent with the historical data.

This is where the bond math (remember duration and spread duration for equities) and the end of QE and the US fiscal situation can help us.

Figure 6: Inputs Into Intrinsic Value Calculation

Input Lower Bound Upper Bound Role on Value Rate Change + 50 bps + 150 bps Decrease Equity Premium Change (Sentiment) -50 bps 50 bps Increase or Decrease Duration of Equities 15 22 Sensitivity

Figure 6 shows the range of interest rate and equity premium (the sentiment term we mentioned) we use over our three-year horizon. The duration of equities is the price change to discounted cash flows from each 100 bps change in rates or equity spreads. It is not a single number because patterns of earnings estimates also vary, in some cases also with interest rates, so for the purposes of scenario analysis it is useful to use both extremes to bracket ranges. Let's consider a few scenarios to see how this might work:

Scenario 1: Rates rise 50 bps but sentiment toward equities continues to improve, negating the rate impact completely. This means no impact from rate or spread occurs and stock prices will be solely driven by changes to the profit outlook. Assuming standard equity analyst bias, this is about a 21% increase over the three-year horizon.

Scenario 2: Rates rise 150 bps AND sentiment declines, resulting in a 200 bps shock to equity valuations. This gives us a 30-44% decline, potentially resulting in a recession. At this level of equity declines, at least a significant slow down in the economy might be expected, whether preceding the decline or following the decline (ala 2000-1).

Scenario 3: Rates rise 150 bps with no change in the sentiment term from now. The decline due to the rate term is more or less offset by the three-year increase in earnings, as the economy stays out of recession. Returns are in the 0-2% per year range.

In Figure 7, we show a composite of about 300 scenarios that show a tri-modal distribution centered at each of the bull (black), bear (red) and muddle-through (grey) scenarios.

Sophisticated financial institutions run many simulations like this, over longer time horizons. The purpose is often to see how their portfolio distribution performs against their liabilities (such as fixed annuities, pensions, life insurance claims, etc.) and ensure an ability to pay in the majority of the distribution.

Individual investors, on the other hand, appear to mostly make their decisions based on a single scenario -- either the one they consider the most likely, or some historical long-run average they have in mind. However, if we consider the liabilities of the individual investor, it is clear that different individuals can have vastly different needs over three-, five- and 10-year horizons and therefore different exposures to scenarios.

For example, an investor in the 25- to 40-year-old age group with no kids or very young ones, with the bulk of their income in the future, college savings for their kids 15-25 years away and 25+ years to retirement does not need to worry very much about the red scenarios. If those scenarios come to pass and they wish to take advantage of the bear, they merely need to increase their savings rate as their income increases.

On the other hand, investors in the 55-65 age group who are beginning to think about retirement withdrawal or college payments for their kids have considerable exposure to the red scenarios. The cost of planning for the black scenarios, but actually getting the red ones can be substantial compared to the benefit of the extra "gravy" that might be missed by getting the black scenarios while being positioned for the grey or red ones.

While the way we generated 300 scenarios is complicated and omitted in this article, the key points to absorb are that 1) uncertainty exists in abundance, and 2) it's best to consider and plan for scenarios that go against your beliefs rather than ignore them. The point of this piece is not to convince anyone that they need to buy into the precise scenarios or distributions that we have shown.

The point, rather, is that individuals should not "bet the house" on a single scenario but should at the least consider three scenarios, one which is their base case outlook and two others that they find unlikely. Testing their portfolio against these other scenarios and figuring out how their liability cash flow stream would handle the other scenarios provides valuable insight into potential "regret" or hardship they or their loved ones might suffer. Such testing might also suggest corrective actions to take now, "just in case."

As the bull market enters its ninth year, such analysis becomes increasingly important, particularly for investors with significant cash flow needs that may need to be funded from their investments over the intermediate term. Additionally, we believe such analysis is much more useful if it takes into account factors such as current valuations and rate levels as compared to likely paths for rates, because the distribution of outcomes over the next five to 10 years looks quite different from the historical average distribution.

