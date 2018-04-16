FANG Has No Apple

However, Apple does not sell for a FANG multiple and is undertaking a more "mature" strategy towards driving earnings growth.

Based on the common characteristics of the original FANG group, I conclude that the resounding answer is no.

Does Apple really belong as a part of FANG, or should I say FAANG?

Thesis

"FANG" is a term coined by Jim Cramer as an acronym for the stocks Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOG) formerly known as Google. Recently Apple (AAPL) has been included as an honorary member in a modified acronym "FAANG." I do not think that Apple belongs in this group, which is built based on a strong moat coupled with strong industry tailwinds. Nonetheless, they have been undertaking a very interesting strategy to transform their business to be less volatile based on iPhones sold, and trades at more reasonable valuations when adjusting for net cash. Fangs or no fangs, Apple is a good bet to perform well for years to come.

FANG is an exclusive club

FANG is an acronym that many readers may have heard thrown around at one point or another. It may have different meanings to each individual- some may think it refers to young and hip tech stocks, some may even think it just means stocks which have levitating powers. I view FANG to be a group of companies which are the market leaders in markets with seemingly unstoppable growth. As we examine each of these stocks, we see that Apple does not quite fit in.

Facebook the Social Networking King

Facebook owns the best social network application with no obvious substitute, upon which it is able to run ads specifically targeted based on personal data. This is a powerful business model benefiting from the increased shift from traditional advertising towards digital advertising. In 2017 digital advertising spend overtook traditional advertising spend for the first time, and is projected to continue to explode higher in future years:

(Recode.net)

As CEO Zuckerberg said recently, Facebook being a free service for users is a sustainable business model because:

Amazon the E-commerce Leader

Amazon has built the most powerful e-commerce platform that is slowly (or quickly depending on how you view it) devouring the market share of brick and mortar retailers.

E-commerce sales are projected to continue to explode in the next several years:



(Statista)

Within e-commerce, Amazon is projected to continue taking market share as well:



(Statista)

This helps to explain how Amazon has so significantly outperformed the retail sector:



(Yahoo Finance)

Netflix the Streaming King

Netflix is benefiting from the cord cutting phenomenon and has almost single-handedly made binge-watching a common occurrence.

Netflix has seen its subscriber count continue to grow at a rapid pace, with seemingly no stop in sight:

(Recode.net)

If they continue to churn out hits like Stranger Things (your author's favorite), then it is hard to argue that this trend won't just keep continuing into the long future.

Alphabet the Search Engine

Finally Alphabet has complete market share of internet search, upon which it has, like Facebook, profited by helping advertisers reach prospective clients.

Alphabet has consistently maintained its place as market leader among search engines:

(Statista)

This has helped it capture 44% of global digital advertising revenue, which as we saw is projected to continue to climb.

In looking at these four companies, two similar characteristics are present: strong market positions coupled found in growing markets. But what about Apple?

Apple the transforming mature player

One viewing Apple's earnings per share growth history might be inclined to believe they have all the growth of the FANG group.

(Chart by Author)

Apple on the other hand could be argued to be suffering from industry headwinds. The smartphone industry appears to have reached a saturation point. After years of rapid growth, smartphone usage growth in the USA is projected to slow down significantly:



(Statista)

This makes sense as smartphone penetration has already reached 80-90% of population in advanced markets. This does not appear to only be a USA issue as China has recently seen its smartphone growth turn negative for the first time in 2017.

Within the smartphone industry, Apple has also struggled to maintain market share. After having 45% market share in 2011, Apple has seen its market share hover around 15% in 2017, trailing Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) at 21.9%.

This could be due to a variety of reasons including price competition as well as the competition simply catching up, with Samsung's models frequently being ranked ahead of Apple in smartphone rankings.

Apple has seen its growth rate in devices sold slow down, turning negative in 2016 and not really reaching the same levels in 2017 after (in 000's):

(Chart by Author, data from Apple annual reports)

Where it lacks in growth it has value

Trading at 15.5 times consensus forward earnings, Apple trades considerably cheaper than Alphabet (24.75), Facebook (23.75), Netflix (113.64), and Amazon (142.86). And after accounting for their nearly $270 billion in cash and marketable securities, this multiple drops to just a tad over 13. With its stock and financials behaving more like a value stalwart, Apple is showing that there are ways to excel beyond unmitigated growth.

This is a play on margin expansion

Apple has managed to raise the price of their phones at a remarkable pace the past few years (compare the prices of the comparable models):

(Chart by Author, data from VentureBeat)

This has helped to ease the impact of slowing growth in devices sold on net income.

Apple has also had a very shareholder friendly capital return program in recent years:



(2017 10-K)

This makes me confident that the bulk of their cash position will be allocated towards share repurchases.

Increasing push towards recurring revenues

Further, they have managed to continue driving greater revenues from existing customers through their Apple services segment which includes the App Store and iCloud.

Perhaps the thinking is that if you've already spent $1,000 on a phone, then you might as well spend $1/month on a data storage plan. I feel that Alphabet is making a mistake in offering unlimited data storage for free - at the end of the day users are probably unlikely to be swayed by such measures - they're just leaving money on the table. Services revenue grew 23% in 2017 YOY to $29.98 billion, representing 13% of total net sales up from 9% in 2015.

In 2015 Apple announced a new upgrade program which allows users to pay as low as $34.50 per month for the ability to upgrade to a new phone every year. While this initiative is still in the early stages, I believe this could have transformative impact to the recurring nature of their iPhone sales.

These maneuvers all are typical of a maturing company still finding ways to generate attractive shareholder returns.

Risks

The biggest risk in my view is Samsung or Alphabet getting into a pricing war with Apple. In recent years they have maintained similar pricing, with the Samsung S9 Plus costing $840 and Google Pixel 2 XL costing $850. Should these two begin to slow their increases in price for these premium models, Apple may face a harder time continuing to raise prices or even attract customers at current prices.

Conclusion

Apple does not appear to have the same growth tailwinds needed to belong with the FANG group. That said, it doesn't sell for a FANG multiple. Apple could see more upside should it see a re-rating to multiples of consumer staples around 20 times earnings. Shareholders with a long term view should do just fine, even if Animojis is disappointingly the best thing about the iPhoneX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.